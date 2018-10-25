Monmouth's Series C Preferred Shares Are Currently A Hold

Notwithstanding the strong financial and operating profile, MNR's preferred shares have run up since their May lows and no longer meet my buy criteria.

MNR's occupancy is near 100%, its balance sheet is strong and the company has paid uninterrupted common stock dividends for the past 26 years.

Introduction

I currently rate the shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp 6.125% Cum Red Pfd Registered Series C (MNR.PC) as a Hold. I purchased shares below $23/share back in May, but the shares have run up since then (as of this writing, they are inching closer to $24) and I no longer believe they are a Buy. Specifically, while MNR.PC shares currently meet the majority of my perpetual preferred shares buy criteria, they no longer meet my target yield (which has been increasing as U.S. interest rates increase) which, roughly speaking, is the 30-year U.S. Treasury Bond + 350 basis points.

MNR: An Impressive Portfolio and Operation

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Trust (MNR) operates a property portfolio consisting of approximately 112 industrial properties, totaling, in aggregate, approximately 21 million square feet. Portfolio properties can be found in 30 states across the U.S. MNR's current market capitalization is approximately $1.4 billion. Founded in 1968, MNR is one of the world's oldest public equity REITs. MNR specializes in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants.

Concentration risk within MNR's real estate portfolio is readily apparent as Federal Express (FedEx) and FedEx affiliates represent more than 50% of annual rent and 46.0% of rent on a square footage basis.

The remainder of MNR's portfolio is reasonably balanced with relatively high-quality tenants. Overall, lease termination maturities are well-laddered which helps ensure a steady stream of rental income.

MNR invests in newer buildings for companies like FedEx and builds them out in accordance with the relevant design/build specifications. Newer buildings are an advantage for MNR because there is less cap-ex and re-leasing costs associated with such design-build ("built-to-suit") properties. Overall, MNR's operating platform with low capex and low tenant rollover results in cash flows that are sustainable and predictable. Further, while the tenant concentration risk is real, that risk is somewhat mitigated because of how critical FedEx is to the infrastructure of U.S. commerce.

Q2-2018 Results, Balance Sheet and Liquidity

MNR does not operate on a calendar year basis; its fiscal year ends September 30. With that in mind, core funds from operations for MNR in Q3-2018 were $18 million ($0.23 per diluted share) compared to $15.4 million for Q3-2017 ($0.21 per diluted share), while adjusted funds from operations, which excludes certain items (including security gains/losses) was $0.22 per diluted share for Q3-2018. Q-4 2018 results are expected on November 28, 2018.

With respect to Q3 2018 results, MNR's President and CEO, Michael P. Landy, presented a nice summary snapshot of recent financial and operating performance in MNR's quarterly results press release:

"We are pleased to report another strong quarter for Monmouth. During the quarter we: Increased our per share Core FFO to $0.23, representing a 10% increase over the prior year period; Increased our per share AFFO to $0.22, representing a 16% increase over the prior year period;... Increased our Net Operating Income (NOI) by 20% over the prior year period; Increased our Gross Revenue by 31% to $39.8 million, compared to $30.5 million in the prior year period; ... Maintained our weighted average lease maturity at 7.8 years; Increased our occupancy rate by 40 bps sequentially and maintained our sector leading occupancy rate year over year at 99.6% as of the quarter end; Renewed 9 of the sixteen leases scheduled to expire in fiscal 2018. These 9 leases consist of 890,000 square feet and result in a 3.9% increase in GAAP rents and a 2.4% increase on a cash basis. These lease renewals have a weighted average lease term of 6.5 years; Increased our securities investments by 16% during the quarter to $167.6 million, all attributable to rising prices on our holdings; and Reduced our weighted average interest rate on our fixed rate debt by 10 bps to 4.11% as of the current quarter end, and maintained our weighted average debt maturity on our fixed rate debt at 11.5 years." [Emphasis added]

MNR's capital structure at the end of Q3-2018 consisted of approximately $815 million in debt, including approximately $657 million in property level fixed-rate mortgage debt and approximately $158 million in loans payable. Slightly more than 80% of the total debt is fixed rate, with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% as compared to 4.2% in the prior-year ago period. MNR also has approximately $277 million of perpetual preferred equity outstanding (discussed below). The debt maturities schedule is set forth below.

MNR is capitalized on a relatively conservative basis. Net debt to total market cap is approximately 33%, while net debt plus preferred equity to total market cap is 45%. MNR ended the most recent quarter with $6.9 million in cash and cash equivalents. Moreover, MNR had approximately $90 million available under its credit facility.

MNR has paid dividends on its common stock for 26 consecutive years, with no cuts to the dividend during this period. Dividend history for MNR from 1998 to the present, as presented on MNR's website is found below.

Based on the foregoing, one can reasonably surmise that management has every intention of keeping the dividend streak moving ahead full steam. This bodes well for holders of MNR.PC shares since MRN is required to pay dividends on the MNR.PC shares before making dividend payments to its common stock holders.

Preferred Shares

Originally issued in 2016, MNR intends to pay annual, cumulative, cash dividends on MNR.PC shares in the amount of $1.53125 per share, which is equivalent, at current prices, to a yield of approximately 6.4% (original coupon at par was 6.13%). Dividends are payable quarterly in arrears on March 15, June 15, September 15 and December 15 of each year (or, if not a business day, then the next business day) to the holders of record on the applicable record date.

MNR.PC shares have no stated maturity, are not subject to any sinking fund or mandatory redemption, and will remain outstanding indefinitely unless redeemed or otherwise repurchased. On or after September 15, 2021, MNR may at its option redeem any or all of the outstanding MNR.PC shares, at a cash redemption price per share of $25.00 plus all accumulated and unpaid dividends thereon.



Trading near $24 a share on 10/24/18, MRN.PC shares have limited call risk since the shares are trading below par ($25.00). Given MNR's strong occupancy (near 99.6%) and its strong financial and operating profile as highlighted above, the biggest risk to the preferred shares, in addition to the tenant concentration risk noted above, are rising interest rates.

Strategy

My current thinking on the purchase of perpetual preferred shares of REITs is that the shares need to be priced below the call price to reduce call risk, the common stock dividend must be secure (I want to know that the preferred dividends will be paid), occupancy on the portfolio needs to be above 92.5% or above and not on a material downward trend, subjectively, I have to be convinced that management is executing a proper business strategy, the preferred dividends must be cumulative, and as previously noted in this article, I generally prefer a yield that equal or exceeds the interest rate on 30-year U.S. Treasury Bonds, plus 350 basis points.

For the reasons noted in this article, I believe MNR.PC shares meet all but one of the criteria outlined above. Specifically, MNR shares, at around $24, are priced below par, the dividend is secure and there is a long history of paying dividends (even during the Great Recession), occupancy is near 100%, management appears stable and conservative, and the dividends on the preferred shares are cumulative. However, with the 30-year U.S. Treasury Bond yielding 3.37% as of this writing, I am looking for yields at or above 6.8% since my target yield is approximately 6.84% (3.34 + 350 bps).

I am utilizing the interest threshold above for two reasons. First, perpetual preferred shares have infinite durations (i.e. they never have to be redeemed), and therefore they are highly sensitive to interest rate changes. As such, I want to be compensated for this risk, which given all the debt being issued by governments around the world is not insignificant.

Second, at the higher rates I am demanding, the chances of MNR or another issuer of preferred shares calling the bonds at par increases, which is not a bad outcome if you've purchased the shares below par.

When I purchased shares by MRN.PC earlier in the year, the yield was closer to 6.7% (and the 30-year Treasury Bond was lower), or, to put it another way, in May MNR.PC shares met my criteria, but today, they no longer do. Therefore, while I think MNR is a solid company and will continue to monitor its preferred and common shares, the below target yield on the preferred shares as a result of the recent run-up of have lead me to rate the MRN.PC shares as a Hold.

Two preferred issues I prefer in lieu of MRN.PC are (SRC.PA) and (PEI.PD), each of which I have analyzed here and here, respectively. If you are interested in preferred shares and found this article helpful, I encourage you to read those articles too.

