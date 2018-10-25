Vericel Corporation Holds Longer-Term Promise

Their basic technology is likely to have wider applicability although developing these is a slow process.

Vericel (VCEL) is an interesting company specializing in so called autologous cell therapies, a therapy where manufactured cells from a patients tissue are placed back into a patient via either the infusion, injection or transplantation for damaged tissues and organ rejuvenation.

Bloomberg has a nice explanation of the company and its products, as does SA contributor BioSci Capital Partners.

They have two FDA approved products:

MACI; The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved MACI (autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane) for the repair of symptomatic, full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee in adult patients. is the first FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee. Knee problems are common and occur in people of all ages.

Epicel; is a type of graft made from a patient's own skin. It is also called "Cultured Epidermal Autograft" or "CEA." These grafts provide a permanent skin replacement for patients with deep dermal or full thickness burns. Epicel is the only treatment of this type approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in the United States.

Management claims that MACI speeds up recovery (Q2CC):

but in general, our physicians are finding that the MACI rehab procedure is three months quicker than the Carticel. So where patients used to get to say running at nine months they're now running at six months. They're getting to back to sport usually with Carticel that was nine months plus. For MACI now that's more like six months plus definitely by nine months.

From the October 2018 IR presentation:

There is a whole lot more data in this presentation so we refer the interested reader to these slides.

These technologies are pretty amazing, from 2 postage stamp-sized biopsies, Vericel can grow enough skin to cover the patient’s entire body (for Epicel).

What is interesting is the TAM:

For Epicel:

The benefits:

And also a large addressable market for Epicel:

Demand for both is growing solidly:

VCEL Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

But as you can see, the company isn't close to profitability. We also should not forget this (from a company PR):

Under the terms of the agreement, ICT will develop and distribute MACI®, Epicel®, ixmyelocel-T and Carticel® in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and other countries in the region. The payment was comprised of an upfront license fee and $4.2 million for a warrant to purchase 818,424 shares of the Company’s common stock based on the closing price as of December 6, 2017 at an exercise price of $0.01 per share. On December 27, 2017, ICT exercised the warrant via a cashless exercise in exchange for 816,850 shares of the Company’s common stock. Vericel also is eligible to receive approximately $8.0 million in development and first commercial sale milestones and tiered low to middle double digit royalties equal to a percentage of net sales of each licensed product. ICT will be responsible for funding the development of the programs and manufacturing the products for commercialization in China and the rest of the territory.

That is, the Chinese (and other Asian) market could give the company considerable boost, albeit indirectly.

Q2 results

Q2 revenue was $19M a growth of 12.1% y/y and slightly better than expected ($380K). Growth in the first half of the year (non-GAAP, excluding the impact of the reserve for Carticel and MACI in H1 2017) was 34%. Q2 2017 revenues were inflated by this $1.4M reserve for Carticel and MACI, hence Q2 2018 growth looks lower than it really was.

MACI

MACI revenue grew 9% to $14.1 y/y in Q2 (GAAP) or 23% leaving out a one-time gain in Q2 2017.

Demand is driven by the simplicity of the procedure, faster recovery speed and improved patient outcomes compared to Carticel.

700 physicians trained, on track to reach 900 by the end of 2018 (up from 500 at the end of last year).

The company has expanded its sales force and case management team.

Another growth driver is improved patient access and simplifying and accelerating the payer approval process, with all the top 30 commercial plans providing access.

The company is broadening access from an exclusive pharmacy distribution model to an expanded pharmacy network model.

Clean room expansion is now complete and capacity sufficient for the next several years expansion of demand, suggesting gross margin expansion.

Epicel

Revenue grew 21% y/y to $4.9M

The company partnered with their largest customer to facilitate a training session with all the burn centers in their network, many of which had not previously used Epicel.

Guidance

The company raised its guidance. FY2018 revenue $80M-$83M (up from previous guidance $73M-$78M). As 2017 revenue was $63.9M, this implies a 25%-30% revenue growth and it's due to increased expected growth from MACI in the second half (which will be at least 30%).

Epicel will grow in the low to mid teens this year and SG&A is actually a little lower in H2 2018 compared to the first half, so it looks like operational leverage is starting to kick in.

Margins

Here is what management argues on their latest corporate presentation (October 2018):

There isn't yet much gross margin expansion, nor operational leverage in the figures though:

VCEL Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

During the Q2CC management argued that marginal cost is closer to 15% than 20% and (Q2CC):

the first half of 2018 gross profit was 58% of net revenues, which is significantly higher than the first half of 2017 where gross profit was 47% of net reserves excluding the impact of the reserve reversal.

So there is some margin expansion as there was a one-off factor in the first half of last year skewing the figures.

Cash

VCEL Cash from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Cash flow is a bit of a rollercoaster but it's still pretty negative, so no wonder that the company has a history of significant dilution:

VCEL Stock Based Compensation (TTM) data by YCharts

Share based compensation, although accelerating this year, isn't exorbitant. The $74.8M public offering completed in June should last them for a good while, at least until they are cash flow positive.

But in fact, the company is thinking to use that cash for acquisitions in the same space (Q2CC):

we obviously have a portfolio of highly innovative premium price products, only approved products in their class and it’s those types of products that we look for in order to build out our commercial franchise in sports medicine, and sever burn care or other opportunities that would allow us to build the new vertical as we had with sort of an anchor product.

We'll have to wait and see. The company's cell manufacturing process shows wider applicability, the company is working on heart tissue in combating DCM, for instance (current in Phase II clinical trial with results expected at the end of the month) but management isn't touting this much.

We also wonder whether can it only be applied to people's knee cartilage? Why not shoulders, hips, etc.?

Valuation

VCEL EV to Revenues (TTM) data by YCharts

We find the shares fairly valued at the moment. Analyst expect an EPS this year of -$0.39 rising next year to -$0.08, getting close to break-even by the end of next year.

Risk

There is always the risk that somebody comes up with a better treatment or a better or cheaper way to produce these tissues, although we're not aware of anything in sight.

Finances constitute another risk, as the company is still bleeding cash although they really have a large buffer with the public offering they did a few months ago which should put an end to the dilution for some time (bar the exercise of options).

On the other hand, we don't see their end markets as sensitive to the economic cycle so they are less sensitive to an economic downturn than many stocks.

Conclusion

The company's tissue generating procedures have significant benefits, they're less invasive and tend to produce better outcomes so these markets will likely keep on growing for quite some time and it's fairly certain they have wider applicability.

Growing these markets is fairly costly though, with medics and surgeons having to be trained and the like, hence the company is still producing losses.

But the financial picture is improving, and the company has plenty of cash to get through these profitless times after a large placement in June.

The shares sold off with the general market, that's hardly surprising, but we think they offer solid longer-term value here.

