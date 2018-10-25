Once More, With Feeling

The mortgage REITs have gotten beaten up and 3 stalwarts have appeared on our buy screens.

We had entered UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) at near 52-week lows. The ETN, however, went lower as mortgage REITs sold off in spite of the yield curve widening. The high dividends and a slight rebound allowed us to exit the investment at a 12.9% gain on August 28.

The ETN has moved lower since then as the general stock market has sold off rather vigorously.

MORL Total Return Price data by YCharts

We explain below why we are taking another stab at this.

High capitulation within the financial sector

Lower-risk entry points are defined not only good valuations but where sentiment has soured to the point of revulsion. We are seeing that in many sectors today. Notably in the non-mega cap financials. Multiple stocks we have long liked are now showing up at 52-week lows and are at valuations that we consider attractive. Annaly Mortgage (NLY) a stock we have admired for its high risk adjusted returns has been beaten to a 52-week low and is below its book value.

NLY data by YCharts

We see similar pattern for many of MORL's top holdings that are flirting with 52-week lows.

We believe this is the result of significant uncertainty with the new Fed Chairman's rate hiking plans as well as uncertainty on the economy thanks to tariff talks. We have also seen a dividend cut in the sector from Capstead Mortgage Corp (CMO) as their investment spreads have come in. All in all, the sector looks ripe for making a sustainable bottom.

The yields are finally breaking in the right direction

While we have had stops and starts on this front, the 10-year yields are now finally breaking their long-term trends.

10 Year Treasury Rate data by YCharts

This is on course to move higher but we don't see a vertical move up. Rather, yields will likely move over time as markets start pricing in higher inflation and higher real yields. We think this is hitting a sweet spot where higher yields allow for better spreads but don't have an onerous impact on the book value of assets.

Our views are also likely colored by what appears to be an endless splurge of deficit spending in the U.S.

Source: Congressional Budget Office via Bipartisan Policy Center

The decision to cut taxes at this stage of the economic cycle and enhance the deficit will likely go down as one of the stupidest decisions from a fiscal perspective. The bipartisan CBO has confirmed the rapid worsening of US deficits and the highest non-war, non-recession deficit is in store for 2018. This will likely force the Fed to slow down on the front end and create a "spread" for banks to finance burgeoning deficit.

Prepayments have slowed significantly

While many mortgage REITs have partial prepayment protection, slowing prepayments are good for business in general. Prepayments on mortgages have slowed to a crawl.

MBA’s seasonally-adjusted barometer on loan requests to buy a home fell 5.9 percent to 224.0, the lowest level since February 2017. The group’s seasonally-adjusted gauge on applications for mortgage refinancing dropped 9.0 percent to 838.1, the lowest since December 2000. Its weekly decline was the largest since July 2017.

Conclusion

MORL offers an excellent entry point for those wishing to get a high risk, high reward, income option on their portfolio. This is not for the faint of heart and had we not seen signs of massive capitulation in the stock market, we would not be venturing here. The risk-reward has shifted since we last sold this and we are buying this back with a 6-12 month time horizon where we see the high yield as adequate compensation for the risks. We bought it at $14.15. We think our second run at the stock where it is actually cheaper than the first time and we are more passionate about it, will work out better than the first. Once more, with feeling, as they say.

