Abbott: Triumph Upon Triumph

Abbott (ABT) is a marvelous company. It has managed its way through difficulties time and again. Most recently, it responded to slowing growth with major acquisitions in 2016. Now in 2018, it has integrated these acquisitions and is set to reap the benefits of its effective strategies.

I currently count it as a stalwart in my long-term dividend growth stock portfolio. While I am absolutely comfortable holding my current position, I do not expect to buy more at its current valuation with a P/E (forward) in excess of 21. if it dropped down closer to $60 I will reevaluate. It is a worthy addition for those constructing a watch list for buy and hold growth stocks.

I am aware of and understand those who are more sanguine about acquisitions of Abbott at a higher price. In particular, I note a recent WSJ article noting that Abbott merits a premium. Indeed in today's current choppy environment, I find Abbott's positive attributes as I discuss in this article to be particularly attractive.

Abbott's sterling management proves itself again and again.

Miles White took the helm of Abbott in 1999. He struggled initially, however, he quickly recovered, installing sound practices that effectively attracted and retained the best available scientific talent. He engineered a flurry of acquisitions and deals in rapid succession.

In the process, he undertook the transformative acquisition of Knoll Pharmaceuticals from BASF (OTCQX:BASFY), personally stepping in to assure the deal closed towards the end. This acquisition brought Humira into Abbott's pipeline.

Making a long story short, in 2011, Abbott elected to set Humira and other pharmaceuticals adrift into a separate corporation to be named AbbVie (ABBV). Since the split, both AbbVie and Abbott have been highly successful as shown by the chart below:

Early in 2016, Abbott's beefy acquisition bets had me asking if it could continue on its winning ways. I was vigilant when it made its St. Judes' acquisition so quickly after its Alere deal, particularly as the Alere deal was raising real questions.

I asked, "Abbott Laboratories: Should I Stay Or Should I Go?" Seeking Alpha readers were most helpful in convincing me that I needed to stand pat.

That was early 2016. Now as we begin to close out 2018, any such doubts appear foolish. Abbott's CEO White played the game to perfection. He both enhanced shareholder value by growing the company, and recognizing the value he was creating; he bought over a million shares in the open market on his own account during 2016.

Abbott is entering a powerful period of consolidating its hard-fought gains.

Throughout 2017, Abbott was dealing with challenges. It was dealing with serious issues in its nutrition business in China as it was trying to effectively address the introduction of wide-ranging regulations. CEO White tracks Abbott's approach to this industry-wide issue in each of his 2017 earnings CC's.

CEO White's response to a Q4, 2017 earnings CC question on the pediatric nutrition issue in China is illustrative. The response is vintage White. When he sees a potential issue that may be a company-wide problem, he addresses it directly and effectively.

I personally was concerned that this switchover in the food safety law, what we had to all do to comply with product labeling in a number of products and so forth, I was afraid it was going to be terribly disruptive, and it turns out we’ve already experienced the disruption in the past two years as the market was flooded with many products and a lot of volume and a lot of channels and so forth. The single biggest issue we all had to deal with was reregister products and comply with the elements of the law, and all of our concerns were would we get our products through the regulatory bodies in China and be ready for that transition...

Another area of management focus in 2017 was the launch of its new state of the art Alinity system of institutional analytics equipment. This equipment is an important component of Abbott's growth strategy for the next decade.

This has been a long slog. Alinity comprises multiple components and requires approval in multiple jurisdictions. During 2017, the story had to do with broadening and perfecting the system and getting it approved.

During its recent Q3 2018 earnings CC, Abbott provides an encouraging wrap on Alinity's progress as follows:

Alinity, our family of highly differentiated instruments is achieving accelerated growth and strong competitive win rates in Europe where more than 50% of our Alinity instrument placements thus far are coming from share capture. The global rollout of Alinity positions this business for a consistent above market growth for years to come as we capture share and bring the full suite of systems to additional geographies including the U.S.

Earlier, in response to a question during Abbott's Q2 2018 earnings CC, VP Leinenweber had followed up giving color to Alinity's US rollout as follows:

I would just say, as you know, that the clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments is the core business there. The instruments are approved and we are building our test menu at a pretty ratable kind of rate quarter-to-quarter, so to speak, and making progress on that front. It will still take a few more quarters until we get what we consider a critical mass there. So, you're probably looking back half of 2019 where we feel like we're really going to have the menu and the systems we need to go out and get business.

Again, back to a Leinenweber Q3 2018 earnings call response on the scale of the Alinity system where it becomes apparent that a successful Alinity rollout is an achievement with loud resonance for Abbott's future:

Back to Alinity. There's a couple of things to understand about this space or spaces. We don't always determine when the customer wants to buy or when the customer has to make a decision. So first of all, because these are big mainframe systems, core laboratories, blood screening enterprises and so forth, they tend to be contracted or tenders that are five, seven or even ten years. They are usually longer-term contracts. They are big installations. The change from one competitor to another or old systems to new systems and so forth, it's not quick. It will take a couple of months and so forth. So these are big mainframe sorts of enterprise decisions and we are kind of on their schedule.

This spells out a scenario where Abbott will be introducing equipment with a new technology over the next several years which will provide it with a revenue moat for a decade or more.

Abbott is pursuing excellent capital allocation strategies.

In order to close on its 1/4/17 St. Jude and its 10/3/17 Alere acquisitions, Abbott elected to boost its debt to ~$28 billion. As it put it in the lugubrious language of the risk factor section to its most recent 10-K:

Abbott incurred and assumed significant indebtedness in connection with the acquisitions of St. Jude Medical and Alere, which could decrease business flexibility and increase consolidated interest expense. Following the acquisitions of St. Jude Medical and Alere, Abbott's consolidated indebtedness as of December 31, 2017 was approximately $28 billion. This consolidated indebtedness could have the effect, among other things, of reducing Abbott's flexibility to respond to changing business and economic conditions, increasing Abbott's consolidated interest expense, and reducing funds available for working capital, capital expenditures, acquisitions, and other general corporate purposes.

That was the downside that had my worry lines fully activated back in 2016. CEO White has applied an exceptionally effective salve during Abbott's recent earnings CCs. Abbott's Q3 2018 earnings CC was of a piece with such recent calls. Abbott is paying down debt, rapidly, as CEO White said during the call in response to a question:

...the organization has done a terrific job on cash generation and debt pay down. And I give Brian Yoor and the management team total credit for that because what we've done for cash management, debt management, debt pay down, and stuff has been led by him and terrific job. And to be honest, when we took all the borrowing down in order to do the St. Jude and Alere acquisitions, our debt-to-EBITDA ratio was -- Oh! Gosh, I think like 4.3, something like that and we made commitments to the rating agencies that we would get that down pretty fast and we're down to I think 2. So we've obviously paid off a lot of debt very fast and we're happy with the rate of that. And it gives us a lot of flexibility from a capital allocation or strategic flexibility standpoint.

The really good news comes when shareholders consider the consequences of such financial rectitude. CEO White went on to discuss the salient uses for Abbott's cash generation. They include more debt paydown (yawn) but also more interesting topics like maintaining a dividend payout at a predetermined percent of EPS and investing in growth projects of which Abbott has plenty that promise high returns.

White volunteered that Abbott had no external acquisitions in mind that were as attractive as investing in its own organic growth. However, one always needs to understand a speaker's framework of reference. On the subject of acquisitions, I always note that White's framework of reference includes the following Q3 2017 response to an analyst asking if any deals were in prospect at that time. He noted:

Well let me answer it, this way. I don't really want the organization focused on M&A right now. I think I would give you that answer regardless of what Brian said about debt and cash flow and so forth. And secondly, I wouldn't forecast it even if I had it in my gun sights. Most of the - my experience with you guys over the past 19 years has been you liked to have some indication on what's coming, usually that surprised you more acquisitions or other things that we've done that hasn't always been particularly well received but they've always turned out pretty well, but I generally don't like the forecast where we're going or what we're doing until we announce it and so I probably wouldn't tell you anyway.

I will save the very best news for last. If anyone out there dislikes share buybacks, Abbott is the company for you. On the subject of buybacks CEO White stated:

...the fifth, last opportunity is -- that I haven't mentioned -- it's not last in priority but -- is share buyback. And right now, we haven't been. What you're seeing in our EPS growth and so forth is pure growth and not enhanced at all by share buybacks. And to be honest, as we've all seen during the year, that hasn't been a high return investment for a lot of companies and we've had better uses for our capital that do have high returns for us. And so consequently, it doesn't rule it out. It doesn't rule out that we could do it but we'll only do it if it's got a good return for us and our investor, et cetera. And right now, our best investment is us. So, we're directing our cash that way. I think our cash flow is strong enough that we've got a lot of good choices. We will continue to pay down debt. But we're at the point where we've got strategic flexibility. It's just a question of where we use it. And I think that's all good.

Instead of pursuing dubious buyback strategies, CEO White plans to expand growth with initiatives such as increasing worldwide distribution and manufacturing capacity for Abbott's highly successful FreeStyle Libre continuous glucose monitoring system. The FDA recently approved an enhancement to this system that allows 14-day continuous monitoring.

Risks to consider when buying Abbott.

The "Risk Factors" section of Abbott's latest 10-K (pp. 9-14) covers a broad swathe characteristic of such filings. It presents a strong reminder of why capable management is so important for multinationals like Abbott with broad product lines.

The risks are many and they are daunting. However, I skipped over most of them comfortable that Abbott maintains a clean reputation and productive culture. I will touch on issues that have disrupted Abbott in its recent past as emblematic of the sort of issue that I deem most likely to trip it up again.

Abbott sells its products around the world. As Abbott proudly notes on its website:

Abbott is one of the most global healthcare companies in the world with 70 percent of revenue generated in markets outside of the United States and 50 percent of revenue generated in faster-growing geographies where healthcare spending is outpacing the growth of gross domestic product (GDP).

This very global presence which provides Abbott its strong revenue streams presents its own risks. Disruptions in individual markets where it does business can damage its revenue streams and its investments in such locations. An example is Venezuela. In Abbott's 2015 10-K (p. 44), Abbott characterized its Venezuelan operation as contributing 2% to its overall net sales.

Venezuela's vicious inflation was a problem for Abbott for several years. Then in 2016, per its 2016 10-K (p.44), Abbott took a foreign currency exchange loss of $480 million. At that point, Abbott's Venezuelan assets had dwindled to 0.1% of Abbott's consolidated assets and further losses, if any, would no longer be material.

Another example is China per the discussion of the infant formula issues discussed above.

In addition to individual country risk, Abbott relies upon a functioning global economy in order to maximize its potential. Disruption in trade flows or in the global economy present potential risks to Abbott.

When asked during its Q3 2018 earnings CC about challenges ahead, CEO White singled out potential currency headwinds that Abbott faces in common with other multinationals. It is clear that CEO White is confident about Abbott's business prospects for the foreseeable future but chary and uncertain of the impact of foreign exchange. In his words:

... we look at the overall businesses. And with the underlying growth rates, the underlying strength of the business is really strong. And we've been able historically to absorb exchange, mitigate exchange, yield exchange et cetera and be a very reliable performer for our investors. And that's always our goal. We always start the year with a double-digit earnings goal every year. And it's the rare year when we don't achieve that, hit it or exceeded. And this is no different. I think right now we're a few months ahead of next year. And a lot always happens in the first quarter. So we don’t have any way to reliably tie down what we think currency is going to do. I don't think anybody does obviously. I know that it will be a headwind starting out what happens from there who knows? But we're go into the year looking at double-digits and with underlying growth like we have in all of our businesses, I'd say that was pretty solid.

Conclusion

We are currently experiencing turbulent times in the market. Abbott is a dividend aristocrat that not only has the enviable record of financial stewardship implicit in such status but is also a company with a vision. Abbott's four divisions are all growing per its Q3 2018 quarterly graphic below:

Abbott is among the world's leaders in each segment. Abbott has kept each segment's products fresh and relevant. As an example, Abbott recently obtained approval for its Heartmate 3 system for patients with advanced heart failure who are not eligible for a heart transplant.

Each segment produces products that are in demand today and are likely to be in demand in the future. It is forecasting mid-to-high single-digit sales growth for the balance of the year.

I submit that investors will be hard put to find a more attractive combination of management, pipeline and existing products.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or sell sharres in ABT and ABBV over the next 72 hours.