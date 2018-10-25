CCA Industries Inc. (CAW) CEO Lance Funston on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CCA Industries, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CAW) Q3 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call October 23, 2018 3:00 PM ET

Executives

Stephen Heit - Chief Financial Officer

Lance Funston - Chief Executive Officer

Doug Haas - President

Analysts

Lenny Dunn - Mutual Trust

Stephen Heit

Thank you and welcome everyone to the third quarter call. Statements that will be made today that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which would cause actual results to differ materially from estimated results. Such risks and uncertainties are detailed in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that the results in any forward-looking statements will be achieved and actual results could be affected by one or more factors which could cause them to differ materially. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act.

And now that we’ve got the legal part out of the way, going on to our financial statements for the third quarter ending August 31, 2018, we had net sales of $4,222,906 and for the nine month period we had net sales of $12,440,242. We had income before tax for the third quarter was up to $273,350 and for the nine months period, $687,201. On the balance sheet, our receivables are still up slightly over year end but down as opposed to prior quarters. Inventory is up at the moment but we expect inventory to decrease somewhere in the fourth quarter based on orders that we are shipping out.

Other than that, the main effects as we mentioned in the press release, for the quarter was the increased digital marketing, advertising, which increased our advertising expense for the quarter. You could see that the advertising expense was -- for the quarter was much higher than it was for 2017 and much higher as a percentage of sales as well.

While we are obviously not happy about reporting the loss for the quarter, I just want to also put things in a little bit of perspective that if we look at numbers on a monthly basis, we had a loss in the month of June and that loss in the month of June basically affected the entire quarter, but since then the months of July, August and the month of September, going into the fourth quarter have all been profitable months for the company.

On a cash flow basis, we showed a use of cash of $858,000 for the year-to-date as of August 31, and most of that was used to finance essentially the increase in inventory and a small amount for increase in receivables. Other than that, the only other significant increase in expense that we had that we noted was increase in shipping costs and the company is working on that issue.

I have no other comments on the quarter. So I will turn it over to our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Lance Funston.

Lance Funston

I think your insights are helpful in terms of putting in perspective, that’s the reality. That gives that we had a loss. Probably didn’t expect the loss because I think that we had assumed that when this marketing is earned by channeling our digital media, we’re spending that money intelligently and we get a bank for that but that 375,000 did not generate any appreciable impact on our sales and in fact that would be almost a total of our negative impact, where June numbers, were how much for the end of June?

Stephen Heit

June by itself was a loss before tax of $346,000.

Lance Funston

Okay. So may be some of that loss in the quarter is into that but we didn’t get out positively.

Let me focus on some of the issues that are important to us from a valuation standpoint. Now, most of these calls, I look a lot at the interim performance as much as I look at the macro issues that affect enterprise value. We continually to look for acquisitions and every time I look or bid or do due diligence, I keep coming back to valuation numbers that is 3 to 3.2 times net sales and we think we’ll end the year at one level and we’ll see how would we -- what we expect the year end net sales. Net sales went up. What we came with let’s see?

Stephen Heit

Now, we expect net -- our expectations of net sales for the year, is about approximately $17 million.

Lance Funston

Okay. So if you want to do to math -- if you do the math that 3.2 seems to be the current multiple of $17 million you should use for total enterprise value and that’s well above any stock price we’ll have in the interim. But that gives me a lot of comfort, but may not give you comfort, I feel like I'm in a good investment, I'm happy with it.

But do you think if you had to look at the specifics of this year in terms of transition because I know in the last call several of our investors were concerned about the transition, who’d manage at whether or not that transition is having a positive or negative effect on our performance and I think specifically when you look at the top-line and see to-date, we'll take a step back, before we take a step forward. I think these are principal transitions.

I asked for the last board meeting, which is, help me understand what one-time negative events affecting our top-line. So I can feel comfortable in telling you that I think we're still on track.

Important enough to me that 1.5 million of contracts that we would typically have in place in the first six months with accounts like Walgreens and RiteAid, we’re not putting in effect because even though the contract call for Emerson and [Porcelana] to do so, they did not do it. So we had a 1.5 million of total contract that did not get put in place, it could easily have affected our sales and usually that provide sales lift.

624,000 in order that we actually saw fall through the crack because Emerson did not provide a transition numbers that would be updated numbers that would connect our new distribution center with the order activity they would get. 624,000 orders, I would say fell on cutting room floor simply because didn’t get passed on that. Now do we recover any of that business? I would say most consumers when they can't find a product they want, they go to another products. It’s a very negative effect on our business. The third factor tied to it was just simply the net effect on sales of the orders that were in dispute with our furthest service partners themselves and the distributor was contesting the quality of the shipment we send and in fact ultimately to get the product moving we had to put like a 1.2 million hit which is a combination of sale we would have made plus by reserving set up on the books of account for their unwillingness to pay that obligation.

Add all that, 450,000 worth of order that we would typically forecast for Dollar General chain in that business what for 15 years, Emerson did not tell us nor did Dollar General that they had decided not carry our party longer, so that 450,000 did not happen. Unfortunately that actually already built some of that inventory so that we have the -- at least future we know what you'll get for Christmas some plus 5 from Dollar General. That total was 2.7 million. it puts a total of 2.7 million into net sales which is probably not peers, you have to net it out but the 3 million back in and now sort of being a forecast of ‘17 or ‘20 which is about where our plan versus a year and we're on track. But if you ask yourself why we look at that today, we look at that because the inability to execute our share plans through co-op was consistently slipping through the crack at Emerson. The variability to communicate with us in real time manner, losses like they did at Dollar General loss were inadequate as well so we could respond in a timely manner, stay up with the accounts.

So I think in the long run we've made the right decision in short run, we're sure not going to bank or above. Both the senior executives came in at headquarters last week, spent some time talking about what they're going to do to fix that. And I think they're going to fix it which is very much constrained by the reviews schedule that they have to live with on majors. Most of these are deals and consumer doesn’t know that a Walmart estimate let’s say 0.5 million of SKUs current products can only do so on a schedule that commensurate buyers that review in orderly manner that reason, they don't open new account for new products or increase activity and so that really occurs. So we are now living with that reality. Walgreens in fact did have a review already and we think it took favorable decisions regarding new products that we're developing for next year.

It's a gild though, remember that will not be put into the shelf until this year. So this is what we have now in the year, some of the 20 million, on product on 3.2 million to get to that yet. All-in enterprise value of 66 million which might be a hair above where the stock is today.

I think going to a lot of plans in terms of what have scheduled for next year but I think the proof of we think that putting in bars will be reviewing those new products in first and second quarter for report those successes or failures as they occur, I think that we're -- we know where the softness is, it’s at Plus+White not withstanding Dollar General or cancellations. We know that the brand needs to be revitalized, two new products online to present for the buyers and we think they are going to success to receive early active. That’s in our range probably, and we have to wait and see what happens.

On the internet side, we would say we have now learned that you can't pour too much into digital media, day one expect at least 5. So now the digital media campaign reserved to our sites so far and that we’re upgrading site. And major -- see changes in our activity has been to basically walk before we run and do small little tests. One test is $700 a week, another test $200 a week. If it performs well, we’ll continue, if doesn’t we won’t.

And if you have any questions please let me address them. We would happy to. I am actually doing a good job of doing a press.

Stephen Heit

Julie, we will take any questions now.

Question-and-Answer Session

Your first question comes from Lenny Dunn with Mutual Trust Company. Lenny your line is open.

Lenny Dunn

Good afternoon. What exactly are you doing with Internet marketing today? Have you hired anybody to market on the Internet for you?

Lance Funston

Lenny we have to say we did hire internally a leg to this, because you have to be considered a millennial. The problem is you got a 75 year old CEO who is not very millennia. Now look at two guys that don't qualify, Doug and Steve are not exactly in that category. So we are having many layers ….

Lenny Dunn

They’re actually doing that days ago.

Lance Funston

Yes, they’re doing the core basically. Now on the small test as far as the major digital initiative is concerned, the only plan is to test a new product that we have scheduled for first quarter which is direct-to-consumer product for Plus+White. The reality is when we discovered the product that has been distributed widely in retail and if you take each of our products and look we’re in 15,000 to 20,000 different retail locations, those locations make it clear to consumer that next time they are in the Walmart, RiteAid, Walgreen, Drugs, let’s stop and get the product, these are not likely buyers, they necessarily jump from buying from various sites simply because they see that ad on Youtube or Instagram or whatever, right?

Now we proved that out with the new product and an old product we just brought back called Pain Bust•R. Pain Bust•R is not in any retail location today and the site that we supply that product to for testing purposes the one site has it and every time they get a case, product they sell off. They sell as fast as they can get and that’s because you can’t get the product anywhere else. So we’re facing -- we started trying something in the first quarter, which may or may not work and make sure because it might not work. Our product that we’ve developed, our Plus+White is clearly a consumer product. Very simple polish device, whitener usually gets your teeth cleaned, and you know you just focus there, operates with batteries, oral care, we designed it, and it will be available in January, at direct-to-consumer campaign or with good ranking at Walgreens, and put in a next version in the second quarter. The first quarter gives a chance to stay on television, this is a product, continue to build the Internet on its suited basis.

So it’s almost like the first with broad retail distribution when it comes to it. We have actually seen companies down that are reselling on the Internet, have never gone to retail and generally work. So we have in our hand a very broad retail distribution. So that is where we are in the past. I wouldn’t be expecting great things from our digital group, we’ll try this outside group, they did not perform well the month.

I will say the only bright light in that tunnel would be Target, which I think has a much more millennial base, consumer base and Target did get a significant lift in sales on Bikini Zone, which was the product that we chose to launch digital campaign on. But thanks for question and we’re always excited.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. And just another…

Lance Funston

And I will say one thing, I think I missed this to use the other day. We’re negotiating with Internet-based retailer that is [Hope], which is the largest retailer in Amazon [stable]. I think we’re coming very close to getting contract resolved, but that contract has been to be our ages on Amazon and that will increase our presence there. But that’s not something we’ll -- that’s the best situation where we think they can do their job and we can because they do everyday this, particularly helping processes, 1 million orders a month. And I gave a lot of insight into what’s selling on Amazon. I will confirm that news when we have a firm contract closed.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. That was part of one of the other two questions I had. Is that we go a long time between news releases and as shareholders I mean if you can have some kind of update out there maybe once a month that will be very helpful to understand what we’re doing. So that we don’t have to wait three months or four months in the best case, so before we find out what’s going on?

Lance Funston

Point we’ll take it and I do have a limitation on what really press release has to be in fact. That is ….

Lenny Dunn

No, I understand that. We don’t want -- because for you having a nice time, we want facts, but it seems like it should be at least roughly a fact a month that we can read about. And the other thing is, so, you are …

Lance Funston

We did resolve the security system at the corporate headquarters, our goal is obviously having to come to the door.

Lenny Dunn

Okay.

Lance Funston

Okay. That's where the -- that’s the news for you. We just found out that Honduras has a very substantial appetite for Plus+White, some people say it's a caravan that’s been organized by the democrats to come see if they can break our borders loose open borders and break into the US. But they're really coming up to drive Plus+White. We're going to lift in sales.

Lenny Dunn

Okay and can you get your systems so that you have a little better control of knowing exactly what your sales are and the marketing efforts, it was paying off or it wasn't paying off on a quicker basis?

Lance Funston

Well it doesn't, we're putting effort into that money. I’ll say this is a business that requires a lot of information in fact the lunch meeting I just had with Doug and Steve was to focus them on developing a month leader for it that will give me profitability by count out by SKU. We already have a report to generate sales by DMA for each month showing the ads spend and showing as it for sales, make sure we’re -- the ad spend is in line and the only departure there was that we had that that phenomenal leak in digital this past summer. But in terms of TV I think we're on top of it. I do hear you and we're trying to get the -- in fact it’s my belief is why one that will give us those insights in a more timely basis. I think that's we think we can prove.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. And I'm sure we're pleased to hear that we're profitable in September and does October look like we're going to continue our profitability?

Lance Funston

That's the long running process. Happy it’s not a Halloween.

Lenny Dunn

Okay. Well, again, please keep us up-to-date on things other than the way …

Lance Funston

Absolutely.

Lenny Dunn

We don’t have to wait.

Lance Funston

Exactly.

Lenny Dunn

Okay, thank you.

[Operator Instructions]. Your next question comes from Gene Riley, a Private Investor. Gene. Your line is open.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Now you mentioned, actually the first question would be, finished goods inventories $3 million. If you had to break that down into the different categories, a lot would be in there, that $3 million, like how much of it is Skin Care versus Oral versus Analgesics?

Stephen Heit

We could break down the numbers but in terms of by brand where we're at, so we do have that available I'm not so sure what relevance that has. I mean, I don't think that's information that we necessarily want to disclose to get into more detail.

Doug Haas

To give you a feel of what the inventory looks like, this is Doug speaking, half, approximately about 300,000 that inventory to carry through the $3 million is high cross was inventory we carried for a large international order that’s set to ship this month. We also have in there approximately 800,000 of new product development that our items that are for sale next year are line extensions for all the brands. As the brands go you can you can think the remaining amount of inventory is divided up by who carries the most sales, which is Plus+White there largest seller, then Bikini Zone and then down to Sudden Change.

So Plus+White is number one, Porcelana was the third one in there. So that’s inventory stuff, both skin and then teeth whitening, those two skin items are probably to your question are probably split the inventory 50-50.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, now that answers my question. Thanks. Now the second question that I have is basically in the different categories, I know like analgesics sales over the trailing 12 months have been negligible but you were talking about Pain Bust•R before, so is that going to be like, some are going to be seeing in the income statement next year, or is it like just starting to configure now or because I am just thinking over the last 12 months it’s not done yet.

Lance Funston

Well Jeff, let me make sure I clarify the point. I think here Pain Bust•R I just mentioned as an illustration of how much more efficient the Internet can be if you have product that’s not available retail.

The sales are relatively de minimus, I would say there maybe if we’re lucky 30,000, 40,000 for the year but we have in early May where we invested 50,000, am I right? Okay. Now we have new SKUs available in the category. We are developing a stronger Pain Bust•R SKU. I think Pain Bust•R is a product that clearly in fact adds attraction at grocery level. That’s being presented by -- this thing is screened to grocery. I think in general what you see is what we’ve got. We are in the skin care, the oral care. Our nominal presence in nail, I’d say that on the nail care side we’ve got 100,000 inventory. We just got back in the nail care. I think we have two or three accounts, harm has been with them but it’s not material. So it’s that the grocery category, the Bikini Zone, Plus+White and skin care lines, Sudden Change and Porcelana. We never run heavy on Porcelana, although we’re running a little heavy, I think that’s true with that new SKU, for 24 hour SKU next year and in hand, proportional hand cream which are both new SKUS and get inventory for that.

We build the inventory where we have an opportunity to capitalize all in low production cost given the gaps in a particular production schedule. And so whether we product it too earlier or too late is aligned with -- if you sell it, you better have it available to ship. That will kill that brand quicker than anything else. So I think long inventory I’d say we’re long on Sudden Change by about 250,000 because maybe we did not made a very at decision that would be me. To try to launch for traditional skin care pharmas like night creams and revitalize -- skin revitalization et cetera, basic core skin care items under the Sudden Change trademark. In fact the market has really identified that mark Sudden Change as a best acting immediate solution to a wrinkle under eye, sagging or whatever. So we’d now ignite that, I’m not going to back to your, but you have certain of warehouse that will have to dispose out of that probably, I don’t think it’s something we need to write-off until we present to reach out. But I still think it’s going to just go.

Unidentified Analyst

What do you think about the Nutra Nail? Like four years ago, it was a big product for you and you’re just reintroducing it. I mean are you looking forward to -- are you hopeful that it’s going to be a big product?

Lance Funston

Well I think if we can figure out a way to differentiate a brand at the shelf, we will. But we don’t -- you put -- if you tell we’re now in polish product or one of those hundreds of pegs in drug and you don’t have any kind of described feature, I think they did not have a very -- you are not going to have a good experience. We’re dribbling core products out, we went back into five different SKUs I believe. The core SKU is sole to this, but I think the recovery of that trademark may be tough, because the permits that did impact venture off of was in the core base units to health and wellness which didn’t do well and before that it was color and nail appeal and all that stuff.

And the reality is just a good -- the good core products to nail hardeners et cetera are the products that have done well over time. So it will be a piece of business yet, because it helps strong part of what I would see as the enterprise value, because there’s somebody out there. So one thing about enterprise value, remember guys you’re always factoring in the fact that everybody think they have got a stronger idea. I am glad to have the nail -- and this is in the arts now because some guys still look at us at some point say, gee I don’t want to do with that. And they’ll be in a much higher price point. So stay tuned to have this, I wouldn’t put a -- I not hanging my hand on this.

Unidentified Analyst

And then just one more. On the shipping, you mentioned in the 10-Q that the increase in shipping has some to do with the product mix. But like if you look at just six months that just ended compared to the six months -- the same six months a year ago, even though revenues are down, the shipping is doubled. It seems that product mix is -- isn’t the whole story there?

Lance Funston

Well let me direct that to Doug, he dealing that battle every day. But let me compliment you and the fact that you’re looking closely enough to notice that, because it is a critical issue. Doug, what you’ve got?

Doug Haas

So we were well aware of trend at the Emerson Group, giving a consolidated shipping cost for all that are out, I am afraid as part they’re losing they’re identity in the marketplace, because all the orders ship out of Emerson’s name and they look fantastic consolidated shipping right. And we had budgeted that with the same on the side of inbound freight offset and also the warehouse cost where these not doing such a nice job and charging 4 times the industry standard on picking and packing that order. So net-net it should have washed out to $100,000 positive on our operation side, bringing down outbound, pick and pack for our orders, where we got off track this year with our blended products selling to Walmart. Walmart in our new warehouse is a blended outbound rate. The non-Walmart item that’s shipped are 700% more expensive to ship out the door non-consolidated freight rates. So you can see very quickly by the Walmart business shipping, we can have a pretty dramatic effect on our overall profitability. But if you compared to last year they’re not apples-to-apples, they are apples-to-oranges. And we were fully prepared if presented that and all of our due diligence that we did, we moved away from Emerson. But where we got non-profitable on the outbound fright is when the blend of sales has gone off the track with the Walmart business. So two things are happening on that front, one is I'm looking for a 3PL solution that’s a little more cost effective for us. And we're also looking to bring potential other major customers who has become very active in the outbound blended freight business and co-packing orders. We are hoping to bring them on board. So we have two of our major retailers taking co-pack freight. And I'm hoping to make those things happen in '19 but cannot make an announcement on the -- they are not fashioned yet. But very much has our attention and are operationally it’s one of my number one -- it’s only issues that I'm working with my team.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Well, thank you very much. And everybody there, thank you very much for providing all the information on the conference call.

Lance Funston

Thanks for calling guys. Talk to you again.

