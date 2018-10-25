Welltower: 5.4%-Covered Yield, Strong Portfolio, Attractive Growth, Dividend Set To Rise

The healthcare REIT easily covers its dividend with normalized funds from operations, retains room to grow its payout.

Welltower is set to profit from an aging U.S. population.

Welltower, Inc. (WELL) is a promising healthcare real estate investment trust for DGI investors that require high, recurring dividend income. Welltower is poised to profit from an aging U.S. society and an associated rise in healthcare expenditures. The company has a strong real estate portfolio, an investment-grade rated balance sheet, and easily outearns its dividend with funds from operations. Shares are affordable based on FFO, and throw off an entry yield of 5.4%.

Welltower - Portfolio Snapshot And Growth Drivers

Welltower predominantly invests into senior housing and long-term/post-acute care properties that are spread out all over the United States. The healthcare REIT also invests in outpatient medical facilities. At the end of the June quarter, Welltower's real estate portfolio was comprised of 1,367 properties, the majority of which were senior housing properties.

Here's a portfolio breakdown.

Source: Welltower Q2-Supplement

Based on NOI, senior housing properties contribute about two thirds of Welltower's total net operating income. Outpatient medical facilities account for ~16% and long-term/post-acute care facilities for ~10% of net operating income.

Source: Welltower Investor Presentation

Welltower is in a good position to capture growth in the future because U.S. society is projected to age rapidly in the next several decades. The 85+ age cohort is expected to grow especially fast, which bodes well for Welltower's large senior housing portfolio.

Source: Welltower

In addition, patient preferences are shifting. Patients today demand cost-effective, time-efficient outpatient solutions to their health problems, which benefits investors in medical office buildings.

Source: Welltower

Investment-Grade Rated Balance Sheet

Welltower has an investment-grade rated balance sheet that provides investors with downside protection in case of an industry downturn. The healthcare REIT current has the following credit ratings from major credit rating agencies: BBB+ from Standard & Poor's, BBB+ from Fitch, and Baa1 from Moody's.

Here's a capitalization snapshot.

Source: Welltower

What About The Dividend?

Welltower has very good dividend coverage, which suggests that the dividend can continue to grow going forward.

The healthcare REIT pulled in $1.06/share in normalized funds from operations, on average, in the last eight quarters which compares favorably against an average dividend rate of $0.87/share.

Here are Welltower's dividend coverage stats over the last two years.

Source: Achilles Research

The normalized FFO-payout ratio averaged 82.2 percent, leaving heaps of room for dividend growth.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Welltower's dividend stream costs income investors ~16.0x Q2-2018 run-rate normalized FFO. The healthcare REIT also guided for $3.99-4.06/share in normalized FFO for its 2018 financial years. Since shares sell for $64.18 at the time of writing, the 2018e AFFO-multiple is ~15.9x.

And here's how Welltower compares against other major healthcare real estate investment trusts in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

WELL Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Key risk factors include:

An economic slowdown/U.S. recession that would likely severely limit Welltower's potential for valuation growth;

Operator problems that could lead to a deterioration of cash flow and dividend coverage;

Declining occupancy rates in the sector.

Your Takeaway

Welltower benefits from long-term demand growth for its senior housing portfolio due to an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures. Welltower has an investment-grade rated balance sheet that protects investors in the event of a market downturn. The healthcare REIT also easily outearns its dividend with normalized FFO, which goes a long way in establishing dividend continuity. Shares aren't really cheap, but have an attractive risk/reward, long-term. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WELL, VTR, HCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.