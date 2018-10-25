Has The Cycle Peaked Or Will Caterpillar Continue To Grow?

The outlook for 2019 as well as for the long run is positive.

Thesis

Caterpillar (CAT) is active in a cyclical industry, but the cycle top has not been reached yet. Caterpillar should be able to grow its revenues and earnings over the coming years, and strong cash generation allows for highly compelling shareholder returns.

Due to a solid growth outlook and a low valuation, Caterpillar's shares look attractive right now, as shares are trading at the lowest level over the last year.

Caterpillar is active in a cyclical industry, but the peak has not been hit yet

Caterpillar's main businesses are the manufacturing and selling of mining equipment, and the manufacturing and selling of construction equipment. Its target markets are mining/resource companies and construction companies. Since both the mining/resource industry as well as the construction industry are cyclical, their purchasing patterns are cyclical as well. This, in turn, means that demand from Caterpillar's customers is cyclical, which results in a non-linear sales trend for Caterpillar and its peers.

CAT Revenue (TTM) data by YCharts

Caterpillar's sales throughout the last twelve months totaled $51 billion, roughly as much as during the same time span 10 years ago. We see that during those ten years, there were steep declines as well as big increases in Caterpillar's revenues. At first sight, the fact that Caterpillar's sales are on par with where they were ten years ago is not positive - investors mostly like to purchase shares of companies that grow consistently.

On the other hand, revenues are not the most important metric, as shares are mainly valued based on earnings or cash flows (on a per share basis). Earnings and cash flows, and not revenues, are also what is important for a company's dividend safety and potential to raise the dividend, which is why income-focused investors should primarily look at these metrics as well.

There is another reason why the fact that Caterpillar's sales are not the highest in its history could be positive. For a company that is active in a cyclical industry, the highest sales level is naturally hit at the peak of the cycle, before sales start to deteriorate. The fact that Caterpillar's trailing sales number is still well below the peak level from 2012 means that the current cycle has, most likely, not peaked yet.

Caterpillar's management seems to see this the same way:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Caterpillar's CEO Jim Umpleby believes that demand will continue to grow over the coming year and that the upwards cycle is not about to end anytime soon. The fact that the recovery is in the early stages bodes well for Caterpillar's mining equipment sales over the coming years. It thus seems likely that Caterpillar will be able to grow its revenues in the foreseeable future.

The mining industry is not the only industry with a promising outlook, though. Caterpillar will likely also be able to grow its sales to the construction industries.

Source: Caterpillar presentation

During the most recent quarter, construction industries sales rose by 16%, driven by strong growth in North America and the Asia/Pacific region. It seems likely that the demand for construction equipment in these regions will remain strong.

Caterpillar's construction equipment is not only used for residential construction, but for many other types of construction activities as well. Due to rising mortgage rates, residential construction will likely not be a major growth driver going forward, but there is a huge need for investment into the US's infrastructure over the coming decade.

The American Society of Civil Engineers forecasts that the US will have to spend $4.5 trillion on its infrastructure through 2025, i.e. over the next seven years. This massive amount of money will be required to keep the nation's bridges, roads, airports, dams, etc. working. The ASCE assumes that this will require spending 3.5% of the US's GDP a year, whereas the US spends 2.5% of its GDP on its infrastructure right now. A 40% increase in infrastructure spending levels will surely lead to additional demand for the tools that are used to update/built that infrastructure, i.e. for Caterpillar's construction equipment.

In the Asia/Pacific region, there will likely be a lot of demand for construction equipment as well. The World Bank forecasts that Asian countries will have to spend $51 trillion (!) on their infrastructure through 2040, with $28 trillion of that being required for investments in China. This need for investment is driven by rising living standards in many Asian countries. A rising number of people that travel for leisure or for business, via aircraft, train or automobiles, means that many of these countries need additional roads, trails, airports, etc. Rising living standards also result in higher energy consumption, which means that new power plants, transmission lines, pipelines, etc. are needed. Gigantic projects, such as China's Belt and Road Initiative, will drive infrastructure spending across Asia as well. Infrastructure investments will only be possible with an ample amount of construction equipment, which bodes well for Caterpillar's sales outlook in the Asia/Pacific region.

All in all, we can say that Caterpillar's sales outlook over the coming years is not bad at all: Sales are still well below the peak level from 2012, the mining industry has only recently started to recover, and rising infrastructure spending across the globe will drive demand for construction equipment. Thanks to cost-saving plans and the impact of positive operating leverage, it is likely that Caterpillar will be able to grow its earnings at a faster pace than its revenues over the coming years.

Strong cash generation allows for high shareholder payouts

Caterpillar's business is in an upwards cycle right now, which means that the company is investing in working capital, e.g. through rising inventory levels. This impacts cash generation negatively.

Source: Caterpillar's 8-K filing

Despite the cash flow headwinds from investments into working capital, Caterpillar has still generated $4.5 billion of operating cash flows through the first nine months of 2018. On an annualized basis this leads to operating cash flows of $6.0 billion. Without any changes in inventory levels and a reduction in Caterpillar's liabilities, its cash generation would have been substantially higher.

CAT Funds from Operations (TTM) data by YCharts

Caterpillar's funds from operations (net income and depreciation & amortization) total close to $10 billion a year, which shows Caterpillar's strong ability to generate cash. Caterpillar's market capitalization is $71 billion, which means that shares trade at ~12 times operating cash flows, and at ~7 times FFO.

Caterpillar's capital expenditures are not overly high ($900 million during the first nine months of 2018), which means that Caterpillar generates free cash flows of roughly $4.8 billion a year. This gives Caterpillar's shares a free cash flow yield of ~7%. Thanks to a relatively high free cash flow yield Caterpillar can finance attractive shareholder returns.

CAT Dividend data by YCharts

Caterpillar has not cut its dividend over the last ten years, despite the cyclicality of the business. The company has raised its dividend by 10% earlier this year, the current dividend yield of 2.9% is quite attractive. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is very low (~30% of this year's free cash flows and net profits), which makes the dividend very safe. At the same time, the low payout ratio could lead to substantial dividend increases over the coming years.

Caterpillar is also returning cash to its owners via share repurchases. Those totaled $750 million during Q3, and CFO Andrew Bonfield expects to spend at least $750 million on buybacks during Q4 as well. At that pace Caterpillar will reduce its share count by more than 4% a year, this alone will allow for mid-single digit earnings per share growth, all else equal.

The combination of a positive sales outlook, some operating leverage, and a declining share count could result in attractive earnings per share growth rates over the coming years. It is thus not surprising to see that analysts are forecasting a double-digit long-term earnings per share growth rate:

CAT EPS LT Growth Estimates data by YCharts

A strong long-term earnings per share growth rate bodes well for Caterpillar's total returns. If Caterpillar does manage to grow its EPS by 13% a year, shareholders would see total returns of ~16% thanks to its dividend, assuming Caterpillar's valuation does not change.

CAT PE Ratio (5y Median) data by YCharts

Caterpillar's current valuation (10.3 times this year's earnings, using the $11.50 midpoint of management's guidance) is substantially lower than the median valuations over the last couple of years. The lowest median valuation over the last decade, 14 times annual earnings, is still much higher than the current valuation. Multiple expansion, therefore, seems more likely than multiple compression going forward.

Through earnings per share growth, its dividend, and some multiple expansion Caterpillar could deliver very sizeable total returns over the coming years, I believe.

Takeaway

Caterpillar's business is cyclical, but it looks like we have not hit the peak yet. The outlook over the coming years is positive, and Caterpillar will continue to return a lot of cash to its owners.

The total return outlook for Caterpillar's shares is positive as well, even when we assume that Caterpillar's valuation will remain at a depressed level, compared to how shares were valued in the past.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

I recently joined Elazar Advisors as an analyst, a tech-focused marketplace research service.

Elazar Advisors' Tech Stock Service: Nail Tech Earnings

The most profitable tech stocks have delivered revenue and earnings growth meaningfully higher than analyst estimates. Nailing which companies will beat or miss consensus estimates is the key to profits for traders and long-term investors. I work with Chaim Siegel who's a professional tech analyst, originally with SAC Capital. Nail Tech Earnings, our research service, provides actionable calls for tech investors, backed up by rigorous research, to make money for our subscribers.

Join: Click here

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAT over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.