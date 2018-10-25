Telia: Strong Results Setting Company Up For Q4 Growth

Norway saw very strong growth and the fourth quarter will likely see a major boost in profits as the TDC acquisition expands its subscriber base.

Telia saw strong ARPU growth in Finland, which helps when the market is as saturated as these ones are.

Telia greatly benefited from currency fluctuations in the third quarter as weakness in the Swedish krona boosted its results from other countries.

On Friday, October 19, 2018, Swedish telecommunications giant Telia Company (OTCPK:TLSNF) announced its third quarter 2018 earnings results. These results were largely what we have come to expect from a relatively slow-growing telecommunications firm, with a somewhat moderate amount of growth on the top and bottom lines. The company will show much stronger growth in the fourth quarter, however, as it completed its acquisition of GET and TDC Norway on October 15. This also allowed the company to revise its outlook up, which is always nice to see. Overall, investors should be quite pleased with this report.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual policy to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Telia Company's third quarter 2018 earnings results:

Telia Company reported net sales of SEK 20.685 billion. This represents a 5.5% increase over the SEK 19.614 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of SEK 3.779 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents an enormous 125.8% increase over the SEK 1.674 billion that the company reported in the prior year quarter.

Telia Company closed the acquisition of GET and TDC Norway shortly after the close of the books on the third quarter, on October 15.

The company had a free cash flow of SEK 2.963 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a marked improvement over the negative SEK 1.281 billion that it had in the prior year quarter.

Telia Company reported a total net income of SEK 3.026 billion in the third quarter of 2018. This represents a 17.1% improvement over the SEK 2.585 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

It seems likely that the first thing that anyone perusing these highlights noticed is that the company's revenues grew by 5.5% year-over-year. However, as is the case with many international businesses, Telia Company receives multiple currencies in exchange for providing its customers with voice and data services. This benefited the company's top-line in the third quarter because these other currencies broadly appreciated against the Swedish krona (Telia's reporting currency) during the period. Thus, the reported increase in revenues may not actually represent real growth.

We can see this by looking at the company's revenues as measured using the currencies that actually came in the door. When measured this way, Telia's revenues only increased by 0.1% year over year. This is still growth but it is certainly meager growth.

In my recent review of Tele2's (OTCPK:TLTZF) earnings results, I stated that the Swedish telecommunications market has become highly competitive with numerous companies aggressively competing against one another. Telia saw some of the effects of this, as its own revenues in the country came in at SEK 8.916 billion in the third quarter, which represents a 0.6% decline compared to the prior year period.

As might be expected, this decline was at least partially caused by a decline in subscribers, which occurred across all of the company's product lines except for television. Interestingly, Telia's television subscriptions grew by 6.4% year over year. It added 21,000 subscribers in the third quarter alone.

Source: Telia Company

There was some positive news out of Sweden as well. During the quarter, Telia signed an agreement with fast food restaurant giant McDonald's (MCD) in which the telecommunications firm will provide 200 restaurants across Sweden with fiber-based data services, including WAN, LAN, and Wi-Fi networks. Presumably then, this includes both the networks that the company uses internally as well as the internet services that it provides as a courtesy to its customers. Telia did not provide any pricing details for this contract but we can assume that it will provide a nice influx of revenue to Telia during the three years that it is in effect.

The company that is currently known as Telia was originally formed in 2002 when Sweden's Telia bought Finland's Sonera. As both of these telecommunications firms were the dominant companies in their respective home markets, one might expect Telia Company to have a major presence in Finland. This is indeed the case. In the third quarter, Telia delivered stronger performance in Finland than it did in Sweden, posting fairly strong year-over-year growth. We can see that here:

Source: Telia Company

As we can see here, Telia Company posted a 16% increase in top-line sales revenue year over year. However, at least part of this increase was due to currency appreciation as Finland's local currency, the euro, was generally stronger relative to the Swedish krona than it was in the year-ago quarter. With that said though, we can see that Telia did still manage to post organic growth so it was not entirely dependent on currency changes.

One of the nicest things about Telia's performance in the Finnish market can be found by looking at the company's average revenue per user. This is an important metric due to how saturated the Finnish market is. For the most part, everybody already has the telecommunications services that they want so Telia is going to have quite a hard time growing by acquiring new customers that previously had no services.

This leaves it with either taking subscribers away from its competitors, which can be an expensive proposition, or increasing the revenue that it generates from each customer. This second method is where the average revenue per user metric comes in and the company managed to boost this by 4.1% in Finland year over year, which proves stimulative to its cash flows.

Telia also delivered strong results in Norway, although in this case currency strength played a fairly significant role.

Source: Telia Company

As we can see here, net sales in Norway increased by 11.2% year over year to SEK 2.866 billion. However, the Norwegian kroner, which is somewhat correlated with oil prices, also increased against the Swedish krona over the same period. However, even if we exclude this, Telia's revenues increased by 4.7% when measured in the Norwegian currency.

Telia seemed to be quite proud of the improvement in its adjusted EBITDA within the country of Norway and for good reason. As the chart above shows, this measure of financial performance increased by 21.8% year over year to SEK 1.126 billion. The primary reason for this large improvement was cost controls.

As is the case with many other telecommunications firms, Telia has been actively working to reduce its costs in response to the market saturation and high levels of competition in the Nordic market. These cost controls let the company increase its adjusted EBITDA margin to 39.3% in the most recent quarter from 35.9% a year ago. This alone resulted in a 14.7% increase in the company's adjusted EBITDA.

Telia Company will almost certainly see its financial figures from Norway jump again in the fourth quarter. This is due to the company acquiring TDC's Norwegian business, a deal which was consummated on October 15. TDC Norway is the third largest telecommunications provider in Norway, so the company acquiring this firm greatly expands both its footprint and subscriber base in the nation.

As the deal closed relatively early in the fourth quarter, we should see nearly a full quarter's worth of cash flow accrue to Telia. Hopefully, we will see even further benefits from the acquisition in later quarters as Telia works to develop the synergies between the two firms.

In conclusion, the third quarter of 2018 was an overall good one for Telia. While the firm is definitely feeling the weight of competition in its home markets, it is proving to be a fierce competitor in its own right. We also see that it is positioned for strong upward growth going forward, particularly in Norway. Overall, investors should be quite happy here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.