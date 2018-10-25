Don't Bet The Farm On Red Dead Redemption 2

Aggressive use of micro-transactions to create a pay-to-win environment for Red Dead Redemption 2 Online could kill online revenues before the game even takes off.

I urge investors to be cautious in comparingGrand Theft Auto V andRed Dead Redemption 2- the former was a grand slam, while the latter may very well be a base-hit.

There's plenty of hype surrounding the upcoming release of Red Dead Redemption 2 from both video game enthusiasts and investors, with proponents calling it the next Grand Theft Auto V.

Investment Thesis

Many gamers and investors are excited for the launch of Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR2), with good reason. The game has taken years to develop, and early peaks look stunning.

Source: Google

As an avid fan of the series (which dates back to cult-classic Red Dead Revolver, published in 2002) I will likely be buying a copy for PS4, though I won't be buying or holding any (TTWO) stock in anticipation of a record-breaking release.

Red Dead Redemption, the prequel to RDR2, was a critical success and was adored by gamers who embraced the wild-west themed open world that was expertly crafted by Take-Two Interactive's subsidiary Rockstar Games.

But for investors who expect that RDR2 will see the same commercial success as Take-Two's landmark game Grand Theft Auto V (GTAV), I warrant caution. Grand Theft Auto V was arguably the most profitable entertainment product ever created, and duplicating its success will take both time and a miracle.

Still, this is not an indictment of Take-Two Interactive. There is no denying that TTWO is among the most well-managed game developers in the world, especially for how its management successfully monetized GTAV over the five years since its release. Investors who held the stock through GTAV's prolific rise since its late 2013 release saw index-crushing returns.

TTWO Total Return Price data by YCharts

Still, I recommend caution in drawing comparisons between RDR2 and GTAV. RDR2 may very well become a hit game, but investing in Take-Two Interactive at its current valuation on the basis that it has created another GTAV is speculation at best.

Besides, GTAV is a maturing game, and the annuity that TTWO receives from its online revenues will likely start to dry up as round after round of anticipated video games are released beginning this holiday season. And due to the similar playstyle and fanbase between RDR2 and GTAV, there is no doubt the former will cannibalize some online microtransactions from the players who migrate from the latter.

TTWO remains priced to perfection, and as a result, I will be staying on the sidelines with my capital. I suggest any investors who are using RDR2 as the backbone of their TTWO investment should consider the difficulty it would take to replicate GTAV's success, and the potential for RDR2 to underperform expectations or even flop.

Praise for Grand Theft Auto V

Rockstar Games is widely known for developing one of the most popular video game series in history- Grand Theft Auto. Grand Theft Auto games sport a storyline packed with violence, crime, and perhaps most importantly freedom. The games take place in an open-world setting where the player is generally free to explore, create, and choose how they would like the story to play out.

Of all the games in the series, there is no denying that Grand Theft Auto V was the most prolific. The game represented the culmination of years of labor, and it pushed the available generations of consoles and PC hardware to their absolute limits. It featured a sprawling, beautiful landscape and a city called Los Santos, inspired by the scenery and geography of Los Angeles and Southern California. The graphics were quite life-like, which made playing the game an immersive experience.

GTAV Screenshot. Source: Google Images

In addition to featuring breathtaking graphics, the game also sported an entertaining storyline and an online mode that offered endless replay-ability. The combination of striking beauty and engaging gameplay didn't go unnoticed by critics, who sung the game's praises.

Source: Google

A concise but particularly well-written review of the game from Simon Miller captures just how paradigm-shifting GTAV was:

Unless you play it for yourself, it's near impossible to grasp how big GTA 5 is. It's not just the world. It's the gargantuan story, the sheer amount of missions and the variety introduced with them, the activities to take part in, or the secrets waiting to be unveiled. It's a highlight of the generation... Both 'the best of' and the best offering in the entire series, GTA 5 easily lives up to the hype. The ultimate swansong for this console cycle, but also a game that'll cast a long shadow over the next one too.

Critics praised the game for its technology, its story, its soundtrack, and the game design. Its list of accolades is practically unrivaled.

Source: Wikipedia

Grand Theft Auto V's Commercial Success

While gamers may care about critical acclaim, investors only care about the cash that a title can generate for a company's shareholders.

GTAV was not only a technological and artistic masterpiece- it was arguably the most commercially successful entertainment product ever created. That's what Marketwatch asserts because, with 90 million units sold as of Spring 2018, TTWO's revenue from GTAV unit sales alone sits around $6 billion. Even adjusting for inflation, this puts GTAV's revenue not only above every major video game title but also above the revenue of huge blockbuster movies like Star Wars and Gone With The Wind.

But perhaps even more impressive is TTWO's ability to continually monetize Grand Theft Auto V Online through regularly occurring microtransactions- TTWO's CEO referred to this annuity as "the gift that keeps on giving." A 2017 report from Superdata estimated that GTAV had earned $1.09 billion through microtransactions, a number which has undoubtedly grown since the analysis was released.

Earlier this year I penned an article titled Fortnite is Tencent's Value Creation at Work in which I praised 40% Tencent-owned (OTCPK:TCEHY) Epic Games for embracing the "Games as a Service" model with its blockbuster hit, Fortnite: Battle Royale. The "Games as a Service" model I described is when a publisher uses a video game as a platform to sell cosmetic skins or other in-game items, as opposed to the publisher earning revenue from just selling the game itself. Fortnite is wildly popular, with monthly revenue from cosmetic skin purchases consistently in the hundreds of millions of dollars.

GTAV used the "Games as a Service" model in selling online cash that a player could use to purchase boats, cars, safe houses, planes, etc. for their online character. While players could earn in-game cash by completing missions, many found it easier to buy the cash from the GTAV Online store. While this was considered a "pay-to-win" model by some, the strategy still was commercially successful for TTWO.

Outside of the game's devoted fans, the biggest beneficiaries of GTAV's success were TTWO's patient shareholders. After over a decade of flat performance, the stock saw a meteoric rise that began at the time of GTAV's release.

Chart: Marketwatch

Investors who saw TTWO stock up fivefold in the five years since GTAV's release may be eager to buy shares to participate in additional potential upside from RDR2, but I urge caution. Remember that GTAV is arguably the number one selling entertainment product of all-time- recreating that would take a miracle. There are also other headwinds at play that will make it difficult for RDR2 to step out from under GTAV's shadow.

RDR2 Is Not GTAV

Red Dead Redemption, released in 2011, featured a similarly crime-packed story, immersive gameplay, stunning landscape, and open-world freedom that gamers love about the Grand Theft Auto series. It also won a laundry list of awards and was relatively commercially successful- Gamespot estimates the title had sold 13 million copies as of 2013.

While it is impossible to say with any certainty that RDR2 will undersell GTAV, the deck seems stacked against the former.

Investors should note that GTAV was a multi-generation console release. The release date landed in the middle of two console cycles, with copies available for Xbox, Xbox One, PS3, and PS4. Each generation of consoles made up for about half the sales, with the older units accounting for a slightly larger share of sales. PC sales are low because Rockstar didn't release the Windows version until over a year after the initial release.

Chart: Marketwatch

There is no doubt that some unit sales of GTAV were from those who double-dipped and bought one for both console generations- even I bought copies for both my Xbox 360 and PS4, as I only had an Xbox 360 when the game was released but upgraded to a PS4 a year or so down the road. RDR2 does not have the luxury of selling on four consoles and instead is only available for PS4 and Xbox One.

Another strike against RDR 2 is that the prequel Red Dead Redemption, while highly critically acclaimed, was more of a cult classic rather than a generation-defining game. The graphics weren't much of an upgrade from GTA IV released years earlier, and while the storyline was captivating and reviews were outstanding, sales weren't exceptional. IGN places Red Dead Redemption as the number five selling game of 2010, even lower than Halo: Reach:

Source: IGN

Meanwhile, GTAV's prequel Grand Theft Auto IV sold over 25 million copies by 2013, or about double what Red Dead Redemption sold by that time. Clearly there is more interest surrounding the Grand Theft Auto series.

Even Strauss Zelnick, the CEO of TTWO, is openly and publicly aware of the difficulty that RDR2 will have in replicating GTAV's success. In a recent interview with GameIndustry, he acknowledged that it isn't a realistic expectation for RDR2 to come close to the record-shattering performance of GTAV.

It's hard to expect anything to perform as well as the most profitable entertainment product of all time," Zelnick observes. "I don't think that's a realistic expectation. Our hope, and also our belief, is that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be an extraordinary creative product and that it will do incredibly well. Beyond that, I can't say - I don't think anyone can say. We have to release it and see what consumers think.

Microtransactions Could Ruin RDR2 Online

One of the reasons that Fortnite: Battle Royale was such a commercial success was Epic Games' skilled implementation of microtransactions. Tencent companies are no strangers to successfully monetizing users- Honor of Kings and League of Legends used the same strategy.

The top grossing titles for each platform have four things in common:

They are all Tencent titles, they are all free-to-play (i.e., the game itself doesn't cost anything), they all use microtransactions to monetize their users, and these microtransactions do not affect gameplay and are for cosmetic purposes only.

Tencent has mastered the recipe of "Games as a Service." Fortnite: Battle Royale outearns GTAV by a large margin, even though Fortnite only gives cosmetic rewards to players who spend money, while GTAV Online enhances the actual gameplay for its paying customers. Sure, Fortnite: Battle Royale is a newer game, but League of Legends is still the number one grossing PC game despite being nine years old.

A fundamental tenet of Tencent's successful model is that the game must be free for users to be willing to spend on microtransactions. This way, the players feel that they are contributing to the development of the game. By forgoing competitive advantages as a reward for spending money, the gameplay stays competitive and fun for all users.

Many gamers hold the opinion that microtransactions only belong in free-to-play games, and even more are against the idea of a game being "pay-to-win." This YouTube video from UK-based Pretty Good Gaming does an elegant job of summarizing how most consumers feel about microtransactions- they only belong in free games, and they shouldn't affect actual gameplay. The video is an indictment of GTAV's use of microtransactions as creating a pay-to-win online environment and criticizes Strauss Zelnick's comments that the company could be doing even more to monetize its users.

We are convinced that we are probably from an industry view undermonetizing on a per-user basis. There is wood to chop because I think we can do more, and we can do more without interfering with our strategy of being the most creative and our ethical approach, which is delighting consumers. -Strauss Zelnick

Pretty Good Gaming isn't alone in their sentiment, as all of the top comments on their video are in agreement.

And angry gamers are a force to be reckoned with- look no further than EA's recent release of Battlefront 2 to see the effectiveness of a boycott based on aggressive microtransactions.

EA Games (EA) released Battlefront 2 in 2017 for $60, and subsequently, players found they could purchase loot crates with real-world cash that would allow them to unlock characters and perks without needing to grind through hours of gameplay. These loot crates effectively gave an advantage to players who were willing to spend more money on the game. As a result of outraged players, Battlefront 2 earned an average user score of just 1.0 on Metacritic:

Despite being a highly anticipated game based on Star Wars IP and expected to top the charts with its holiday release, negative reviews due to EA's attempted monetization of users caused reluctant buyers to sit out. As a result, it didn't even crack into the top 5 games of its release year, settling at number eight according to Gamespot:

There isn't much difference between GTAV selling shark cards and Battlefront 2 selling loot crates- they both allow players to sidestep much of the "grinding" required to enjoy the most powerful items in the game. GTAV had a captive audience and critical acclaim before it began to lean on microtransactions for revenue, which contributed to its success.

If RDR2 follows in GTAV's footsteps with microtransactions, angry video game enthusiasts could easily rain on TTWO's parade and flood the game with negative reviews. For TTWO to successfully implement microtransactions without tainting the online user experience, it will be forced to walk a fine line, which will be difficult if not impossible.

Conclusion

Looking at TTWO's valuation at this point leaves little room for error in execution. Compared to its peers, its valuation is frothy.

TTWO EV to EBIT (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Based on the premium TTWO trades at relative to its peers, it seems the market is pricing in continued revenues from GTAV as well as a successful release of RDR2. If the bull thesis doesn't play out as expected, TTWO could easily fall to a more reasonable EV/EBIT.

The bull argument for owning this stock long-term is compelling, and far into the future, this company could easily be worth more than its current enterprise value of $12.6 billion as the video game industry has secular tailwinds. But betting the farm on TTWO on the expectation that RDR2 will be another GTAV is speculating, not investing. While RDR2 will likely be a critical success, there is an extremely low likelihood it will be as prolific as GTAV.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, NPSNY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: I plan to purchase Red Dead Redemption 2.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.