Caterpillar: Down For The Count?

As Caterpillar (CAT) is caught amidst an escalating trade war and broader market cool-down, the company's valuation has become more reasonable allowing value investors a better opportunity to pick up this great stock. CAT offers strong investment appeal as a result of the company's formidable business, enormous scale, wide competitive moat, and encouraging growth prospects.

Although investors may be hesitant to gain exposure to the volatile housing/construction segment, CAT remains a compelling long-term investment holding at the right price. This article assesses Caterpillar's attractive investment characteristics and also examines present market conditions.

A High Floor Business With Strong Advantages

From an overarching point of view, CAT offers investment appeal as a result of the company's entrenched competitive advantages. CAT's extensive global reach, scale advantages, revenue/product diversification, anti-competitive business, unsurpassed global support network, and product durability are some of the qualities that make CAT a great investment opportunity.

Caterpillar is globally the largest manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. The company's 171 dealers service 192 countries and 59% of CAT's revenues originate outside of the United States. CAT's extensive global outreach is a key business advantage enabling further top line revenue expansion and impeccable customer rapport. CAT's global operations enable the company to capitalize on growth opportunities in emerging markets as well as mitigate domestic headwinds.

Caterpillar has developed its global dealer network for over 90 years assuring the availability of customer support on an international level. CAT's impeccable dealer support network, as well as the company's high quality products, foster extensive brand recognition and market preeminence. Fundamentally, businesses with highly reliable products as well as extensive customer support are well positioned for success. If one examines 2017 global construction equipment sales, CAT tops the list far surpassing the closest competitor.

Company Construction Equipment Sales ($) Caterpillar ( U.S. ) 26.64 billion Komatsu ( Japan ) 19.24 billion Hitachi ( Japan ) 8.3 billion Volvo ( Sweden ) 7.81 billion Liebherr ( Switzerland ) 7.4 billion XCMG Group ( China ) 6.98 billion Doosan Infracore (South Korea) 6.23 billion Sany ( China ) 5.93 billion John Deere & Co. ( U.S. ) 5.72 billion

Large revenue figures are a result of CAT's extensive product line. The company offers a diverse array of heavy machinery, including diesel-electric locomotives, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, 300 different machines (ex loaders, excavators, backhoes, trucks, dozers, skid-steers, drills, compactors), and 1,200 attachments (ranging from buckets, blades, buckets, grapples, hammers, etc.). CAT's revenue diversification across various construction equipment products assures further market share monopolization and increased revenues.

The company's far-reaching product line provides contractors with a convenient source for machine purchases and equipment service. As an equipment operator, it is far easier to source parts from a single manufacturer with a highly developed dealer support network. Furthermore, CAT's products are highly sophisticated machines requiring significant capital expenditures on R&D, highly skilled engineers, and patents on innovative features. This confers high competitive barriers to entry affording the company a wide competitive moat.

A Commitment To Shareholder Returns

CAT has exhibited a commitment to shareholder returns. The company currently offers an attractive dividend yield of 2.89%. CAT has paid elevated dividends for the past 25 years, reinforcing the notion that the company is strongly committed to shareholder returns. Although CAT's dividend does place constraints on cash flow mobilization, the company's extensive dividend track record offers security.

In addition to a high dividend yield, CAT frequently engages in share buybacks. Over the past couple of years, CAT has spent billions of dollars in share buybacks and the company recently announced a $10 billion share buyback program to be initiated as of January 2019. Over the past two decades, CAT's management has prioritized shareholder interests making the stock a very lucrative investment opportunity.

CAT Dividend data by YCharts

Strong Growth Vectors

CAT exhibits strong revenue expansion opportunities. Over time, the company's top line revenues have progressed on an upward trajectory. As of October, the company's trailing twelve-month revenues have exceeded $50 billion. CAT is an industrial sector giant that is well positioned to capitalize on increased industrialization, urbanization, as well as elevated energy and resource demands. Continued revenue expansion will be perpetuated for the next couple of decades. Rampant urbanization and elevated energy needs will precipitate elevated demand for CAT's products.

By 2040, world energy consumption is expected to increase 28%, through 2030 $3.3 trillion in annual global infrastructure development will be needed to keep pace with the growing global population, and by 2025, the global construction market growth is expected to be $15 trillion. Furthermore, by 2020, emerging markets will account for 63% of global construction making CAT well positioned to capitalize on this revenue opportunity (ex. CAT's derives 59% of total revenues from outside of the U.S). Over the long run, CAT should enjoy a promising growth trajectory.

In addition to growth opportunities arising from new construction, domestic revenues will be bolstered by extensive rebuilding as a result of hurricanes Irma, Maria, Florence, and Harvey. Rebuilding efforts will be perpetuated for a number of years given the hundreds of billions of dollars in damage the storms have caused.

Financial Assessment

Caterpillar offers an adequate balance sheet. Although the company has bolstered total assets and liquidity reserves, CAT's long-term debt appears to be the only foreseeable issue. Although the construction industry is very capital intensive and high debt levels are not uncharacteristic of industry peers, it is worthwhile to note that CAT's long-term debt levels are not well covered by operating cash flow (14% coverage, less than 20% of total debt). However, investors should keep in mind that a good portion of CAT's long-term debt obligations originates from the company's machine financing operations.

CAT Total Long Term Debt (Annual) data by YCharts

CAT displays an adequate income statement. The company has sustained revenue expansion, depressed cost of goods sold, and flat-lined SGA expenses; however, margins have flat-lined.

CAT Revenue (Annual) data by YCharts

From a valuation perspective, CAT has become more attractively priced. CAT's P/E ratio, price to book ratio, and PEG ratio have receded to more moderate levels. CAT's stock price has fallen close to 30% from 2018 highs.

CAT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

Assessing Market Conditions

The chief concern investors are facing now is whether the current equities slide is simply an intermittent correction or whether it's indicative of a more severe market downturn. If we look back at 2016 when Trump became president, the Republican pro-business administration helped CAT garnish higher profits and a soaring stock price. However, now CAT is contending with elevated production costs (a result of metal tariffs), elevated shipping costs, and ultimately more expenses on the supply chain side.

Although I'm not overly concerned with production cost increases, the most pressing issues lie with the president's strong-dollar and trade policies. A strengthening U.S dollar will conceivably cause negative monetary implications in selling equipment in foreign markets. Also, the uncertainty across global trade networks is concerning as CAT derives a significant portion (59%) of its revenues from international sales and operations.

Currently, the U.S economic outlook within the construction segment looks good right now; contractors are continuing to make equipment purchases. However, CAT is not going to make quite as much money if the president doesn't stop interfering with the global trade system.

Final Takeaways

CAT has remained an enduring portfolio asset of mine for quite some time. The stock confers significant monetary benefits across elevated dividends and continued stock price appreciation. CAT displays solid financials, significant business advantages, and strong growth vectors. Currently, CAT appears to be fairly priced so I will continue to bolster my position: if the stock continues to go lower, I will continue to accumulate shares. As a long-term investor, I am very encouraged by the company's growth prospects across both domestic and international markets.

If your investment time horizon is shorter, let's say less than a year, I wouldn't necessarily recommend initiating a position yet as I would like to see what happens during mid-term elections. If the political atmosphere changes and a Republican majority is lost in either the House or the Senate, markets may descend even further.

Something to keep in mind, as many investors now, CAT is positioned in the highly cyclical construction segment, so if we were to enter a recession, the stock price could depreciate significantly. For long-term investors, I continue to reiterate CAT is a great company, there is strong monetary rewards for investing, and CAT is well positioned for future success.

Author's note: Thanks for taking the time to read the article.



Disclaimer: Data is for illustrative purposes only. The accuracy of the data cannot be guaranteed. Narrative and analytics are not tailored to individual portfolio needs nor investment objectives. The assessment of a given security is based on my own model portfolio, which is presented solely for educational purposes. Yanni Lodato is an individual investor and author, not an investment adviser. Readers should always engage in further research and consider (as appropriate) consulting a fee-only certified financial planner, licensed discount broker/dealer, flat fee registered investment adviser, certified public accountant, or qualified attorney before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CAT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.