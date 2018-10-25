TransCanada Is On Sale: Buy This Pipeline At A 29% Discount

Investment Thesis

TransCanada Corporation (TRP) is currently trading at a steep discount to its fair value. Investors who seek dividend income and dividend growth potential should take advantage of this buying opportunity to initiate or to add to positions. As an undervalued blue chip utility, with a current forward yield of 5.26%, TransCanada offers 29% of upside while providing investors with superior dividend growth potential and an ever increasing income stream. TransCanada has committed to increasing its dividend 8-10% for the next three years to extend its stellar record of dividend increases for the last 18 consecutive years.

The Company

TransCanada, based in Calgary, Canada, is the operator of North America’s largest network of natural gas pipelines spanning more than 57,000 miles (91,000 kilometers). With infrastructure in all major natural gas basins in the United States, Mexico and Canada, this network transports 25% of North America’s daily gas supply and provides storage for approximately 653 billion cubic feet of capacity. In addition to being the premier operator of natural gas infrastructure on the continent, TransCanada has a sizable liquids business, where it is responsible for moving 20% of Western Canada’s crude oil exports to the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast refineries. TransCanada also boasts a portfolio of electricity generation assets producing 6,100 megawatts for the North American market, more than half of which is green power. With over 95% of revenue derived from regulated businesses, TransCanada is a stable utility whose predictable cash flows are underpinned by long term shipping contracts.

Improving Operating Results

In the first half of 2018, TransCanada showed revenue growth in 4 out of 5 of its business segments, compared to the same period in 2017. The largest contribution to revenue was from the US Natural Gas Pipeline business while the most significant improvements to revenue came from the Liquids business. TransCanada’s Energy segment was a significant laggard on 1H 2018 revenue, with contributions diminished due to increased outages at the Bruce Power plant and the 2017 sale of some North East Power assets. Scheduled maintenance on units 1 and 4 at the Bruce Power plant was completed in the first 6 months of 2018 extending the asset’s production life out to 2064. Comparable EPS increased 17% from $1.56 CAD to $1.83 CAD in 1H 2018 while EBITDA grew 6% from $3,807 CAD to $4,054 CAD year over year. Cash flow results were also positive with comparable funds from operations improving 7% from $2,875 to $3,070 year over year. In the first half of 2018 TransCanada also improved distributable cash flow 9.6% to $2,745. Despite the revenue challenges in its energy business, TransCanada delivered strong overall results in the first of 2018. Improving earnings and distributable cash flow in 2018 should prove to be a positive catalyst for the stock price.

29% Discount to Fair Value

TransCanada stock has struggled over the last year as the company faces regulatory uncertainty on its Keystone XL project. This challenge combined with changes to the Federal Energy Regulation Commission (FERC) treatment of Master Limited Partnerships (MLPS) as well as the pressure of rising interest rates have resulted in a stock decline of ~18% over the last 12 months. These short term challenges provide long-term investors with a very attractive entry point to a high quality company trading well below its fair value. Morningstar Equity Analyst Joe Gemino wrote in a June 2018 analyst note:

Despite the negative news for the stock, we see an attractive entry point for long-term investors. With its 4-star rating, TransCanada remains one of our top picks in the Canadian energy sector, which appears to be fairly valued. Trading near about $42 (CAD 53) per share, the stock offers 30% upside along with a 5.2% dividend yield. We think that investors are overlooking TransCanada’s big picture and are too narrowly focused on outside factors and the temporarily higher leverage levels that have negatively affected the stock. However, we think the market is overlooking the need for the Keystone XL, the company’s dividend growth, the minor impact of the FERC’s proposed regulation on TransCanada, falling leverage, and the company’s moatworthy natural gas portfolio.

The analyst community seems to echo Gemino’s opinion of TransCanada with multiple indicators suggesting the that the stock is currently trading at a deep discount. Morningstar maintains a fair value estimate is $56USD ($72 CAD), while the recommendation consensus rating from Yahoo Finance shows 9 analysts with an average one year price target of $54.41 USD ($71 CAD).

Source: Yahoo Finance

With a current trailing dividend yield of 5.26%, TransCanada’s dividend is approximately 25.3% higher than its 5-year trailing average of 4.01%, further suggesting that the stock is undervalued at current levels. Looking at TransCanada’s valuation on a cash flow basis also implies a significant discount with current price/cash flow at 8.1x, down from the company’s 5 –year average of 9.4x. Likewise, TransCanada has a current P/E Ratio of 15.53x, only slightly up from its 5-year low of 14.92x and down significantly from the company’s 15- year median P/E of 20.16x. All of these valuation indicators suggest that TransCanada is cheap at current levels. I would assign a fair value estimate of $53 USD ($69.50 CAD) based on TransCanada’s long-term average P/E. Including the growing dividend, the current valuation suggests a total return potential of ~35%. I see 29% upside for TransCanada stock and expect it to trade back up into the low to mid-$50s in the next 12-18 months.

Growth Projects

Over the next 3 years TransCanada will invest CAD $28B to advance an array of growth projects. In addition to this near term growth, the firm is also advancing an additional CAD $20B in growth projects beyond 2021. This growth portfolio is well diversified both geographically across the continent as well as well diversified by business segment. The firm has been active in raising cash to finance this growth plan including: reinvesting cash from operations, equity issues, debt and joint ventures. The 2018 funding plan of approximately $16B is nearly complete with approximately $14B secured to date.

Source: TransCanada

Progress on the Keystone XL project and the recently announced Coastal Gas Link project will be significant sources of future cash flows. For Keystone XL, there are still regulatory hurdles to be cleared in Montana and Nebraska, however the Trump administration has breathed new life into the project and construction preparation has commenced. Keystone XL is advancing through the regulatory system and TransCanada expects substantial construction will commence in 2019 and take approximately two years to complete. Once finalized, revenue from the 93% subscribed Keystone XL pipeline will allow TransCanada to expand its oil network further with investments in several other projects linked to Keystone XL including Grand Rapids Phase II, the Heartland Pipeline and the Keystone Hardisty Terminal.

On October 2, 2018. TransCanada announced it will proceed with the Coastal GasLink, a CAD $6.2B pipeline which will transport 2 bcf/d of natural gas from the Montney formation in western Canada to the newly approved LNG Canada export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia. This project is expected to be completed in 2024 is fully supported by 25-year take-or-pay contracts. The Coastal GasLink will involve TransCanada in the fast growing liquefied natural gas (LNG) business off Canada’s west coast. The new Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS.A) terminal announced at Kitimat will be the largest ever infrastructure project in Canada at $40B. With potential to expand the capacity of the Coastal GasLink pipeline from 2.1 bcf/d of natural gas to 5 bcf/d over time will position TransCanada to capitalize on future demand growth for LNG terminals on Canada’s west coast.

Regulatory and execution risk for any large project is always a consideration for investors. However TransCanada continues to advance major projects and gain regulatory approval as they have recently demonstrated with the Coastal GasLink project. These milestones can provide investors with confidence that TransCanada will be able to execute on its growth project portfolio providing for the future cash flows required to continue dividend increases beyond 2021.

Source: TransCanada

Demand Growth

Storage and transportation infrastructure in the North American energy market are imperative as both natural gas and oil are refined and consumed in different regions than they are produced. TransCanada has high quality assets in both oil and natural gas transportation that will allow it benefit from production and demand growth. According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP), “The oil sands will continue to lead production growth and increase more than 1.5M b/d to nearly 4.2M b/d by 2035.” This production growth offers stable demand for the Keystone system for decades to come. Due to the significant costs required to develop oil sands assets, producers plan production quantities and transportation for the long term and are therefore willing to enter into long term shipping commitments regardless of the underlying commodity price. This market quality limits TransCanada’s exposure to production or shipping declines during down turns in commodity prices, thus limiting its risk and offering predictable cash flow.

Similar to TransCanada’s vital role in the development of the oil sands, TransCanada is also well-positioned to capitalize on production growth in the North American natural gas market. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, natural gas demand in North America increased 12% from the first half of 2017 to the first half of 2018 to 93.4 (bcf/d). TransCanada expects North American demand to grow to ~130 (bcf/d) by 2030, or around 3% annually. In addition to the growth in domestic demand, North America is also growing production to meet foreign demand.

Source: TransCanada

Capitalizing on LNG Demand

The International Energy Agency (IEA) expects that the U.S. will be essential in supplying the growing global demand for LNG. The U.S. is responsible for over half of the 140 billion cubic metres (BCM) of global liquefaction capacity currently under construction. Asian gas demand is expected to grow by ~150 billion cubic meters over the next 5 years. According to McKinsey & Company, Chinese imports of LNG grew by 52% year over year in the first half of 2018 alone and is expected to increase at a rate of 9% annually. TransCanada is primed to capitalize on this demand growth with projects such as its Cameron Access project announced in March 2018. With more than 16 proposed LNG sites in the US and 20 more in Canada, the demand for LNG exports will allow TransCanada to continue its network development providing another driver for long term cash flow growth in a business underpinned by the steady natural gas demand of the developing world.

Regulatory Environment

In March 2018, the FERC announced changes to the treatment of MLPs. Despite the initial negative impact on the share price, the FERC proposal was updated in July, 2018 softening some of the impact on MLPs which saw TransCanada shares rebound. Although TransCanada does not anticipate a material impact at the corporate level, the changes to the treatment of MLPs will impact negatively TC Pipelines, an entity that TransCanada owns a 26% interest in. In response to the changes to the MLP tax treatment, TC Pipelines trimmed its dividend and revised guidance on earnings by $40M - $60M annually. Despite the transitory nature of this overhang, the FERC changes seem to have weighed on the stock. TransCanada estimates that the changes to tax treatment impact of MLPs will only affect 13% of current EBITDA and even less so on projects in TransCanada’s growth portfolio. It seems as though the impact of the FERC changes has been overblown as the impact of these changes will continue to decline as a portion of revenue TransCanada advances its development portfolio.

Risks Analysis

As TransCanada makes progress on developing its portfolio of growth projects, the firm faces several key risks. One of the ways TransCanada is funding future projects is through debt. With rising interest rates acting as a drag on the share prices of all dividend paying stocks, interest rate increases will also have an impact on future borrowing. TransCanada has limited exposure to variable rates with ~90% of its current debt structure consisting of fixed rate debt. TransCanada has also taken steps to mitigate currency risk with a fairly even split between US and CAD dollar denominations.

TransCanada derives 95% of its revenue from regulated businesses and has limited exposure to commodity price fluctuations. Only 3% of EBITDA is subject to commodity price risk and 2% is subject to volumetric risk. While FERC and other regulatory bodies have been a challenge to most firms in the midstream space over the last decade, the uncertainty created around the ability for firms to build new infrastructure has resulted in increasing the barriers to entry for TransCanada’s competitors and enhanced the company’s bargaining power with its shippers.

One overhang on the stock has been concerns with the utilization of the proposed Keystone XL pipeline. With a significant transportation shortage of transportation for Western Canadian Crude, the demand for midstream transportation assets will only continue to increase. Despite developments in Enbridge’s (ENB) Line 3 Pipeline project, the demand for transportation has been highlighted by an increasing price differential for Western Canadian Select (WCS) and record shipping of oil by rail.

Dividend Growth

TransCanada has increased its dividend for the last 18 consecutive years and has publicly committed to raising its dividend 8-10% over the next three years. From 2000 to 2015, TransCanada has raised its dividend at a CAGR of ~7%, since 2015, it has accelerated the CAGR to 10%. With a current dividend yield of 5.26%, TransCanada’s yield compares favourably to the sector average of 3.56%. TransCanada’s results from the first half of 2018 show healthy revenue growth and the ability to finance its portfolio of growth projects. TransCanada’s CAD $28B in near term growth projects over the next 3 years will allow TransCanada to continue its steady dividend growth. The additional CAD $20B in growth projects slated for beyond 2021 will ensure that shareholders will continue to be rewarded through future cash flows.

Source: TransCanada

Investor Takeaways

TransCanada is currently trading at a ~29% discount to its fair value of $53 USD ($69.50 CAD) based on TransCanada’s long-term average P/E. Including the growing dividend, the current valuation suggests a total return potential of ~35%. TransCanada’s record of dividend growth and delivering shareholders an average annual return of 13% since 2000 demonstrates the ability of the company to generate steady cash flow growth. TransCanada has a secured portfolio of $28B (CAD) in growth projects, including the recently announced Coastal Gas Link that will support the stated dividend growth commitment of 8-10% annually out to 2021.

The challenges weighing on TransCanada include rising interest rates, the impact of FERC changes, regulatory approvals and concerns around Keystone XL utilization are relatively transitory. Despite these challenges, TransCanada’s propensity to generate growing cash flow, far outweighs the company’s risks. TransCanada is well positioned to benefit from a number of tailwinds including: growing demand for oil and natural gas transportation as well as increasing demand for LNG export. With its strong record of dividend increases, as well as visibility on sources for future cash flow growth, TransCanada checks a lot of boxes for investors seeking dividend income. TransCanada’s cheap current valuation provides investors a stock with a “margin of safety,” within a stable, regulated utility model that will allow investors to sleep well at night.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRP, ENB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.