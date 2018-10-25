Schlumberger's Financials And Outlook After Q3

Schlumberger after Q3

Schlumberger (SLB) is the largest oilfield equipment & services (or OFS) company in the U.S. by market capitalization. Schlumberger’s Q3 2018 financial result is not only the harbinger of the things to come in the industry; it also sets the pace for smaller OFS companies. In Q3 2018, Schlumberger faced a decline in its reservoir characterization business. Going forward, management is less optimistic of a quick recovery from the current infrastructure bottleneck issues in the Permian. Let us check out where SLB stands after Q3.

SLB’s Q3 revenues and earnings

Year-over-year, Schlumberger’s revenues increased 7.6% in Q3 2018, while its adjusted earnings per share (or EPS) increased 10% during the same period. The Drilling and Production segments accounted for the majority of SLB’s revenue growth, while a weaker result in the Reservoir Characterization segment growth somewhat pulled it back. Reduced OneSurface revenue in Kuwait, flat sales growth of SLB’s Software Integrated Solutions, and lower WesternGeco revenues following winding down of marine seismic acquisition activity slowed down SLB’s revenue growth in Q3. OneSurface is a part of SLB’s Reservoir Characterization segment.

On the other hand, a 15% growth in SLB’s Drilling segment was led primarily by mobilization of 19 international rigs, and strong drilling activity in Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, India, and Mexico. Y-o-Y, SLB’s Production segment increased 13% as SLB’s sand business, which is now vertically integrated to reduce operating costs, produced strong results. Also, SLB’s artificial lift solutions revenues showed strong growth in Q3. However, hydraulic fracturing activity in SLB’s Middle East operation declined following project completion.

Views on North America

From Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, SLB’s revenues from North America increased by nearly 23%. North America accounted for 38% of SLB’s Q3 revenues. Schlumberger’s management doubts the basis of a widely accepted view of a strong annual crude oil production growth in the Permian. Its management believes that the issue is not limited to infrastructure constraints, but runs deeper than that. In the Q3 earnings conference call, management commented,

we do not believe that the temporary off-day constraints are the main issue as this will largely be addressed within the next 12 to 18 months. Instead, we believe the main challenge in the Permian going forward is more likely to be reservoir and well performance as the rate of infield drilling continues to accelerate.

Views on the international market

From Q3 2017 to Q3 2018, SLB’s revenues from its international operations increased only 1%. While the bulk of international crude oil production growth has emanated from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, and Russia since 2013, the rest of the world witnessed a production decline during the same period. International energy operators’ short-term strategy of maximizing cash flow has resulted in underinvestment in energy E&P in the past few years. As a result, the decline rate has accelerated in many countries without any corresponding balance in supply.

On top of that, Venezuelan and Iranian production being forced out the market is tightening supply even more. SLB’s management commented in the Q3 earnings call,

So, in our view, after 4 years of low activity, the international production base now needs significant growth in investments for the foreseeable future simply to maintain production flat at current levels.

SLB’s free cash flow and capex growth

Schlumberger recorded $1.26 billion free cash flow in Q3 2018. This was a 3% fall compared to Q3 2017. Despite a revenue rise, SLB’s cash flows from operations (or CFO) decreased in Q3 2018 leading to the free cash flow decline in Q3 2018. During Q3, SLB spent $100 million to repurchase 1.5 million shares at an average price of $64.98. SLB’s management expects FY 2018 capex to be ~$2.0 billion, which would mean it expects capex to fall 18% in Q4 2018 compared to Q3 2018.

Schlumberger has adopted an asset-light model in its seismic business, which now requires lower capex. Its management disclosed that it’s not contemplating any acquisition activity other than the pending Eurasia deal. SLB expects to “meet or exceed our stated goal of converting more than 75% of our net income into pretax growth and generate an increasing amount of excess cash”, as it discussed in the Q3 earnings call. It plans to return excess cash in the form of dividend and share buybacks to its shareholders.

SLB’s net debt position

As of September 30, 2018, Schlumberger’s year-over-year net debt increased by 19% to $14.5 billion. SLB had $2.8 billion in cash & short-term investments as of September 30. Assuming the past four quarter run-rate CFO and current liquidity, consistent dividend, FY2018 capex guidance, similar share stock repurchase in Q4 at the current market price, and the remaining debt repayment in FY2018, SLB’s internal financing looks strong enough to fund its requirements for FY2018.

SLB’s year-to-date returns

Year-to-date, Schlumberger has decreased 15% vis-à-vis a 25% dip in Halliburton’s (HAL) stock price during the same period. In comparison, the VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH), which represents the oilfield equipment & services industry, has declined 12% year-to-date. During this period, the U.S. rig count increased 15%, while West Texas Intermediate (or WTI) crude oil price increased ~14%.

Analysts’ ratings on SLB

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, 21 analysts rated SLB a buy (includes strong buys), while 14 recommended a hold. The analysts’ consensus target price for SLB is $73.9, which at SLB’s current price yields 26.4% returns.

