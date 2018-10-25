Global Medical REIT: 8.7%-Yield And Upside

Global Medical REIT has an encouraging AFFO-trajectory and its dividend coverage stats are improving.

Global Medical REIT is growing its A/FFO on the back of acquisitions.

Global Medical REIT is an interesting high-yield income vehicle for investors with an above-average risk tolerance.

Global Medical REIT, Inc. (GMRE) is an interesting high-yield U.S. healthcare REIT for income investors that desire high, recurring dividend income and that want to retain upside potential The healthcare REIT is growing its property portfolio at a fast clip, thanks to its aggressive stance on acquisitions. Global Medical REIT just about covers its dividend payout with adjusted funds from operations, but the company nonetheless has an encouraging AFFO-trajectory. Shares are affordable, and throw off an 8.7 percent dividend yield.

Global Medical REIT - Business Overview

Global Medical REIT is a U.S. healthcare REIT with an equity value of just $200 million. The REIT's relatively small size implies significant potential for valuation and FFO-growth going forward.

Global Medical REIT predominantly invests in modern, purpose-built healthcare facilities. The REIT's property portfolio included 70 healthcare facilities at the end of the June quarter, including approximately 1.9 million net leasable square feet. Global Medical REIT's properties can be found across the United States.

Here's a location map.

Source: Global Medical REIT Investor Presentation

Global Medical REIT primarily invests in medical office buildings, inpatient rehabilitation facilities and hospitals in the United States. Medical office buildings and related healthcare facilities account for ~53 percent of the REIT's annualized base rent.

Here's a breakdown by asset type.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Texas is the REIT's biggest market, thanks to the state's large elderly population. Texas accounts for 23 percent of total annualized base rent, followed by Ohio which consolidates 14 percent of Global Medical REIT's base rent.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT has a relatively young property portfolio combined with a long-duration leases, both of which improve GMRE's value proposition. Compared against its peers in the healthcare REIT sector, Global Medical REIT has the second-highest weighted-average lease term (the longer the better), and the "youngest" portfolio based on average asset age.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Growth Drivers

Global Medical REIT is poised to benefit from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare expenditures. Fast-growing elderly demographics (65 and older) strongly point towards increased healthcare spending in the coming decades. This includes spending on healthcare service providers in medical office buildings.

Source: Global Medical REIT

Acquisitions

Global Medical REIT is aggressively acquiring new properties in order to scale its real estate platform, capture economies of scale and grow A/FFO at a fast clip.

In 2018, Global Medical REIT completed 7 acquisitions totaling $586k square feet. Total acquisition volume: $137.5 million.

Here's a snapshot of the REIT's acquisition activity this year.

Source: Global Medical REIT

What About The Dividend?

Global Medical REIT currently just about covers its dividend payout of $0.20/share with adjusted funds from operations. Nonetheless, Global Medical REIT's A/FFO-trajectory is encouraging, and the healthcare REIT could soon start to cover its dividend payout with recurring cash flow.

Source: Achilles Research

Valuation

Global Medical REIT's shares currently sell for $9.17, implying an 11.5x Q2-2018 run-rate AFFO-multiple and a ~1.22x BV-multiple.

Here's how Global Medical REIT compares against other healthcare REITs in the sector in terms of price-to-book-ratio.

GMRE Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Global Medical REIT has grown at a fast clip in the last couple of years, largely due to its aggressive stance on acquisitions. Should the acquisition music stop, investors are likely going to discount the REIT's AFFO-potential, which in turn would likely limit Global Medical REIT's upside potential.

That said, though, investors have to continuously monitor the REIT's dividend coverage stats and overall financial health. At the end of the day, Global Medical REIT is a very small healthcare REIT with above-average dividend risk. Investors may want to limit their position size to just 1-3 percent of total portfolio assets.

Your Takeaway

Global Medical REIT is a promising high-yield U.S. healthcare REIT that has potential to grow into its dividend payout over the next several quarters. The real estate investment trust has strong portfolio characteristics (young property age, long-duration lease portfolio), and is poised to benefit from increased healthcare spending by an aging U.S. population. Dividend coverage is likely going to improve going forward, which suggests that the $0.20/share quarterly dividend will be maintained. Shares retain upside and are not yet overvalued, in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

