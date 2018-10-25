Clovis: When All Rush To Exit

We decided not to invest in Clovis Oncology stock as we view it as a risky investment.

Clovis Oncology has lost ~75% of its value within the last 12 months.

Clovis Oncology (CLVS) stock lost ~75% within the last year and ~30% within the past days. In spite of significant price drop, we still think that investing in Clovis stock is a risky decision. Company's current and anticipated cash burn, lower-than-expected Rubraca sales as well as uncertainty around Rubraca's future indications leave us on the sidelines.

Company’s Quick Background

Clovis Oncology is a single-asset commercial-stage biopharma company focused on oncology treatments.

The only marketed product, Rubraca (rucaparib), is approved by FDA for two indications that include two settings for the treatment of recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer:

Source: Rubraca prescribing information

The initial indication approval received in December 2016 covers the treatment of adult patients with deleterious BRCA (human genes associated with the repair of damaged DNA) mutation (germline and/or somatic) epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer in the third line, after two or more chemotherapies – this diagnosis has to be confirmed by companion diagnostic test.

In April 2018, the FDA also approved Rubraca for the maintenance treatment of adult patients with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer patients who are in a complete or partial response to platinum-based chemotherapy. This second approval does not require a diagnostic test and is intended for a broader patient population and for an earlier-stage indication.

In May 2018, the EMA granted a conditional approval for Rubraca as monotherapy for adults with platinum-sensitive, relapsed or progressive, BRCA mutated (germline and/or somatic), high-grade epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer, in third line treatment after two or more prior lines of platinum-based chemo. As part of this conditional approval, Clovis will need to run post-marketing trials to support this indication.

Beyond the initially approved indications, Rubraca is tested in several other settings including prostate, bladder and breast cancers, and in combination with immunotherapy Opdivo (nivolumab) marketed by BMS (BMY).

Glimpse on Financials

When we recently decided to invest in single-asset PARP companies, Clovis or Tesaro (TSRO), we quickly looked at financials of both companies, and what we saw in Clovis’ filings was not particularly inspiring.

Anemic QoQ and YoY sales growth of the flagship product, 21% and 58%, accordingly:

Source: Clovis SEC filings

Unreasonably high SG&A expenses, as percentage of sales, around 300% in 1H 2017 and 230% in 1H 2018:

Source: Clovis SEC filings

While the case for spending on SG&A is that it is extremely competitive to promote PARP inhibitor in the market with at least three players, it still does not make an appealing argument for an investor and the eventual bottom-line (that investor cares about).

Moving further down the income statement, $20 mm SEC settlement was the next red flag. A quick Google search revealed that SEC suspected that Clovis misled investors about efficacy of its drug.

Then, moving to the balance sheet. Two major points. Very small net tangible book value, around $200 mm. And the presence of debt obligations, $574 mm. Debt financing for early-stage biopharma is surprising because it signals that (i) company was not able to and/or did not want to raise equity capital and (ii) for some reasons other financing means, such as collaboration revenue and/or synthetic royalty monetization, were not available:

Source: Clovis SEC filings

Finally, looking at cash flow statements, other questions got answered. Cash flow from operations was negative $211 mm in 1H 2018 as compared to negative $150 mm in 1H 2017:

Source: Clovis SEC filings

Also, Clovis has diluted shareholders both in 2017 and 2018. And it had to issue convertible notes (probably because equity financing was exhausted):

Source: Clovis SEC filings

Technicals and Sales

Clovis stock price has been consistently falling throughout the last 12 months. However, the stock drop was not attributable to Clovis only. It related to both single-asset PARP companies, Clovis and Tesaro:

TSRO data by YCharts

Nevertheless, we tried to guess which of those two companies might be the relative winner, as we compare sales and uptake.

It turned out that Tesaro’s product, Zejula, is producing ~$230 mm (company guidance) in the first full year of sales, that compares to less than $50 mm sales for Clovis’ Rubraca. While the first-year sales is not a definitive indicator, in our experience, it is certainly a strong sign of asset's further performance.

Institutional Ownership

Both companies, Clovis and Tesaro, have an extremely high institutional ownership. Clovis has 106%, and Tesaro 114%.

We recently opined in Neurocrine: Time To Reduce? article that high institutional ownership may be a dangerous sign for retail investors. We think that the situation with Neurocrine applies to Clovis/Tesaro as well:

High institutional ownership may bear certain problems for the stock. Initially, institutions tend to support prices of the stocks they own by buying whenever a stock price falls, adding some stability to the stock. Institutional ownership also boosts credibility to the company's growth story. Attracted by the price rise and encouraged by favorable sell-side opinions, retail investors start buying as well. Institutional ownership can exceed 100% of the float, just like in case with Neurocrine, which usually means that in addition to all the available shares institutions have also bought up all the borrowed Neurocrine shares from short sellers. In general, we think that overall high levels of institutional ownership are unsustainable and may result in disappointment (stock drops) for the retail investors. Institutions may take months or years to accumulate a position in a stock like Neurocrine. As the stock price grows, more managers may step up buying. However, when institutions decide to reduce or sell, they may all rush to the exits at the same time. That's when a stock like Neurocrine can result in sudden and substantial price drops on huge volume that can come seemingly unexpectedly.

Clovis Hopes

On Oct 22 2018, Clovis stock dropped around 20% after AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) and Merck (NYSE:MRK) reported promising PFS data for olaparib as a treatment for BRCA-mutated ovarian cancer in patients who completed chemotherapy.

CLVS Price data by YCharts

As if in anticipation of this news, Clovis, on Oct 21 2018, had an investor presentation where the focus was on the prospects of prostate cancer:

With PAPR inhibitors positioned to have “preclinical and limited clinical data” to support prostate cancer treatment:

We think that ongoing clinical studies of Rubraca in prostate and bladder cancers, as well as Phase 1 studies for lucitanib, an early-stage pipeline drug, will require financial resources that company may not have at the moment, given historical cash burn and current sales trajectory for Rubraca.

We do think that Rubraca's prostate cancer trials have around 50% probability of approval. However, the timing of approval, as well as commercial uptake (and hence valuation) are hard to estimate given uncertainty around current financing needs.

Wrap Up

We think that in spite of significant price drop in Clovis Oncology stock, the investment would be highly speculative and risky, given all the red flags we outlined.

We would avoid this stock until after there is more clarity on further financing of current operations as well as the Q3 performance of Rubraca in ovarian cancer indication.

Disclaimer: This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decisions. This article represents our independent opinion and it cannot be construed as an investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.