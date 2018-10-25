Silver Weekly: Time To Play Some Catch-Up

Silver is set to play some catch-up in the months ahead, having underperformed its complex most of the year.

Silver is on the rise, supported by a friendlier macro backdrop and a super-rally in palladium.

Introduction

Welcome to my Silver Weekly.

In this brief report, I wish to discuss my views about the silver market through the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV). SLV is the largest silver ETF and is directly impacted by the vagaries of silver spot prices because the fund physically holds silver in London.

To do so, I start by analysing the changes in speculative positions in Comex silver futures contracts (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) in order to draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then I discuss my global macro view and the implication for monetary demand for spot silver prices and SLV. I conclude the report by sharing my trading positioning.

Speculative positions on the Comex

The CFTC statistics are public and free. The CFTC publishes its Commitment of Traders report (COTR) every Friday, which covers data from the week ending the previous Tuesday. In this COTR, I analyze the speculative positioning, that is, the positions held by the speculative community, called “non-commercials” in the legacy COTR (which tracks data since 1986).

It is important to note that speculative activity rarely involve physical flows. In fact, it is very uncommon for speculators who trade silver futures contracts to take delivery of the physical asset on the futures contracts they trade. Speculative activity can have a significant impact on spot silver prices due to the great use of leverage taken by speculators. The changes speculative positions in silver futures contracts tend to be much greater than the changes in other components of silver demand like industrial demand although the latter accounts for roughly 50% of total silver demand.

Accordingly, the impact of speculative flows on silver spot prices tends to be relatively more important and volatile, which in turn affect the value of SLV because the latter physically holds the metal in vaults in London and therefore, have a direct exposure to spot silver prices.

Silver-ETF positions

The data about silver ETF holdings are from FastMarkets, an independent metals agency which tracks ETF holdings across the precious metals complex. FastMarkets tracks on a daily basis a total of 15 silver ETFs, whose silver holdings represent the majority of total silver ETF holdings. The largest silver ETF tracked by FastMarkets is the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV), whose holdings represents roughly 50% of total silver ETF holdings.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC

Based on the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, non-commercials cut meaningfully their net short position in Comex silver by 1,154 tonnes over the latest reporting period of October 9-16.

Net short speculative positions in Comex silver dropped for a fifth time over the past six weeks, pointing to a normalization under way.

The improvement in Comex silver’s spec positioning over October 9-16 was predominantly driven by short-covering (1,144 tonnes), and marginally reinforced by long accumulation (11 tonnes).

The net spec length remains negative and substantially below its long-term average (1986-present) of 4,144 tonnes and its 2017-average of 9,064 tonnes. Ergo, the speculative normalization in the silver futures market has just started. It should result in massive speculative buying in Comex silver in the coming months.

Bottom line: The speculative normalization in Comex silver should push silver spot prices much higher, which in turn will drive the value of the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV) much higher.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets

ETF investors lifted their silver ETF holdings by roughly 57 tonnes over the latest reporting period of October 12-19, marking the end of three straight weeks of net outflows.

FastMarkets estimates that silver-ETF holdings totaled 20,143 tonnes as of October 19, which is broadly in line with its YTD-average of 20,161 tonnes but slightly below its last-year average of 20,285 tonnes.

Since the start of the year, ETF investors have sold around 51 tonnes of silver, which corresponds to a fairly small amount because it represents a decline of just 0.3% in total silver-ETF holdings.

The fluctuations in silver ETF holdings have become less volatile since the start of Q4, which could suggest that an increasing number of ETF investors became “long-termist”, with a “buy and hold” strategy.

Contrary to gold ETF investors, silver ETF investors seem less responsive to momentum; in fact, they tend to buy more when spot silver prices drop abruptly, allowing them to lock in attractive prices.

Bottom line: ETF investors are likely to buy and hold their silver ETF shares over the long term, resulting in stable silver ETF holdings. A sudden drop in the silver spot price could trigger more inflows.

Trading positioning

Silver spot prices have moved around 1% higher since the start of the week as the macro backdrop for the precious metals complex continues to be constructive, with a weaker dollar, lower US real rates, and a poorer global risk-taking appetite.

Also, silver, like the rest of its complex, enjoys the positive spillover effects from palladium’s idiosyncratic strength. Nymex palladium hit on October 23 an all-time high of $1,153 per oz, breaking the 2001 high of $1,110 per oz.

Source: Net Dania

While the appreciation in palladium prices so far this year reflects its overall tight fundamental picture, the acceleration of the rally in the past few days has been caused by concerns over a possible supply crunch in Russia, which is one of the largest producers, as tensions between the US and Russia mount.

Since palladium is the only precious metal up on the year (+7%), silver, which has performed the worst (-13% YTD), could play some catch-up in the final quarter of 2018 and beyond.

To take advantage of a potential appreciation in spot silver prices over a 6- to 12- month view, I propose the iShares Silver Trust ETF (SLV).

iShares Silver Trust – SLV – Review

SLV is an ETF product using a physically backed methodology. This means that SLV physically holds silver bars in vaults in London.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

SLV has $4.75 billion in assets under management while the average daily volume is $111.45 million. Its average spread (over the past 60 days) is 0.07%, which allows financial markets to get in and out of their positions at a cheap cost. Its median tracking difference (over the past 12 months) is -0.48%, which is fairly accurate.

The horizon of this investment would be between 6 to 12 months (maximum) due to its quite high expensive ratio of 0.50%.

Source: Seeking Alpha

From a technical viewpoint, SLV seems to have bottomed out earlier in September. The 20 daily moving average has become upwardly sloping, exerting upward pressure on SLV.

The momentum is in positive territory, which points to further strength over the next month or so.

Bottom line: The speculative normalization in the silver futures market coincides with a marked improvement in the macro backdrop for the precious metals complex. With palladium at an all-time high, silver is well-placed to play some catch-up in the months ahead.

For the sake of transparency, I will update my trading activity on my Twitter account.

Final note

