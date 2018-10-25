Gold Weekly: Spec Normalization Under Way

The friendlier macro backdrop for gold (lower dollar, lower US real rates, lower US equities) is likely to continue.

ETF investors boosted their buying for a second straight week last week, according to FastMarkets.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly.

In this report, I wish to discuss mainly my views about the gold market through the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF (BAR). BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the fund physically holds gold bars in a London vault in the custody of ICBC Standard Bank.

To do so, I analyze the recent changes in speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in a bid to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I discuss my global macro view and the implications for monetary demand for gold. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called "non-commercials" in the legacy COTR, which tracks data from 1986.

It is important to note that the changes in speculative positioning in the gold futures contracts do not involve physical flows because it is very uncommon for speculators to take delivery of physical on the futures contracts that they trade. Due to the use of leverage by speculators, the changes in speculative positions in gold futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of gold demand like ETFs or jewelry.

As a result, the impact on gold spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which, in turn, affect the value of BAR because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot gold prices.

Gold ETF positions

The data about gold ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 21 gold ETFs, which represent the majority of total gold ETF holdings. The largest gold ETFs tracked by FastMarkets are the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD), whose holdings represent nearly 40% of total gold ETF holdings, and the iShares Gold Trust (IAU), whose holdings represent roughly 15% of total gold ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials turned net long Comex gold in the week to October 16, for the first time since August.

Non-commercials lifted their net long positions by 174 tonnes, inclusive of 144 tonnes of short-covering and 29 tonnes of long accumulation.

The notable increase in net long speculative positions was triggered by an abrupt change in the macro backdrop characterized by a weaker dollar, lower U.S. real rates, and a poorer risk-taking appetite. I explained this in detail in my previous Gold Weekly (see: A Triptych For Stronger Gold Prices Is Under Way, October 16, 2018).

There is plenty of room for long accumulation insofar as the net spec length (55 tonnes as of October 16) is still far below its historical average (1986-present) of 218 tonnes and a fortiori, its last year-average of 493 tonnes.

Bottom line: The spec normalization in the gold futures market has just started. Expect more speculative buying in favor of Comex gold in the weeks and months ahead, which should push spot gold prices and thus the value of GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF higher.

Investment positioning

ETF investors held around 2,039 tonnes of gold across various ETFs as of October 19, according to FastMarkets’ iterations. Gold holdings held by ETF investors are have rebounded since they hit in the first half of October, their lowest since February 2017.

Over the latest reporting period of October 12-19, ETF investors lifted by roughly 7 tonnes their gold holdings, marking a second straight week of inflows.

On a monthly basis, gold ETF holdings are essentially unchanged (-1 tonne). But since the start of the year, ETF investors have liquidated about 83 tonnes of gold, mainly because 1) the price performance of gold has disappointed and momentum-based ETF investors have left the boat, 2) the macro backdrop has not been conducive to a stronger investment demand for gold, and 3) investors have favored risky assets at the expense of haven assets.

This comes in sharp contrast with last year when investors lifted their gold ETF holdings by 173 tonnes, marking a 9% increase in total gold ETF holdings.

Bottom line: Given the renewed friendly macro backdrop for gold (dollar, US real rates, and equities all down), ETF investors are likely to boost further their gold ETF buying.

Trading positioning

To take advantage of the expected rally in spot gold prices, I have a long position in the GraniteShares Gold Trust ETF.

I took a long position in BAR on May 7, 2018 at $131.20, with a maximum risk of 3% of my Fund. Although this position is showing a loss, I remain confident that it will ultimately show a profit because the macro backdrop is increasingly turning constructive for the yellow metal.

From a technical vantage point, BAR is trading above its 20 daily moving average, a sign of bright sentiment.

The momentum is back in positive territory after being neutral to negative in recent months, which could portend further upward pressure in immediate term.

Bottom line: The 2018 low is now behind us.

BAR – GraniteShares - Review

BAR is directly impacted by the vagaries of gold spot prices because the Funds physically holds gold bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank. The investment objective of the Fund is to replicate the performance of the price of gold, less trust expenses (0.20%), according to BAR's prospectus.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the gold market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors since trustees cannot lend the gold bars.

BAR provides exposure which is identical to established competitors like GLD and IAU, which are nevertheless much more costly to hold over a long period of time. Indeed, BAR offers an expense ratio of just 0.20% while GLD and IAU have an expense ratio of 0.25% and 0.50%, respectively.

As of October 22, BAR traded at a slight discount of $0.01 per share or 0.01% to its net asset value, which has occurred around 25% of the time (in term of number of days) since its inception. This compares with a premium of $0.13 per share a week ago. In line with my expectations, the deviation from the net asset value has narrowed in recent days on the back of arbitrage opportunities.

The historical behavior of BAR's value since its implementation illustrates my point.

BAR’s average spread (over the past 60 trading days) is 0.02%, which is lower than that of its competitor IAU, at 0.09%, or SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM), at 0.08%.

As a result, BAR offers the lowest total cost of ownership (expense ratio + spread) among gold ETFs.

BAR’s average daily volume (over the past 45 trading days) is ~$2 million, which is much lower than that of IAU, at ~$126 million.

As of October 22, 2018, BAR’s assets under management totalled $288 million, with 2.4 million shares. BAR’s gold holdings were at 6.7 tonnes. In contrast, IAU’s assets under management amounted to $10.295 billion, with 983.5 million shares. IAU’s gold holdings were at around 270 tonnes.

Final note

