SM Energy: Earnings Preview

SM Energy has an above average net debt ratio but its cash burn will reduce significantly and the management will reiterate its commitment to generating FCF from H2-2019.

SM Energy (SM) will release its third-quarter results after the markets close on Thursday, November 1. The company will likely post higher levels of earnings on a year-over-year and sequential basis, driven in part by double-digit growth in production. The company may also reiterate its annual production guidance, even though it experienced one-off issues in October which could negatively impact its fourth quarter production. SM Energy’s debt levels remain high but its cash flow profile will begin to improve.

Image: SM Energy Investor Presentation

SM Energy has recently released its production numbers for the third quarter. The company produced 130,200 boepd. Due to the strong well performance in the Permian Basin’s Midland Basin and higher levels of processed NGL volumes at the Eagle Ford, the production came in ahead of the company’s guidance of 122,000 to 127,000 boepd. The production mix was 42% crude oil, 20% NGL, and 38% natural gas, which was in-line with the guidance.

The third quarter production numbers depict gains of 12.2% on a year-over-year basis and 13% on a sequential basis. These numbers stand in a stark contrast to previous quarters when SM Energy posted year-over-year drops of 8% in Q2-2018, 16% in Q1-2018, 23% in Q4-2017, and 25% in Q3-2017. The double-digit growth is a positive sign for SM Energy whose output has been going downhill after it started focusing only on two oil and gas producing regions – the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford – as opposed to around three years ago when it was working in other regions as well, such as the Bakken Shale and Powder River Basin.

Additionally, SM Energy will also benefit from improvement in realized prices. In the third quarter, the company’s realized price, after including the impact of hedges, came in at $34.86 per boe. That’s largely in-line with the realized price of $34.91 per boe for Q2-2018 but higher than $28.82 per boe booked in Q3-2017. The substantially higher price on a year-over-year basis is due to higher oil price realization which averaged $53.64 per bbl in Q3-2018, up from $44.47 per bbl in Q3-2017.

Note that in the second quarter of 2018, SM Energy posted a drop in production on a year-over-year basis but thanks in large part to higher realized prices, the company still reported strong earnings growth. In Q2-2018, SM Energy produced 115,200 boepd, down 8% from the same quarter last year. Its average realized price, after including the impact of hedges, was 31% higher as compared to the year-ago quarter. Consequently, the company swung to an adjusted profit of $0.15 per share from a loss of $0.32 per share a year earlier.

The company’s upcoming quarterly results, however, will benefit from double-digit growth in production on a year-over-year basis as well as higher price realization. These two factors should give a big boost to the company’s earnings. On a sequential basis, however, prices were largely flat but production increased meaningfully which should have a positive impact on profits. In other words, SM Energy will post higher levels of profits on both year-over-year and sequential basis.

However, SM Energy also said that in October, it experienced temporary downtime at its oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin (RockStar area) due to severe weather conditions. Also, a force majeure incident at a third-party gas processing plant forced SM Energy to reduce some of its Permian production. Currently, the company thinks that these events can negatively impact its fourth-quarter production by 300,000 boe, although this is a preliminary estimate and the company will provide additional details in its third-quarter results.

Image: SM Energy Investor Presentation

However, I believe that this may not have any major impact on the company’s annual guidance. That’s because SM Energy has been reporting better than expected production numbers throughout 2018. In each of the last three quarters, its production has exceeded its guidance, thanks in part to strong well performance and efficiency gains in the Midland Basin (image above) from where SM Energy gets most of its oil production. That should help offset the negative impact related to downtime in October. As a result, the company will likely reiterate its annual guidance of producing between 43.5 million and 45 million boe in 2018.

SM Energy’s financial health has also improved slightly on a year-over-year basis. During the third quarter, SM Energy issued $500 million of 6.625% senior notes due 2027 but also repurchased various notes totaling $824.6 million, including $344.6 million of 6.5% senior notes due 2021 and $395 million of 6.5% senior notes due 2023. At the end of Q3-2018, the company carried total debt (senior notes outstanding including convertible notes) of $2.65 billion, down from $2.97 billion a year earlier.

On a sequential basis, however, the debt remains largely unchanged as compared to $2.63 billion at the end of Q2-2018. However, SM Energy’s net debt (total debt minus cash) for Q3-2018 may come in lower as compared to Q2-2018 since its cash reserves have fallen by 71% to $177 million. The company carried a net debt ratio of 46% at the end of Q2-2018 which was already higher than its peers – such as Cimarex Energy (XEC) and Energen Corp. (EGN) - who carry a net debt ratio of less than 40%. Any decrease in cash reserves and flat levels of total debt will push the leverage metric higher in Q3-2018. However, this may not turn into a major concern if the company also managed to improve its cash flow profile and talks about generating free cash flows in 2019. The excess cash can then be used for debt reduction.

SM Energy’s cash burn rate will also ease substantially from the third quarter. SM Energy has reported negative free cash flows of $176.8 million for Q1-2018 and $260 million for Q2-2018 as capital expenditure greatly exceeded the discretionary cash flows. However, its spending levels were forecasted to drop in the H2-2018 as compared to H1-2018. This was confirmed in the latest update in which SM Energy said that its investments came in at $272 million in Q3-2018, down from $366.7 million in Q1-2018 and $429.1 million in Q2-2018. The company has targeted expenditure of $514 million for H2-2018 which implies CapEx of $242 million for Q4-2018. In this backdrop, if SM Energy generates $179.25 million of discretionary cash flows (avg. dCF of Q1, Q2-2018) in each of the last two quarters of this year, then its cash burn will drop to just $92.75 million in Q3-2018 and $62.95 million for Q4-2018, as per my estimate.

A significant improvement in the company’s cash flow profile will set it up well for the future, especially since it expects to generate free cash flows (cash flows in excess of capital expenditure) from the second half of next year. Note that SM Energy has previously said that it may start 2019 with 25-well Merlin-Maximus development in Texas’s Howard County which could fuel a strong growth in oil production. This can have a positive impact on operating cash flows. Meanwhile, its capital expenditure is forecasted to drop by around 15%. An increase in operating cash flows combined with lower levels of capital expenditure may push the company to free cash flows.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking " Follow" at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.