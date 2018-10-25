Morningstar Is Shining, But Buy It Lower

Shares aren't overpriced at current levels, but they are not cheap. Morningstar agrees as they have cut back on their repurchases.

Coincidentally, I was reviewing some of the stocks that I haven't researched in a long time, and Morningstar (MORN) was at the top of the list on the same day it happened to report third quarter earnings. Since I last recommended buying shares on the Wall Street Journal hit piece in late 2017, the stock has rallied from $82.75 to $115, a gain of roughly 39% before dividends.

In the past year, the company has continued to grow revenue in the double digits while doing a better job of controlling operating expenses than in years past under the leadership of Kunal Kapoor. I love what Kapoor has done, though admittedly the company is benefitting from a really great acquisition (PitchBook) and generally favorable market conditions. Nevertheless, I believe shares are now worth about $110. I would love to repurchase shares in the event of a material pullback. Let's take a look at what is driving the Morningstar turnaround.

Reinvigorated top-line growth from data, PitchBook

Morningstar's revenue growth turnaround really started in 2017 with the new generations of advisor software platforms. Morningstar Direct revenue was up a solid 12.6% y/y in FY17 to $124 million while the Advisor Workstation product accelerated to 6% growth from just 1.2% in the year prior.

However, in 2018, it has been data and PitcbBook pacing the company. Data revenue, Kapoor's previous area of management, is up a whopping 12.5% y/y to $137.6 million. I suspect management is growing data by both adding to the amount and quality of data as well as figuring out ways to better segment customers for pricing. Data is Morningstar's sweet spot, and I am excited to see this high incremental margin business accelerate.

PitchBook has grown a whopping 56% y/y to $70 million. Clearly, the business benefits from Morningstar's sales infrastructure and brand. However, I think PitchBook is a nice asset serving a market that has a fairly insatiable demand for private company data. This is a perfect example of filling in where FactSet (FDS) and CapIQ (SPGI) have deficient product offerings. I also wonder if this helps pull-through other Morningstar data products. Morningstar has not demonstrated a particular skill for acquiring assets, but I think they broke their M&A playbook with PitchBook. I'm very pleased to see what I suspect is a highly value-creative transaction occurring at a company known for acquiring assets (footnoted, HelloWallet) and divesting them a few years later.

Overall, revenue is up 13.2% (12.4% organic) y/y to $757 million. Every business aside from workplace solutions is growing at a solid rate, and it feels like the company has finally figured out how to grow the business.

Cost Control Improving

When Morningstar was growing revenue in the low-to-mid single digits, it seemed like the story every single year was margin deleverage due to headcount growth and general expense growth. The trend is finally reversing, and once again operating margin is in excess of 20%.

Year-to-date, only sales and marketing spending has grown faster than revenue, up 13.4% y/y to 15% of sales. G&A and COGS were both leveraged strongly, leading operating income to grow 31% y/y to $167 million, equal to 22% of sales. Combined with US tax cuts, EPS surged 43% y/y to $3.27 per share.

Why has Morningstar suddenly been able to leverage G&A? I do not believe it is because the past investments the company made were long-term accretive. Rather, I think the company is doing a great job of managing headcount growth and overall compensation expenses. Admittedly, headcount is up 8.5% y/y, but we aren't aware of the composition of headcount growth. The company might be adding headcount significantly in lower labor cost countries, which may explain how total G&A spending grew only slightly faster than headcount.

With cost controls improving, Morningstar's cash generation has been superb. Operating cash flow surged 27% y/y to $210 million, which coupled with limited capex growth drove free cash flow 30% higher y/y to $154 million. With technology companies that revolve around data experiencing explosive capex growth, I was impressed to see Morningstar only increase capital spending 19% YTD. In any event, the Morningstar model is generating excellent cash flow, and I am excited to see how management allocates capital going forward.

In terms of capital allocation, I think Morningstar acknowledged that its stock has run-up a bit beyond intrinsic value. The company did not repurchase shares in Q3, and the amount of capital spent on buybacks in 2018 is down roughly 75% y/y to just $10.8 million. Management is fairly disciplined with repurchases, and I think we could see activity re-accelerate in Q4 if the stock price languishes below $120.

Not Quite Cheap, But Not Overvalued

Shares of Morningstar are certainly not cheap at current prices. The company could very easily exceed $200 million in free cash flow in FY18, which would value the company at roughly 25x free cash flow. For a high recurring revenue business growing in the low double digits, this is not an expensive price. However, it does reflect quite a bit of optimism regarding capital markets, which I believe fundamentally drive the Morningstar business. Recent volatility certainly could weigh on results, and we could see investors' pullback assets and advisors cut spending if clients move to cash.

Nevertheless, CEO Kunal Kapoor is doing a wonderful job of adding onto the company legacy that founder Joe Mansueto built. I think Kapoor has a keen eye for monetizing data, and he is undoubtedly more concerned with communicating with Wall Street than his predecessor. I admire what Kapoor has done, and shares will sit on my watch list. I am near certain to buy a starter position if shares fall below $110, and I would consider making it a full position in the low $90 range.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.