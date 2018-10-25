Money Supply, Financials, And Homebuilders All Signal Bear Market Ahead

The best chance to save stocks from a bear market is for the $2.5 trillion still offshore to be brought back to the US.

We are approaching the seasonal peak of monetary growth in the United States, which typically happens between mid December to mid January. Every year starting from around the third week of January give or take a week or two, the dollar supply growth rate in the US banking system starts to decline, with fits and starts, through the summer. Then it typically speeds up until January again. This year, based on seasonal projections, 11 to 12 weeks from now when the monetary growth rate hits its peak, we will be at the lowest peak growth of the post 2008 era.

Here is the math. Using the weekly H6 data from the Federal Reserve for the raw one-week M2 average going back to 2010, the peak annual M2 growth rate should be between 4% on the low end and 6.4% on the high end. What I did was first get the average of the next twelve one-week averages following the third week of October for every year going back to 2010. Then I compared that 12-week average to the one-week average for this week of the year for each year, getting a growth rate for each year 12 weeks from now. Then I took the lowest and highest growth rates and applied them to the current one-week average for this year, generating a low and high 13-week average range for the middle of January 2019. That gave me a quarterly growth rate of between 4% and 6.4%.

If we reach the high bar of 6.4%, we might be saved from a serious recession, at least nominally. The lowest peak quarterly M2 growth rate since 2010 was 5.7%, and that was this past year. We have not passed 6% quarterly growth any week for 84 weeks straight now, the longest streak since 2010. If we hit the low end of 4% for the peak rate and head down from there, a recession is virtually assured along with a serious decline in equities. Either way though, there is not enough new liquidity in the banking system to support a sustained trend higher in stocks. That doesn’t necessarily mean there will be a crash, but at best stocks should go nowhere in 2019 just like they did this year (so far). Year-to-date, the S&P 500 (SPY) is flat.

What About Seasonal Adjustment?

The M2 numbers calculated above are all in accordance with non-seasonally adjusted averages. I’ve never paid much attention to seasonally adjusted numbers because a dollar is a dollar is a dollar. However, for the sake of thoroughness, I’ll deal with seasonally adjusted dollars here. Seasonal adjustment of money supply is based on evening out the times of the year when money tends to be sucked out of the banking system versus when it tends to be flooded in. For example, around tax day in April there is always a big drop in the one-week average that takes months to recover. That’s because money is being transferred to the Treasury’s account at the Federal Reserve, which at that point is considered out of the banking system. The Fed even referred to this phenomenon in its latest FOMC minutes release:

The level of reserves in the banking system temporarily dipped sharply in mid-September in connection with a sizable inflow of tax receipts to the Treasury's account at the Federal Reserve.

We can argue about whether this justifies paying attention to seasonal adjustment calculations or not, but practically this year it doesn’t really matter. Why not? Because seasonally adjusted figures are even worse.

Using the same calculations with the seasonally adjusted numbers, the lowest peak growth rate seasonally adjusted was 2.8%, and the highest was 8.9%. The projected peak quarterly growth rate range using the same methodology was 0.27% on the low end and 3.1% on the high end. So even if we have the strongest growth in the seasonally adjusted numbers since 2010, we’ll still be only just barely above the lowest peak quarterly growth rate since the financial crisis.

Still, I’m not predicting a crash yet, just no more sustained trend higher. But if we hit the low bar growth rate come January I’ll start to make preparations for next summer.

Financials and Homebuilders Confirming A Bear Market Underway

Evidence of systemic problems in equities is starting to creep up on the edges in any case. Financials (XLF) are down over 15% in 11 months after hitting May 2007 highs. That's 5% away from an official bear market. Homebuilders (ITB) are down 35% after hitting 4% above February 2007 highs.

XLF data by YCharts

Of course, homebuilders and financials are connected by mortgage rates, and 30Y mortgage rates are nearing 5% for the first time since 2011.

US 30 Year Mortgage Rate data by YCharts

European financials continue to look like zombies with Deutsche Bank (DB) doing particularly awful and Credit Suisse (CS) not far behind. These institutions are the lynchpins of the modern economy and none of them can handle higher rates because they are all heavily invested in sovereign bonds, so higher rates eat into their tier 1 capital. And higher rates mean less loans being made. We have all the ingredients for a beginning of a turn in the business cycle, and weakness in bank stocks means weakness in money supply growth, which means lower stock prices. It all feeds on itself.

That being said, readers may be aware of a previous article of mine where I made similar predictions based on the same calculations for the summer of 2017. A crash never happened, and at the risk of looking for excuses for my own wrong calls, I’ll speculate that the Trump tax cuts fueled record buybacks and the repatriation of almost half a trillion dollars to rescue the markets. Dollars came in from offshore and flooded Wall Street. You can take that with a grain of salt if you wish, but I’m sticking to my guns. This time I’ll take that possibility into account and revisit this topic again in January when we are at peak rate and make a clear prediction at that point.

The $2.5 trillion still in offshore dollars held by corporate America is still a factor here. If the Trump Administration can succeed in getting more of that money back into the US, then even if we hit the low bar on peak growth rates, a serious downturn could be avoided. A strong showing from the Democrats in the midterms though would make that very difficult to pull off.

So bottom line, a big Democratic showing should put President Trump’s additional tax cut plans on the backburner, and the rest of the offshore money should stay offshore. If we hit the low bar in M2 growth come January, I’ll start preparing for a full blow bear market sometime between July and October 2019, plus a major recession. If we hit the high bar, it’ll probably be an oscillating stock market and a sluggish economy, though not necessarily a recession or bear market. More tax cuts should help mitigate the situation in the short to medium term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.