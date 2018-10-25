Caliburn International Begins U.S. IPO Effort

Financial results have fluctuated in recent years; when we learn more details about the IPO, I'll provide an update.

The firm provides a range of engineering and other services to U.S. government agencies.

Caliburn International has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A shares.

Caliburn International (CLBR) intends to raise gross proceeds of $100 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides professional services and solutions to U.S. federal government agencies and commercial clients.

CLBR’s financial results have been highly variable as the firm is dependent on the U.S. government for 88% of its revenues.

When we learn further details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

Reston, Virginia-based Caliburn International was founded by DC Capital Partners to provide consulting, engineering, medical, and environmental services as well as large-scale program management in support of national defense, international diplomacy, and homeland security client readiness markets.

Management is headed by President, Director and CEO James D. Van Dusen, who has been with the firm since July 2018 and was previously the Chief Financial Officer of Comprehensive Health Services.

Caliburn has approximately 6,800 employees spread across five continents. The company provides services that support programs of national and international scope such as domestic and international infrastructure development, medical services, environmental and munitions remediation, humanitarian assistance, border protection, and domestic and international military operational support.

Caliburn’s logistics and support services enable key agencies at the DoD, DoS, and other U.S. federal government and commercial clients to effectively execute their complex requirements.

The firm’s services include initial and ongoing sourcing, procurement and logistics, base operations, global rapid response / expeditionary facility construction services and operations, among others.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the engineering services to government agencies' market is projected to reach $251 billion in 2018. This represents a CAGR of 1.9% during the period between 2013 and 2018.

The main factors driving market growth are the increase in the value of private residential construction and private nonresidential construction.

Major competitors that provide or are developing engineering services include:

Aecom (ACM)

Accenture (ACN)

CACI International (CACI)

Engility Holdings (EGL)

General Dynamics (GD)

Leidos (LDOS)

ManTech International (MANT)

Financial Performance

CLBR’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Fluctuating top-line revenue, growing strongly again in 1H 2018

Uneven but growing gross profit

Steadily increasing gross margin

Uneven and mostly negative cash flow from operations

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two-and-a-half years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

(Source: Caliburn S-1)

Total Revenue

1H 2018: $338.4 million, 98.7% increase vs. prior

2017: $381.6 million, 25.6% decrease vs. prior

2016: $513.1 million

Gross Profit

1H 2018: $65.2 million

2017: $57.4 million

2016: $76.4 million

Gross Margin

1H 2018: 19.3%

2017: 15.0%

2016: 14.9%

Cash Flow from Operations

1H 2018: ($2.5 million) cash used

2017: ($53.6 million) cash used

2016: $4.0 million cash flow

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $19.8 million in cash and $561.5 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the six months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($4.2 million).

IPO Details

CLBR intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A stock, not including customary underwriter options.

Both Class A and B shareholders will be entitled to one vote per share. Class B shareholders will be the original Caliburn LLC interest-holders and will not have any right to receive dividends or distributions upon liquidation or firm wind up.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We will use the net proceeds that we receive from this offering to [i] purchase from Caliburn Holdings LLC, which we refer to as “Holdings,” newly-issued common membership interests of Holdings, which we refer to as the “LLC Interests” and [ii] purchase LLC Interests from certain holders of existing membership interests in Holdings, whom we refer to as “Original Caliburn Holders.”

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Jefferies, BofA Merrill Lynch, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Cowen, and Raymond James.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: Not yet on the calendar.

