Two Precious Investing Lessons From Halliburton

Moreover, while the U.S. oil production is at an all-time high level, the earnings per share of Halliburton are half of its record earnings per share.

Halliburton (HAL) reported its Q3 results this week. The company disappointed with its performance and thus the market punished the stock with a 3% plunge on the day of the earnings release. Regardless of the short-term implications of this earnings report, investors should learn two precious lessons from the recent performance of Halliburton.

1. Valuation is paramount

During the last two years, the oil market has eliminated its supply glut and thus the price of oil has enjoyed a breathless 50% rally. Halliburton has dramatically underperformed, as it has lost 22% during this period.

This should be surprising, as the earnings of Halliburton increase almost exponentially with rising oil prices. In addition, Halliburton has pronouncedly underperformed S&P in the last two years, as the index has rallied 30% in this period. It is thus evident that the market rushed to price the strong recovery of the oil sector very early in the stock.

Many investors have incurred significant losses, as they invested in Halliburton in the early phases of the recovery of the oil market, thinking that the oilfield services provider was a good proxy for the oil price. However, they missed the fact that the market was too early in pricing this growth potential in the stock. It is thus paramount for investors to always check the valuation of a cyclical stock before purchasing it.

Two years ago, Halliburton was trading at $46.6. As the company was posting losses back then, investors could not use the commonly used P/E ratio to draw conclusions for the valuation of the stock. However, they should have noted that the company had posted record earnings per share [EPS] of $4.11 in 2014, just before the downturn in the oil sector began. Thus, the stock was trading at 11.3 times its record earnings. A P/E ratio of 11.3 at peak earnings is certainly rich valuation, particularly given the highly cyclical business model of the stock. Therefore, it becomes evident that the market had fully priced the subsequent recovery in the stock two years ago. Investors should have paid attention to the rich valuation of the stock before the beginning of the recovery of its business in order to avoid its subsequent dramatic underperformance.

As a side note, thanks to the poor performance of its stock price, Halliburton has become much more attractively valued than it was two years ago. It is trading at a forward P/E ratio of 15.4, which may not be extremely cheap for a cyclical stock but it is a reasonable valuation at this phase of the cycle of the oil sector. Overall, Halliburton is much more attractive now than it was two years ago from a valuation point of view.

2. Technological progress is a major factor in the oil industry

As the oil market has become remarkably tight, the oil price has posted a relentless rally this year and is now trading near a 4-year high level. As a result, U.S. oil production has posted new all-time highs this year and is expected by EIA to climb to new all-time highs next year. Even better for Halliburton, the onshore production activity is the type of production that has reached unprecedented levels.

Nevertheless, Halliburton reported poor performance in North America in the most recent quarter, with a 2% revenue decrease in the region compared to the previous quarter. Overall the operating income and the EPS of the company decreased 9% and 14%, respectively, compared to Q2. Part of this disappointing performance was attributed to the budget exhaustion of some customers and the resultant decrease in the demand for oilfield services. Management views this as a temporary factor and hence investors should not pay too much attention on this factor.

On the other hand, it is critical to note that the disappointing performance also resulted from the great technological progress that has taken place in the onshore production in recent years. Oil producers have been able to extend the lifetime of oilfields and increase the total output from a given oilfield thanks to the technological progress achieved by Halliburton and the other oilfield equipment providers. Halliburton’s management recently admitted that the company was a victim of its own success. In other words, Halliburton now earns less than it used to at a given level of oil production due to its own technological advances. Consequently, although the U.S. oil production has reached a record level this year, the earnings of the company are half of the record earnings it posted four years ago.

Investors should thus realize that technological progress plays a major role in the oil sector. Those who do not realize this are poised to face many negative surprises in the future. For instance, those who did not expect the shale oil boom, which resulted from great technological progress, believed that oil would remain around $100 per barrel for decades, only to see the oil price plunge to $27 in 2016.

The bottom line

The example of Halliburton offers two precious lessons to investors. These lessons can save them from investing disasters in the future. When the sector of a company is in the early phases of a long recovery, investors should not blindly invest in the stock, resting assured that the prolonged recovery will generously reward them. The market priced the recovery of the oil sector in the stock of Halliburton before its recovery even began. Moreover, investors should keep in mind that technological progress plays a major role in the oil sector. While the earnings of Halliburton have been considered to rise in tandem with the level of oil production, the company now earns much less than it used to at a given production level due to the increased efficiency achieved thanks to the equipment of the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.