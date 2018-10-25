Wall Street Breakfast: Futures Attempt Rebound After Market Mayhem

Stocks

Tesla soared almost 10% AH after reporting its first quarterly profit in two years, as well as its biggest ever. Earnings were helped by a surge in production of its Model 3 sedan, cost-cutting, and delayed payments to suppliers. "Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) will operate its own ride-hailing services and compete directly with UBER and LYFT, obviously," Elon Musk added on a conference call.

It was also a great quarter for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shares rose 4% AH as the company posted better-than-expected earnings as more businesses signed up for Azure cloud computing services and Office 365 software. Microsoft shares have tripled since Satya Nadella became CEO in 2014 and refocused the company on building data center software and services.

European earnings roundup: AB InBev (NYSE:BUD) -10% premarket after cutting its dividend amid in-line Q3 earnings. Nokia (NYSE:NOK) +2.5% announcing global job cuts and a new cost-cutting program. UBS (NYSE:UBS) +3% on higher loan volumes, as well as strong growth in equities and forex trading. ABB (NYSE:ABB) -2% with geopolitical headwinds hitting the industrial sector. WPP (NYSE:WPP) plunged 20% , falling behind ad rivals in the post-Sorrell era, while Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) rose 2% in Frankfurt after forecasting higher Q4 demand.

Megyn Kelly won't be on the air on NBC (NASDAQ:CMCSA) this morning, and her show's future and tenure at the network are in doubt, WSJ reports. It follows a controversy over comments she made about using blackface for Halloween costumes, which led to apologies from Kelly on Tuesday and Wednesday. Her three-year deal was valued at $69M when she was hired away from Fox News in 2017, but ratings haven't been up to par at NBC

Broadcom is facing antitrust scrutiny from the EU over the possible use of market dominance to pressure customers to buy its semiconductors, Bloomberg reports. The preliminary inquiry focuses on sales of chips in set-top box hardware used by the cable and satellite industry. Broadcom's (NASDAQ:AVGO) practices are also being examined by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.

The U.K. chiefs of Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Google (GOOG, GOOGL) met with British government ministers on Wednesday to seek assurances over the impact of a no-deal Brexit on jobs and investment, the Telegraph reports. The executives, part of the government's Digital Economy Council, particularly expressed mounting concern over the potential impact on staff visas, rules on data sharing, and U.K. research and education.

Verizon is shelling out $25M to update its network in Florida’s Panhandle, an area hard-hit by service outages after Hurricane Michael. It will "build the most technologically advanced wireless network in the area" and add 5G technology to Panama City. Due to Michael, Verizon (NYSE:VZ) said last week it would also waive bills for consumer and business customers in nine Florida counties for three months.

Following a big recent position in Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), Activist investor Bill Ackman's Pershing Square (OTCPK:PSHZF) has acquired a 3.7% stake in hotel operator Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT). He'll talk about the investment in greater detail on Pershing's Q3 letter and conference call. Hilton shares recently hit a more than one year low on concerns over a slowdown in the hotel industry and international trade worries.

New York state's attorney general has filed a lawsuit against ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM), alleging the oil giant misled investors regarding the financial risk it faces from climate change. It expands on allegations the state filed in court last year attempting to compel Exxon to release additional documents and comply with requests in its investigation. A similar probe was ended by the SEC earlier this year without penalizing the company.