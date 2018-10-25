Hewlett Packard Enterprise: Strengthening Growth Pillars Through Strategic Streamlining

Image credit: emerging-europe.com

Investment Thesis

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is focused on enhancing its three key pillars of its strategic growth: (1) HPE Point Next; (2) Intelligent Edge; and (3) simplifying hybrid I.T. Investors perceive more opportunities to cut costs as a result of the management effort to make the company smaller in size.

Investors so far are concerned about the adverse impact on server demand, pricing of memory this year, the potential of the AMD segment to increase market share and the determining the potential market size of edge computing.

Analysts continue to believe that HPE will revive its spending as a positive growth driver before the year ends. So they perceive HPE stock as a value play. Although they are optimistic about the turnaround of the company and thus see below par stock valuations of the company as attractive.

Corporate Overhaul & Streamlining

HPE has undergone a process of reorganization and selling assets under Meg Whitman’s leadership. In 2016, HPE announced that both the services and software businesses would be spun out to CSC and Micro Focus, respectively. Ms. Whitman announced in late 2017 that she will step down as CEO, a role that was succeeded by Antonio Neri, who remains as the CEO of the company.

Aggressive Memory and Storage Pricing

Pricing of memory remains elevated versus the previous eighteen to twenty-four months. Price trends this year justified a downward direction for NAND and DRAM prices. Barclays (NYSE: BCS) expects a lesser pressure from memory pricing to create a positive impact on those that depend on memory as an input, like HP Inc., HP Enterprise and other server and PC companies in the industry.

Price aggression has become an important component of the investor debate on the Storage market. Price wars were more evident more specifically following Dell EMC’s “Refuse to Lose” program that kicked off in January this year.

Based on the survey of Goldman Sachs, the report indicates that storage pricing continues to be aggressive, driven by Dell EMC. Respondents indicated that price aggression from Dell EMC held steady in 11 (out of 20 respondents) identifying Dell EMC as the #1 most aggressive vendor, compared to 11 (out of 21 respondents) in the prior survey. HPE and NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) followed Dell EMC (NYSE: DVMT), as the next most aggressive vendors in-line with their prior survey. (Goldman Sachs, Q3 VAR Survey: IT demand remains robust with most areas showing strength).

Source: Bloomberg, inSpectrum Tech

Greater I.T Spending While Lower EBITDA

In the third quarter of 2018, revenue rose by 3.5% year-on-year to $7.76 billion which surpassed consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Strength was attributed across business segments except for Pointnext which generated a drop in revenues.

I noted that there is continued improvement in I.T. Spending, as evidenced by 2.7% year-on-year increase in Hybrid IT revenues and Intelligent Edge up by 10.4% year-on-year. Earnings before income tax, depreciation, and amortization ((EBITDA)) continued to benefit from improving DRAM costs and the HPE Next Program. These two segments are heavily focused on economies of scale and growth areas.

EBITDA margins were below analysts' expectations due to the acquisition of Samsung. Product mix during such time has shifted towards the lower-margin PC business. EBITDA margins were lower by 40 basis points during the quarter (below the consensus estimate of 7.3%), attributed to the pressures from Printing business. The integration of S-Print business and higher input costs continue to pressure margins. However, EBITDA margins continue to widen largely driven by rising average selling prices (NYSE:ASP). (Barclays, Earnings Recap: IT Spending and Memory Pricing Trends to Help Both Sisters).

Source: Barclays Research Estimates.

Storage Growth Extends

In a survey by Goldman Sachs, respondents are overwhelmingly optimistic about storage growth in 2018 with all 20 value-added resellers (NYSE:VAR) expecting growth this year. Respondents expect 8.5% storage growth this year, slightly better than the 8.2% from their June 2018 survey. These strong results fit well with other analysts’ view that 2018 is a cyclically strong year for hardware spending.

This view also supports market expectations that tailwinds to US IT spending would flow towards expansionary and data center-oriented projects within customer budgets. However, given the time of year investors are beginning to wonder if IT catch up spending might extend into early 2019. (Goldman Sachs, Q3 VAR Survey: IT Demand Remains Robust With Most Areas Showing Strength).

Enhanced Financial Flexibility

HP ended the fourth quarter of 2018 with total debt of $12.3 billion and $5.19 billion cash in the balance. This implied a net debt of $7.1 billion. Net leverage was 1.4X which is fell from 2.8X during the same period as a result of debt reduction and higher EBITDA. Recall that HPE announced a plan to redeem $1.6 billion of the 2.85% notes maturing in October this year. (Barclays, Debt Reduction and Margin Improvements Materializing; Reiterate Overweight).

I expect that the company will source its funding for shareholder returns via proceeds from divestitures and spinoffs, a few tax efficient repatriation and via domestic cash flow. On a long-term horizon, shareholder returns funding would necessitate an incremental debt (assuming without any significant U.S. tax reform would take place).

Source: Bloomberg, Barclays Research

Returned Cash via Share Repurchases and Dividends

Cash pile was around $7 billion as at end 2017. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2018 was around $482 million. HPE generated around $8 billion of net cash at the end of 2017. Management expects net cash between $6.5 billion to $7 billion at the end of 2018 with acquisitions of SimpliVity and Nimble.

The company returned $1.1 billion to shareholders, including $936 million in share repurchases and $170 million through dividends. HPE raised its dividend by 50% as part of the $7 billion return program to shareholders by 2019. The company anticipates that share buyback will reach above $3.5 billion this year. Free cash flow is estimated to be at least $1 billion before the year ends. (Credit Suisse, Targeting Revenue Stability & Margin Improvement).

My only concern is HPE is gradually shedding market share in its servers business. Hence, I expect the company will struggle against challenging year-on-year comparisons. In addition, HPE will have to deal with a higher tax rate, foreign exchange rate headwinds and a minimal other income.

Restructuring charges will restrict free cash flow which is expected to start in 2019 until 2020. These charges were attributed to HPE Next’s effort to revamp its overheads, manpower, processes, and investments.

My Takeaway

To recap, HPE has made progress to streamline strategically its revenue sources. The improved profitability is also a good omen for investors. HPE is seeing multiple tailwinds supporting EBITDA margin expansion. This is more evident in the Hybrid IT segment.

However, profitability has struggled in the last couple of years due to higher memory pricing. It remains to be the key input cost for IT hardware manufacturers. I believe HPE renders better value given its discounted valuation. At the same time, the company’s sister companies have benefited from market tailwinds.

I also noted that the company has still a lot of work to do in its streamlining strategy. Although operating results in the past two quarters revealed that the company has made significant strides towards its goals.

I’m certain that HPE’s burgeoning product portfolios will offset those declining ones over time. Shreds of evidence of growth were seen in high-performance computing, Flash, TS, and Aruba. These product offerings with high growth opportunities will offset the traditional storage which is declining. Lastly, a strong IT spending backdrop would provide an uplift to all companies in this sector.

