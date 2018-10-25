3M Has Become Ordinary, A Problem For Its Shares

Long a champion of dividend investors, 3M (MMM) has struggled mightily of late as investors question whether the industrial giant is still worthy of the premium multiple it has historically commanded versus peers. After another set of disappointing results, shares are down 18% year to date (see the below chart from Google Finance). At this point, 3M is a damaged company, certainly relative to the prestige it holds thanks to paying out dividends for over 100 years without interruption. Tuesday’s results showed that 3M still has premiere franchises, but growth is unspectacular. Even given this year’s sell-off, shares are not overly compelling, and I say that as someone who owns the stock.

3M reported disappointing results with EPS of $2.58 falling short by $0.12 while revenue of $8.15 billion was 3% short of estimates. Headline revenue growth was down slightly year on year. Pulling out foreign exchange, acquisitions, and divestitures, organic sales growth was still a lackluster 1.3%. Now, earnings growth was 11%, but this is largely driven by the lower corporate tax rate with operating income up only 0.4%. The benefit of lower taxes is real, but this is not really a credit to management, nor will we see EPS growth outstrip revenue growth because of taxes starting in 2019.

In particular, it is concerning that Q3 organic revenue growth decelerated quite materially from the first half. Yes, there were revenue timing issues, but 1.3% is materially slower than the 3.3% nine-month pace. Additionally, management lowered guidance for the full-year to 3% from 3-4%. This guidance implies that Q4 organic growth will be in the 1.5% area. So 3M’s growth has definitely slowed, though it appears to be stabilizing at this slower level. Still given US real GDP growth of about 3% this year and global growth of 3.7% according to the IMF, this intra-year slowing of organic growth is disappointing.

As reported in their earnings presentation, every business unit saw Q3 slow vs the full-year pace, speaking to fairly widespread disappointment. I would have actually preferred to see one segment show disproportionate slowing as that generally is more fixable than a widespread slowdown. Now again, I think it is important to emphasize 3M is showing a slowdown and not a downturn. Organic revenue remains marginally positive and is forecasted to stabilize in Q4.

The decline in the health care unit was surprising, and management blamed it on a 25% decline in the drug delivery business, an outsized move. However, management did say this unit should improve in 2019 on a better pipeline. However even if this group improves, 3M does have over 10% of its business, slotted under its industrial business group, related to autos, and consistent with what PPG (PPG) and others have said, they are seeing a slowing in China and Europe. With softening Chinese demand and the potential for tariffs, risks to the global auto sector appear pointed to the downside, which may be an incremental headwind to 3M and offset any improvement in the US health care unit.

Just as slower growth was broad-based across groups, it was fairly widespread geographically. US organic growth was only 0.5%, weighed down by inventory de-stocking in the consumer segment, revenue recognition timing, and the drug-delivery issues. Still, this is a material undershoot of broader GDP growth. While Chinese growth was 10%, given auto headwinds, that may slow closer to 8% in Q4. Europe was a major disappointment with organic growth down 0.9% year on year led down by Western Europe with autos again a leading culprit. Full year European growth will now be closer to 1% than the broader 1-4% range previously offered.

Given these revenue challenges, management cut guidance to a midpoint of $9.95 from a previous midpoint of $10.32. $0.15 of that cut is attributable to foreign exchange, which is out of management’s control; however, the fact that the cut to guidance was larger than the forex impact speaks to a business that is facing some challenges as are many consumer businesses who are dealing with rising costs of raw materials, tariffs, and transportation. Management insisted on the earnings call that pricing increases have “more than been offsetting” raw material and tariff costs, something they expect to be the case in 2019 as well.

Now, one positive in the quarter is that 3M does appear to have real pricing pressure like management said with its operating margin up 10 basis points to 24.7%. Unlike competitors that may be struggle with input prices, 3M has enough market power and brand value to maintain margins. That said, some of this may be flattered by the fact research and development spending at 5.3% of revenue is running a bit below the 6% long-term target. I was actually relieved to hear management recommit on the earnings call to the 6% target. 3M has developed industry leading positions across diverse product lines because it invests. While R&D is always a near-term drag on profits, it is essential to win in the long run.

Ultimately, this quarter simply felt very “ordinary,” which is unusual reaction for a 3M quarter. The company still generated $1.8 billion of free cash flow, leaving it on track for $5 billion over the full year, and it protected margins. However, growth is steadying at a slow pace, and its auto exposure may keep a lid on growth over the next few quarters. Stabilizing at slower growth leaves the stock without much of a catalyst, given it still trades at 18.5x 2018 earnings with a sub-5% free cash flow yield, not particularly cheap.

Yes, the company still offers a nice 2.8% dividend, which it should continue to grow. The company is also repurchasing $4-5 billion in stock per year, which helps accelerate EPS growth. I would note that underlying free cash flow really only sustains about $2 billion of that buyback with the remainder debt-funded. As it only has $15 billion in total debt vs a $113 billion market capitalization, 3M can certainly afford to gradually increase its financial leverage via buybacks. That said, I generally prefer buybacks supported by ongoing free cash flow rather than debt as they are more sustainable over the medium term.

This year’s sell-off has really been about 3M giving back its premium valuation and it is now valued relatively inline with the broader market and like an ordinary industrial. Unfortunately, of late, it has reported earnings like an ordinary industrial. So while there may not be further selling, given its slow organic growth, there is no clear catalyst for 3M to be re-rated higher unless and until its R&D spending results in new products, though that timing is inherently uncertain.

3M shares, even after the sell-off, seem poised to oscillate around current levels. Investors attracted to its steady dividend profile will enjoy those quarterly payments, but price upside is less clear until 3M can regain its mojo. I will hold my shares on the hope management can do so because with its lower multiple, it’s unclear there is more downside from here. However, it may be dead money for some time. 3M has earned some patience from long-time investors, but that patience will not be indefinite.

