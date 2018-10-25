The 'Circus Maximus' - Approaching The Big Top

"What's this?" he inquired, none too pleasantly. "A circus?" "No, Julius. It's the end of the circus." "I see. And these are the clowns?" - Eoin Colfer

I feel like we are all out here with Stealers Wheel, "Clowns to the left of me, jokers to the right, here I am, stuck in the middle with you." I refer to the ongoing battle between Italy and the European Union. Italy proposes a budget. The European Commission rejects it. Italy says that there are no changes coming and that they are going to send it back to the EU unappended. The three rings don't get much better than that.

The European Commission, on Tuesday, rejected Italy's draft 2019 budget, the first time the EU executive has ever sent a member state back to the drawing board over spending plans. Charging Rome with "openly and consciously" flouting pledges made, the Commission gave Italy's populist government three weeks to present a new plan to curb spending in line with the rules. "Today, for the first time, the commission is required to ask a euro area country to revise its draft budgetary plan," Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis stated. "The Italian government is openly and consciously going against commitments made," Dombrovskis said. "Europe is built on cooperation. If trust is eroded all member states take damage. Our union takes damage."

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte replied, "It's not an improvised budget, it's a budget that we have considered, elaborated, we have thought about it a long time. So saying today or tomorrow morning that we are looking at it again would make no sense. It was a difficult decision but necessary given the delay in achieving pre-crisis GDP levels and the dramatic economic situation of the most disadvantaged in Italian society."

Just because everyone is behaving like a clown, it doesn't mean you have to join the circus. - Ms. Lalique, the Sage

Interior Minister, and Deputy Premier, Matteo Salvini, said Wednesday that the European Commission's decision to reject Italy's budget plan and request a new package within three weeks amounted to an attack on the Italian economy. "It seems to me to be an attack based on prejudice. The main charge is that the Fornero (2011 pension reform) law, which 90% of the parties want to change except for the PD (Democratic Party), must not be touched. It's an attack on the Italian economy because someone wants to buy our companies on the cheap. If they keep giving slaps for no reason, I'll start to want to give more money to the Italian people. All the budgets that have passed through Brussels in recent years have made the debt rise by 300 billion Euros." He also said that the Commission could "send 12 letters" of rejection to Rome, but the budget still would not change.

After the EU's unprecedented rejection of Italy's budget on Tuesday, an Italian MEP went up to the European Commissioner, Pierre Muscovici, and slammed his shoe on his notes and shouted, "Italy deserves respect!" Italian MEP Angelo Ciocca stated, "In Strasbourg, I used my shoe (with a sole made in Italy!) to walk on the mountain of lies that Muscovici wrote against our country!" Pierre Moscovici is the European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs. He responded, "Those who crush texts and decisions with footwear do not respect rules, institutions or democracy."

In the meantime, Germany made its position clear. "We support the European Commission's demand that Italy improve its budget draft," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Wednesday. Then the European Commission Vice President for the Euro, Valdis Dombrovskis, stated, "In May, the European Commission did not propose opening an excessive deficit procedure related to debt, mostly because of Italy's broad compliance with its commitments. The current plans are a material change, which may require a reassessment of that conclusion. The ball is now in the court of the Italian government."

Nothing is what one thinks it is. Cloth is stone and circus is an art. There are no certainties. - Walter Moers

The Italian 10 year closed at 3.60% on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg data. It is now back close to its high of 3.70%. The yield is up 160.4% since the start of the year. The spread to the 10 year German Bund is now +321 bps. The data is telling.

I am reminded of the confrontation that took place in 2015 between the Greek government and European Commission. The EU's response to Italy suggests they plan to adopt a similar approach this time. That is to stare down the populists and wait for market pressure to become intolerable.

Also, I remind everyone that the bank-sovereign doom loop is once again on the table. The Italian banks are not in great shape and they have the highest amount non-performing loans in the European Union. Second, don't kid yourselves, the Eurozone remains vulnerable to contagion and, while it hasn't begun yet, it could pop out of one of the circus rings and run amuck in the grandstands at any time.

By the way, if this happens, keep your eye on the dollar. I projected a strengthening dollar and we are now 1.1411 versus the euro. It could go much higher.

A protracted stand-off could also expose the Eurozone's inability to stem a bank run, and bring an early end to its recovery, with little room for either monetary or fiscal policy to react. So, while the Eurozone, especially Germany and France, might wish for Italy to be placed under greater market pressure. They may come to regret that decision in the not too distant future. Italy could, and might, just leave.