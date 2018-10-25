Deutsche Bank: From Bad To Worse

DB seems like it's going to test the $20B market cap line soon.

When an earnings presentation starts with cost cutting, you know there's a problem.

Costs are down, but revenues are down even more.

The largest German lender seems to have gotten caught in a vicious circle.

In case you haven't noticed, the stock of Deutsche Bank (DB) is trading at its lowest level since the 1980s!

Just as the case was/is with Italy (EWI), you can't say I haven't warned you about DB long before:

Yet, people kept saying I'm wrong:

Let me show you how "wrong" I was indeed.

Here's how things look for DB among the bank's best friends, i.e. European banks.

While the iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN) is down -17.2% thus far in 2018, DB is way under-performing the benchmark (That's based on US closing prices as of 10/23/2018, before today's action in Europe - see below).

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) -18.6%

Barclays Plc (BCS) -19.2%

Lloyds Banking Group Plc (LYG) -19.2%

Societe Generale SA (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY) -19.3%

HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC)** -19.5%

Credit Agricole SA (OTCPK:CRARF) (OTCPK:CRARY) -19.9%

UBS Group AG (UBS) -22.9%

Banco Santander SA (SAN) -24.3%

BNP Paribas (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) -24.5%

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) -26.9%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) -28.1%

UniCredit SpA (OTCPK:UNCFF, OTCPK:UNCRY) -29.9%

ING Groep NV (ING) -33.0%

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) -43.8%

**Not a European bank per se.

Average total return YTD (excluding HSBC): -25.4%

Today, the largest German (EWG) bank has reported its earnings for Q3/2018 and how to say it gently? They aren't too encouraging.

Even though the bank keeps cutting costs...

...the cost-to-income ratio keeps deteriorating.

As a matter of fact, the bank is reporting declines in almost every important aspect of its operations:

Lowest third-quarter revenue since 2010.

Net revenues were 6.2 billion euros, down 9% versus the third quarter of 2017, partly reflecting the non-recurrence of certain specific items in the prior year quarter, as well as lower volatility and reduced client volumes in the Corporate & Investment Bank during the third quarter of 2018.

Segment Results: Down Y/Y across all key activities

The only bright spot is, perhaps, the coverage ratios where DB still manages to show improvement.

The Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio strengthened further, rising from 13.7% to 14.0% in the quarter, compared to the bank's target of over 13%. This resulted primarily from a reduction of risk weighted assets (RWA) of 7 billion euros, partly reflecting lower credit risk RWA in the Corporate & Investment Bank, including through reductions in non-strategic assets, as well as lower operational risk RWA.

While Deutsche Bank is (desperately?) seeking to break the vicious circle, the elusive growth is just another big-red flashing warning sign.

The bank remains at the bottom of its class - the worst performer over almost any time frame in the Bloomberg European 500 Index and/or other leading relevant ETFs.

Germany's biggest lender continues to suffer from a vicious circle: i) A long restructuring phase, ii) declining revenues and market share, and iii) gloomy outlook.

Cutting costs is great as long as revenues don't fall by that much to overshadow the savings.

It's no wonder that Deutsche Bank's market cap seems to be on a clear path to test the $20B mark, only a fraction of the valuations few of its main global competitors (JPM, C) are trading at.

On a total return basis, the stock (Deutsche Bank ADR) just hit a new all-time low, down 92% from its 2007 high and off 69% since it began trading in 1996!

Over the past 11 years, DB's 90% decline is the poorest one can find among big banks. Nonetheless, it's worthwhile noticing that DB isn't alone in here.

Against JPMorgan's +190% total return, you can see a sea of red among European banks. For example:

Spain's (EWP) Banco Santander -48% and BBVA -61%

Netherlands' (EWN) ING -67%

Britain's (EWU) Barclays -76%

Switzerland's (EWL) Credit Suisse -73%

So while Deutsche Bank's -90% total return is horrible, it's not alone in here.

Problem is that more pain is likely ahead.

When it comes to Europe and the ECB, we already know that the floor can be sub-zero. Luckily for DB, it can't be that low.

