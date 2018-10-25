Everything's Coming Up Tesla: Smashing Expectations On Revenue, Profits, Gross Margins, And More

But it was a great quarter and I am not selling my shares.

Tesla remains a risky investment and is likely to be volatile in the future - $312 million in earnings does not fully validate a $50 billion market cap on its own.

Everything indicates that Model 3 demand continues to be strong - deliveries are supply-constrained, not demand-constrained.

Tesla beats analyst expectations on revenue and profit, delivering on their promises of profit and positive cash flow.

Summary

Tesla (TSLA) announced amazing earnings on Wednesday, beating even my over-optimistic predictions. Yesterday, I reviewed what Tesla promised for earnings in "Tesla Earnings Preview: Setting The Bar For Tomorrow's Extravaganza." Today, Tesla over-delivered.

The three most important metrics coming into earnings were net income (GAAP), cash flow - both operating cash flow and free cash flow, and gross margins on the Model 3. Tesla targeted positive income and cash flow and gross margins of ~15%. Analysts were skeptical - expecting net losses.

Analysts were wrong.

Consider today - and the gains after-hours - a bit of a victory lap. However, Tesla investors should keep their eyes focused firmly forwards. Tesla has delivered a good profit but must grow further to prove its value - Tesla must show it can be sustainably profitable.

Today, Tesla has a market cap of ~$50 billion. Even annualized, $312 million in quarterly profits leads to a P/E ratio of 40x. To show value for shareholders, Tesla will need to continue expanding, including their upcoming expansion in China. This quarter, Tesla delivered ~84,000 vehicles, up 221% y/y and 106% q/q, and more cars than Tesla delivered in all of 2016. But to prove it is worth $50 billion, Tesla must continue to grow their growth and profit.

I continue to own shares of Tesla, with no plans of selling.

Tesla Delivers - Profitability

Prior to today, Tesla had only two quarters in its history with GAAP profits - Q1/13 and Q3/16. Last quarter, Tesla lost $718 million (GAAP) and one year ago, Tesla lost $619 million.

Today, Tesla has three quarters with GAAP profits.

"[W]e still expect to achieve GAAP profitability in Q3 and Q4. Going forward, we believe Tesla can achieve sustained quarterly profits, absent a severe force majeure or economic downturn, while continuing to grow at a rapid pace." Tesla Q2 Update Letter "[W]e achieved GAAP net income of $312 million." Tesla Q3 Update Letter

Tesla delivered $312 million in GAAP net income and $516 million in non-GAAP net income (excluding stock-based compensation). Notably, this profit was not because of selling ZEV credits - Tesla sold only $52 million of ZEV credits in Q3/18.

(Tesla Q3 Update Letter)

Tesla revenue also exceeded expectations. Tesla delivered $6.82 billion in revenue, beating analysts' estimates by $770 million and beating my optimistic estimates in early September by $100 million. Automotive revenue increased 82% sequentially and 158% y/y.

"We expect to generate positive cash including operating cash flows and capital expenditures, as well as the normal inflow of cash received from non-recourse financing activities on leased vehicles and solar products." Tesla Q2 Update Letter "[W]e had free cash flow (operating cash flow less capex) of $881 million despite less than 10% of that amount coming from key working capital items (payables, receivables, and inventory)." "Cash flow from operating activities in Q3 was $1.39 billion." Tesla Q3 Update Letter

Tesla also achieved their cash flow objectives - positive operating and free cash flow. As I noted yesterday, Tesla previously had seven quarters of positive operating cash flow, most recently Q4/17, and four quarters of positive free cash flow, most recently Q3/16. Those figures are now eight and five quarters, respectively - most recent Q3/18.

On the earnings call, Elon Musk re-asserted that all quarters going forward will have positive cash flow, although excluding quarters with debt repayments like Q1/19.

Tesla Delivers - Model 3 Gross Margins

"Model 3 gross margin should grow significantly to approximately 15% in Q3 and to approximately 20% in Q4 predominantly due to continued reduction in manufacturing costs and to some extent an improving mix." Tesla Q2 Update Letter "We also delivered on our internal cost efficiency targets, leading to GAAP Model 3 gross margin of more than 20%, which exceeded our guidance." Tesla Q3 Update Letter

Tesla smashed their target of 15% gross margins on the Model 3 - delivering 20% gross margins instead. Last quarter, Tesla had targeted 20% gross margins for Q4/18 - meaning they delivered this target a full quarter before they promised.

Gross margins rose - in part - due to manufacturing efficiencies as each Model 3 took 30% fewer man-hours to produce than in previous quarters. Tesla expects to continue to improve efficiency, although these gains will be offset in Q4 by a lower trim mix and tariffs on Chinese-sourced components.

This was - in my view - the biggest beat of Tesla's earnings. Critics of Tesla may be quick to point out that Tesla calculates gross margins differently than other automakers. This is true. However, Tesla's gross margin calculations are consistent quarter-to-quarter - meaning that this beat is meaningful as it is an apples-to-apples comparison of Tesla last quarter ("slightly positive" gross margins) to this quarter (20%) and against expectations ("approximately 15%").

Tesla continues to target 20% gross margins on the Model 3 in Q4/18 and 25% gross margins long term. The company further suggested that these margins could be obtained despite falling ASPs in the future as Tesla introduces less costly Model 3 versions - first the mid-range version and later a $35,000 Model 3.

Tesla also re-affirmed their commitment to the lower-priced Model 3:

"[W]e are working hard to bring down the price of Model 3 to $35,000. We have taken a step forward by recently introducing a medium range version that has a 260-mile EPA estimated range and a starting price of $46,000." Tesla Q3 Update Letter

Demand For The Model 3

"We stopped taking Model 3 reservations in North America in early July 2018 when we moved to a direct order system. Of the 455,000 net reservations that we reported in August 2017, less than 20% have cancelled." Tesla Q3 Update Letter

It is interesting to see Tesla update this figure. This figure has been a subject of much debate - primarily among bears who have argued that the reservations are depleted and there is no further demand for Model 3s. So far, that belief has failed to bear fruit - the Model 3 was the 5th best-selling car in the United States and generated the most revenue.

(Tesla Q3 Update Letter)

None of this disproves the theory that demand may be limited. Clearly, there is a ceiling to how many Model 3s Tesla can sell at ~$60,000, at ~$46,000 (for the new MR), or even at ~$35,000 (for an eventual low-range car). However, it is not clear that Tesla has reached that ceiling. As of the end of Q3/18, Tesla's sales are limited by their ability to produce Model 3s rather than consumer demand for the vehicle.

Elon suggests that current Model 3 production is not close to reaching total demand levels. Elon stated that global demand for the Model 3 is likely to be ~500,000-1,000,000/year long-term. This would require producing ~2-4x as many Model 3s (annualized figures in Q3 would be ~225,000 vehicles/year), including demand from China and Europe.

And that may continue, as the Model 3 is introduced into more markets:

"The mid-sized premium sedan market in Europe is more than twice as big as the same segment in the US. This is why we are excited to bring Model 3 to Europe early next year. The reception at the Paris Auto Show as well as the Goodwood Festival of Speed was very strong. We expect to start taking orders in Europe and China for Model 3 before the end of this year." Tesla Q3 Update Letter

Demand is also robust from segments other than premium sedans - showing that Tesla's total addressable market is larger than its segment:

"Based on trade-ins received from customers since the start of Model 3 production, more than half of those trade-in vehicles were priced below $35,000 when new. It is clear that customers are trading up their relatively cheaper vehicles to buy a Model 3 even though there is not yet a leasing option and the Q3 starting price of a Model 3 was $49,000." Tesla Q3 Update Letter

More than half of customers appear to be moving up a car class (or two) to get into a Model 3. This shows extremely strong customer desire to own a Model 3 - people are willing to leave their "normal" price range to get into one.

There are other possible explanations here as well. For example, multiple-car families might be trading in the oldest/worst vehicle to purchase a Model 3. Further, we would really want to see the trade-ins for a comparably priced BMW/Mercedes/Audi to know whether Tesla is unique in this "trading up" phenomenon, or if each other luxury maker sees similar rates of "moving up" among consumers.

Tesla also provided one reason why customers might trade up to the Model 3 - it offers better efficiency than its competition:

"By 2016, Model X energy efficiency was 3.1 miles of EPA range per kWh. This is an extremely important metric as it allows an EV to reach a long EPA range even when using a relatively small, inexpensive battery pack. With Model 3, energy efficiency improved dramatically to 4.1 EPA miles per kWh, the highest efficiency for any all-wheel drive EV. To put this in context, our current or upcoming AWD (2019) competition is expected to achieve 2.4 to 2.8 miles of EPA range per kWh." Tesla Q3 Update Letter

Tesla Expedites Chinese Expansion On Strong Demand

"In order to significantly increase the affordability of Model 3, we have decided to accelerate our manufacturing timeline in China. We are aiming to bring portions of Model 3 production to China during 2019 and to progressively increase the level of localization through local sourcing and manufacturing. Production in China will be designated only for local customers." Tesla Q3 Update Letter

Perhaps because of today's stunning earnings, Tesla has decided to accelerate their timeline in China.

To expand in China, Tesla may need to raise money through debt - although Elon suggested otherwise on the earnings call. This directly conflicts with the Q2 Update Letter, which said:

"In July, we announced our plan to build a wholly Tesla-owned Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai – our first Gigafactory outside the US. ... Construction is expected to start within the next few quarters, though our initial investment will not start in any significant way until 2019, with much of it expected to be funded through local debt. We will share more information about Gigafactory 3 in upcoming quarters."

If Tesla does use debt, raising debt will be easier after Q3's positive earnings and cash flow. As Tesla shows that they can mass-produce cars profitably, lenders are likely to give Tesla better access to capital at better rates - essential to allowing Tesla to build new factories and increase their total vehicle production and sales.

According to Seeking Alpha news, Tesla plans to build both Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China with an annual capacity of 250,000 vehicles. Elon noted that he approved a prototype for the Model Y, but it will be ~2020 before that vehicle goes into production.

Takeaways

Tesla has frequently made promises that it has failed to keep. Just this quarter, for example, Tesla suggested they would produce 6,000 Model 3s/week by late August. They didn't. Notably, Tesla declined to project Model 3 production in Q4/18 or beyond - eschewing this common source of criticism and scrutiny.

But Tesla kept its most important promises this quarter. Tesla has delivered profits, delivered positive cash flow, and smashed the targeted Model 3 gross margins. Tesla had a great third quarter and that third quarter will allow them to borrow the money they need to make debt obligations and to expand in China.

TSLA data by YCharts

That said, Tesla will still need to do a lot of work to deliver value to shareholders. Even after gains today AH, shares are still down significantly from their all-time highs.

Similarly, Tesla's market cap and enterprise value are still high for a company with only $312 million in quarterly net income - for an annualized P/E ratio of ~40x. This is not a "risk-free" investment - and it will continue to be volatile in the future. Investors hoping for stability and slow capital accumulation should look elsewhere.

This was a great quarter - make no mistake about it - but the path to $420 (and beyond) is not yet "secured." Tesla will need to continue to grow to prove that it is worthy of a $50 billion market cap.

Bulls have not won. Bears have not yet lost.

But this was a great quarter.

