East West Bancorp - A Significantly Undervalued Bank For Any Portfolio

Investment Thesis

One holding of my clients that I have grown quite fond of is Preferred Bank (PFBC) which I covered in my article Preferred Bank - Demonstrating What It Means To Outperform. PFBC represents an incredibly efficient and well-run bank that my clients have modest exposure to. In the past, I have added to their holdings when shares of PFBC were trading in the low $60 range and typically sold between $65-$68/share.

PFBC data by YCharts

My regular trades have seized largely due to a declining share price that has plagued PFBC (I believe unjustifiably) over the last few weeks. As a result of this, my clients are sitting with unrealized losses and currently hold a full position in their portfolio.

Because my clients have full exposure to PFBC I am trying to locate another well-run bank that will allow me to continue diversifying instead of adding to a position that is already full. The banking sector is loaded with opportunities as their share prices (as a whole) have been absolutely hammered in comparison to the S&P 500 or the DJIA.

KRE data by YCharts

What makes this situation so interesting is that many of the regional banks on my short-list have been blowing by their earnings estimates and are, as a whole, doing better than analysts have estimated. From what I can gather, it sounds like the following factors are the primary reasons why the banking sector is being punished:

Moderating loan growth.

Cost of deposits increasing faster than the average yield on loans which is leading to margin contraction.

Reduced mortgage volume as purchases slow and refinances become less common due to rising interest rates.

Because of these items, even the best banking stocks continue to see share prices crater which means that I am more than happy to buy into these companies on the downturn. Frankly, I have no problem buying into the long-term potential when we can pick up shares with extremely well-covered dividends and strong earnings growth/potential. Just look at the following stocks that are part of my clients' portfolio:

PFBC data by YCharts

While the three-month chart may look depressing, look at the dividend coverage and yield these banks are currently offering:

PFBC Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

It is worth noting that the figures above aren't entirely up to date but that these figures represent a conservative view of dividend payout ratio. For example, Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) is estimating FY-2018 EPS of $3.93. With the current payout of $.43/share per quarter or $1.72/annually, we arrive at a payout ratio of 43.8%.

My Criteria

My requirements include the following conditions/metrics:

Market Cap > $1 billion

Payout Ratio < 25%

Efficiency Ratio < 50%

With these criteria in mind, the most interesting stock to catch my attention is East West Bancorp (EWBC) because not only did it more than satisfy the criteria above but it was also sitting at its 52-week low. When compared with some of its peers that my clients already own and against the industry as a whole, EWBC has fallen faster over a three month period.

EWBC data by YCharts

The remainder of this article will be used to review why I believe EWBC has strong long-term potential and will compare a number of important metrics against some of the bank stocks already held in John and Jane's Taxable and Retirement Portfolios.

EWBC Background - Serving A Niche Market

Like PFBC, I appreciate the fact that EWBC focuses on serving the immigrant Chinese-American community and has branches in the mainland United States and in a number of major cities in China.

A major concern for EWBC's clients is related to trade with China, tariffs, and the overall impact to their clients' businesses. As noted in the Q3-2018 earnings call, the CEO Dominic Ng had this to say about the risk associated with ongoing trade issues and the impact they have on EWBC's clients:

As we call on our clients to discuss trade, tariffs and impact to their business, we are seeing a strong leap for our knowledge and services. The value-add that East West brings to the table is greater than ever. Yet at the macro level, tensions between the U.S. and China have led to a drop in Chinese direct foreign investments in the United States. However, at our current size, East West is still small enough and have plenty of room to grow market share even with the drop in Chinese investments, for example, by calling on subsidiaries or Chinese companies already operating in the United States. Most importantly, East West is nimble and can act quickly to take advantage of the opportunities created out of this disruption. Other U.S based banks may be pulling back from clients who have business related to China. To us, this is our wheelhouse, understanding both markets to capitalize on this understood risk. For the past few years, we have been making investment in our cross-border banking capabilities, adding leadership in our Greater China region, expanding our cross-border frontline team, upgrading our system, enhancing our product capabilities and improving the customer experience. Today, we are well positioned to benefit from these investments. I feel confident that we are well positioned to execute and help our customers drive in this new environment and increasing our cross-border banking activities in the coming years.

In other words, EWBC is embracing the issues related to trade as a competitive advantage over larger institutions that may be shying away from this type of business or from extremely small institutions who are not large enough to warrant risking more exposure than absolutely necessary.

Average Loan Yield and Cost of Deposits

EWBC's loan portfolio has continued to expand its yield moving up roughly 60 basis points year-over-year. The expansion of the average loan yield is largely attributed to the "upward repricing of variable-rate loans."

Source: Q3-2018 Earnings Call Slides

It is important to remember that the expansion of loan yield is only significant if companies can maintain a reasonable cost of deposits. Maintaining low cost of deposits has become a major challenge for nearly every bank as investors have begun to take advantage of online high yield savings and brokered deposit offerings that pay substantially more than your average savings account.

Source: Q3-2018 Earnings Call Slides

Based on the images above, here are two important factors you should be made aware of:

Average loan yield has increased at a faster pace than the average cost of deposits when comparing Q3-2017 to Q3-2018. Cost of deposits increased 38 basis points (nearly doubling YoY) but average loan yield increased by 60 basis points at the same time. Simply put, EWBC is yielding an additional 22 basis points more on the average loan when compared to the same time frame in Q3-2017. The cost of deposits increased at a faster pace than the average yield on loans from Q2-2018 to Q3-2018. This means that although EWBC is making more money on loans than deposits cost, the margin is contracting which is something very important to be aware of going forward.

Source: Q3-2018 Earnings Call Slides

Important Metrics - Return On Assets

For those unfamiliar with Return On Assets (ROA) I wanted to include a brief overview of why this metric is especially important for the banking industry. ROA is a metric that can only be compared with similar companies in the same industry (in this case, banking sector stocks).

A simple definitely from Investopedia defines ROA as:

"Return on assets (ROA) is an indicator of how profitable a company is about its total assets. ROA gives an idea as to how efficient management is at using its assets to generate earnings."

EWBC Return on Assets (TTM) data by YCharts

The banking sector is highly leveraged and capital intensive (after all, you need money to lend money) which means that an ROA of 1% (or greater) indicates a reasonably profitable bank. EWBC, PFBC, and PacWest Bancorp (PACW) all represent entities that I consider to be extremely efficient because they are continuing to increase ROA and are well above the benchmark of 1%.

EWBC's ROA for Q3-2018 was an astounding 1.76%.

Important Metrics - Return On Equity

Return on equity (ROE) is defined by Investopedia as:

The amount of net income returned as a percentage of shareholders' equity. Return on equity (also known as "return on net worth" [RONW]) measures a corporation's profitability by revealing how much profit a company generates with the money shareholders have invested.

ROE = Net Income/Shareholder's Equity

As a shareholder of any company, you should be concerned with the company's ROE measurement because it tells you how efficient the company isusing capital provided by shareholders. As a benchmark figure, the average ROE for the banking industry in the first half of 2018 was 11.86% as stated by the Federal Financial Institutions Examination Council.

EWBC Return on Equity (TTM) data by YCharts

EWBC's ROE for Q3-2018 was an astounding 16.2%.

Important Metrics - Efficiency Ratio

The efficiency ratio in the banking sector is used to compare/measure the banks overhead as a % of revenue. The lower the efficiency ratio is the more effective a bank is at earning more than it is spending (spending includes noninterest expense charges). In order to calculate the efficiency ratio, the calculation is:

Efficiency Ratio = Noninterest expense / net income

Source: Q3-2018 Earnings Call Slides

The efficiency ratio is considered to be very good when under 50% (by most banks standards). The efficiency ratio for EWBC has been nothing short of steller as it continues to be one of the lowest in the industry. The chart above establishes that this is a typical level for EWBC.

Dividend & Payout Ratio

EWBC's least attractive element at this point is its dividend yield although it's recent dividend increase from $.20/quarter to $.23/quarter is the first in several years and is something I see as promising going forward. EWBC comes with a payout ratio of about 18% which means there is plenty of room for increases in the future.

Conclusion

With the market's uncertainty increasing it can feel a little ridiculous to be investing in the banking sector which feels like it is in a free-fall. This remains one of those situations where it is important to remember that the punishment of these stocks has come after announcing significant earning beats and continued benefit from lower taxes and increased loan yields. Cost of deposits remains my number one concern for the banking sector as any significant increases to these costs will offset or even negatively impact profits. EWBC is a best of breed bank that I see a bright future for. Based on earnings estimates EWBC is trading at a dirt cheap valuation for a commercial bank:

FY-2018 EPS Estimate - $4.79 or a PE of 10.98x

FY-2019 EPS Estimate - $5.07 or a PE of 10.38x

I believe that EWBC should be trading closer to 14x forward earnings which is closer to $70/share (long-term price goal).

John and Jane are long the following mentioned in this article: (PFBC), (BBT), (PACW), (RF), and (WASH).

