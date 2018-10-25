Lockheed Martin: An Attractive Opportunity After Earnings

On Tuesday morning, Lockheed Martin (LMT) reported earnings of $5.14, beating expectations by $0.86 while revenue of $14.32 billion exceeded estimates by over $1 billion. Critically with investors more broadly worried that industrial companies are reporting “as good as it gets” earnings, Lockheed also raised guidance. 2018 EPS will be about $17.50 from a previous $16.90 midpoint on revenue of $53 billion, about $700 million ahead of its July guidance.

Given these numbers, I anticipated a strong day for the stock, and in fact, shares opened about 3% higher before weakening during the day to decline 1.67% towards $321. Looking through the results, this decline does not appear justified; perhaps, broader market volatility overshadowed results. In fact, these earnings increased my optimism in the company as a long-term investment. Shares may also be attractive to investors worried about China or the broader economy, given the company’s lower correlation to the overall business cycle.

Not only did Lockheed report company-wide results that were well ahead of expectations, but this strength was also broad-based with each of Lockheed’s four units: aeronautics, missiles & fire controls, rotary & mission systems, and space reporting double-digit revenue and operating profit growth. Aeronautics, Lockheed’s largest unit at nearly 40% of revenue, continues to benefit from the scaling up of its F-35 program. With deliveries set to rise in coming quarters, Lockheed should increasingly benefit from economies of scale as it builds out this business, which should result in improving profit margins.

Of course, investors are focused more on the future than the past, and while higher 2018 guidance is obviously a positive, markets will be increasingly focused on 2019 and beyond. Details from this quarter leave me encouraged. The US government is Lockheed’s primary customer, and we have the benefit of very transparent demand from this customer since Congress appropriates funds.

This year, Congress agreed to $80 billion in increased defense spending over two years, and President Trump recently signed a $716 billion budget for the Department of Defense in accordance with this. The Administration has prioritized increasing defense spending, which should benefit broadly all the defense contractors.

In this way, unlike other industrial companies, Lockheed is not directly exposed to the economic cycle, rather it is exposed to the defense spending cycle. Now, the economy can impact defense spending because during downturns when tax revenue falls, governments can look to curtail spending. However, after years of pressure on Pentagon spending, it appears defense spending is enjoying an upturn.

Moreover, European nations are starting to increase defense spending, which should provide some lift to Lockheed. One could argue that if the US-China trade spat worsens and becomes more confrontational, the result may be increased defense spending. While few if any are rooting for this, the fact remains that having defense exposure can be beneficial in a portfolio during periods of rising geopolitical tensions.

Now while I think the broader defense environment looks positive, we have to be sure Lockheed itself is benefitting from it. One metric to focus on is how many contracts a defense contractor wins. Well, in this quarter, Lockheed added $18 billion to its backlog, $4 billion more than its revenue in the quarter. As such, its backlog grew to a record $109 billion, or two years’ worth of revenue. This strong book to bill ratio of 1.3x indicates Lockheed is winning a solid piece of the growing defense spending pie and should result in continued revenue growth over the next 18 to 24 months.

Indeed, management anticipates 5-6% revenue growth in 2019. In 2019-2021, Lockheed should be able to generate over $7 billion in annual operating cash flow despite rising working capital needs. Additionally, with programs like the F-35 reaching scale, cap-ex spending needs should decline from about $1.5 billion in 2019 to $1 billion in 2021, resulting in free cash flow that should rise from $5.5 billion next year to over $6-6.25 billion by 2021.

I would note free cash flow will only be $3.4 billion this year because Lockheed has pulled forward pension payments as pension payments made prior to September this year still enjoyed a 35% tax deduction; going forward, they will be deducted at the 21% corporate tax rate. Having put $5 billion into its pension this year, Lockheed will not have to make payments into its plan for two years, and the taxes saved by pulling forward these benefits are about $450 million. So while this decision makes 2018 results look less impressive, the long-term savings to shareholders are clear. These are the types of long-term decisions one wants management to make.

Given the headlines around Saudi Arabia, it is worth noting that a decision by the US government to cease arms sales to the Saudis would have a very modest impact on LMT’s financials. As stated on its earnings call, the company has less than $500 million in Saudi exposure in 2019 and $900 million in 2020. Given the underlying momentum in US defense spending, this Saudi exposure is quite manageable. If anything, I would use weakness in Saudi headlines to add to Lockheed shares.

Given a positive defense backdrop and strong bookings, Lockheed is well positioned to grow revenue mid-single digits over the next few years. And with cap-ex needs gradually coming down as projects reach scale, free cash flow growth in the mid-to-high single digits should result. LMT trades about 16.6x 2019 estimated free cash flow, for a roughly 6% free cash flow yield. Given potential 5-8% free cash flow growth as the defense cycle progresses, that is an attractive starting effective yield.

Lockheed returns about 55-60% of this free cash flow via its dividend, which it recently raised 10% to $2.20 for a 2.74% yield as of Tuesday’s close. On top of this, Lockheed raised its share repurchase program $1 billion to $3.7 billion. Based on its cash flow, I would look for them to buy back about 2% of their shares or $2 billion over the next year. The combination of a falling share count and rising free cash flow should support continued dividend raises in the 5-10% area.

All in all, Lockheed strikes me as an attractive investment for long-term investors who will enjoy rising shareholder payouts over time without having to worry as much about broader economic activity or rising US-China trade tensions. With Lockheed reporting strong numbers that lay the groundwork for continued moderate growth through 2021, shares now look to be a good value relative to underlying cash generation. Given good revenue visibility and a less-cyclical customer, I consider LMT more fairly valued at 18-20x free cash flow, or $350-$385, suggesting an 8-18% upside from current levels. I would recommend investors add here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.