Markets In Free Fall Except For A Few Goodfellas

Only 5 out of 48 country ETFs are showing positive total returns YTD.

With the exception of the US, all G-20 country ETFs are at least 10% off their highs.

Almost 40% of the stocks are already in bear market territory.

Most of the stocks in the S&P 500 are already in correction territory.

Stocks (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) are in shaky mode.

The S&P 500 may not yet be in a correction (i.e. -10% off recent high) territory, but most stocks are. Moreover, 40% of the index constituents are already trading in bear market territory (i.e. -10% off recent high).

Note: Date based on market closing prices as of 10/23/2018

The value of European banks (EUFN) dropped by a third from the 2018 peak, as another quarter of disappointing profits at Deutsche Bank (DB) dragged the region's sector down.

With the exception of the US, each and every ETF of a country that is part of the G-20 is in an equity drawdown of at least 10%:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (RSX)

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI)

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped ETF (EWZ)

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT)

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (EWW)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY)

Invesco India ETF (PIN)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

iShares MSCI France ETF (EWQ)

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (EWA)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (EWC)

Thank god, we have the SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Broadly, the average country ETF is down 11% YTD in USD terms on a total return basis.

Four countries have succeeded in staying afloat, posting positive total returns:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT)

iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia ETF (KSA)

Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NORW)

iShares MSCI Israel Capped ETF (EIS)

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF

Another 43 are in red, with no less than 26 out of the 48 country ETFs posting double-digit negative total returns this year.

YTD negative total returns between -10% and -20%:

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (EWN)

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (EWO)

iShares MSCI Singapore Capped ETF (EWS)

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (EWH)

iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI)

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF (EWK)

iShares MSCI All Peru ETF (EPU)

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM)

VanEck Vectors Egypt ETF (EGPT)

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF (EWP)

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF (EWI)

iShares MSCI Ireland ETF (EIRL)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (EWG)

Global X MSCI Nigeria ETF (NGE)

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF (ECH)

Invesco India ETF (PIN)

VanEck Vectors Poland ETF (PLND)

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (EWY)

YTD negative total returns between -20% and -30%:

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO)

iShares MSCI Philippines ETF (EPHE)

Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK)

Global X MSCI Pakistan ETF (PAK)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (EZA)

YTD negative total returns between -30% and -40%:

Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT)

YTD negative total returns worse than -40%:

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (TUR)

Even US junk bonds (HYG, JNK, AWF, BKLN) are showing a bit more nervousness than they have in earlier bouts of equity weakness. Since October 2nd, they've lost 1.5%.

Yields on HY debts have climbed to the highest level in two years.

As a matter of fact, US high-yield bonds are now selling off more than emerging markets' debts (EMB, EMLC, PCY), a reversal from earlier this year. US junk bonds are yielding the most versus USD EM debt since July.

This comes despite the strengthening dollar (UUP).

The funny (or sad, depends where you look at it from) thing is that the current weakness is taking place exactly when (retail) investors have reduced their dry powder to the lowest level in years.

On the other hand, inflows into JPMorgan's (JPM) Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) are seeing new highs recently.

Since its launch last year, JPST has been attracting steady and accelerating inflows.

At this point, you're probably a bit puzzled; while one gauge (cash at brokers' accounts) sees low level of cash, another (cash ETF) is seeing record inflows. How can this be explained?

Obviously, we need to differentiate here between different types of investors in order to get the full, accurate picture.

According to Bank of America (BAC), while individual investors are still buying stocks, institutional investors are selling.

Traditionally, this is a bearish sign to many.

Who is saving the day? Utilities (XLU)!

Utilities trade at their highest level of the year. After the first few months of 2018 that saw XLU underperforming SPY by a wide margin, utilities are now outperforming the S&P 500 by no less than 4% in 2018.

The sector's relative strength is surging higher.

Trade wisely - stick to the Goodfellas!

Disclosure: I am/we are long JPM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.