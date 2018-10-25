Proofpoint: High Top-Line Growth, But Profitability Still Not In Sight

Price to sales intrinsic value estimation suggests that the company's shares are grossly undervalued, although the company's profitability still struggles.

The company has grown primarily through acquisitions and may become a potential takeover target of some large internet company.

Investment Thesis

Proofpoint is a small U.S. cybersecurity company that seems to be recently added on an acquisition watch list of big internet companies. Even if acquisition efforts eventually do not turn successful, the company’s standalone revenue generating capability is remarkable and should help the company on its way to profitability later on.

Corporate profile

Proofpoint (PFPT) is a rapidly growing cybersecurity company offering security-as-a-service solutions to defend, protect and archive an organization’s sensitive data and communication. Among the company’s customers are large and mid-sized organizations including large commercial banks, aerospace and defense contractors, global oil & gas companies, and retailer companies. The company’s technology includes big data analytics, machine learning, identity and policy, secure storage, virtual execution environments, intelligent message routing and threat intelligence correlation.

Positive surprise capability, extensive analysts’ audience

Over the last five years, Proofpoint has showcased a solid improvement in its ability to exceed analysts' revenue and earnings estimates. During the last five-year period, the company exceeded analysts' annual earnings expectations on average by approximately 18 percent. Looking at the statistical series in the graphics below, the last two years suggest that there might be a room for further improvement. Moreover, as can be noticed in the latest quarterly earnings call, the company has attracted a very numerous analysts’ audience which is still growing.

Growth through acquisitions

Looking through Proofpoint’s history, the company has grown primarily inorganically through acquisitions. Since 2008, the company has acquired 16 companies for than US$600 million in cash and stock. The full list of the last 9 acquisitions is summarized in the table below.

Acquired Company A. Price A. Date Wombat Security Technologies, Inc $225M Feb 6, 2018 Weblife.io $60M Nov 29, 2017 Cloudmark $110M Nov 7, 2017 FireLayers $55M Oct 20, 2016 Socialware $9M Aug 24, 2016 Emerging Threats $40M Nov 4, 2015 Nexgate $35M Oct 23, 2014 NetCitadel $24M May 20, 2014 Sendmail, Inc $23M Oct 1, 2013

Potential takeover target?

Even though the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions, it appears that it may eventually become an acquisition target on its own. According to a recent article if The Information, Facebook (FB) is on a hunt for big cybersecurity firm which is speculated to be either its larger peer Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Fortinet (FTNT) or Proofpoint (PFPT).

Valuation

In the light of revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company, Proofpoint's IPO price and recent market price seem to be a very attractive long-run entry point. According to my model assuming 40 percent annual revenue growth decreasing by 2 percent every year going on, an annual equity dilution factor of 7 percent, and an average price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 8x, the company's intrinsic value by the end of 2021 is forecasted to stand at roughly US$231 per share. This intrinsic value estimate implies more than 30 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential. Should the price-to-sales multiple stand at a rather smaller value of about 5x, the company's shares could still offer a superior annualized upside potential of approximately 11 percent.

Key risks

The company’s operating results may fluctuate which might be perceived undesirably by research analysts and investors.

The company’s systems might become a subject to a cyber attack which might cause a reputational damage.

The company faces significant risks stemming from acquiring companies.

The company’s revenue may be adversely affected if the company fails to retain existing customers and acquire new ones.

The company’s efforts to build a strong brand identity may not be successful which could negatively impact the company’s operating results.

The company faces fierce competitive pressures and the barriers to enter the industry are low.

The company might not be able to respond to rapid technological changes in time to address the needs of its customers.

Evolving regulations and legal obligations related to data privacy and protection could have an adverse effect on the business.

The loss of key employees or an inability to attract new ones may impair the company’s ability to grow its business.

The company’s long-term success partially depends on its ability to expand the sales of its services to customers located outside the United States, thus the business is susceptible to various international operating risks.

If the company fails to meet the minimum service level commitments offered to some of its customers, the company’s operating results could be negatively impacted.

General economic weakness or reduced IT spending may adversely affect the company’s profitability.

The bottom line

To sum up, considering Proofpoint’s revenue growth rate over the last few years and acquisitions history, I believe the company’s shareholders are on the best way to seize outstanding returns. Nevertheless, investors should be well aware of the idiosyncratic risks associated with the company. With a relatively high indebtedness (46 percent debt to total capital ratio) and negative operating earnings, the company’s growth in case of general economic weakness may stumble.

