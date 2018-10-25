Alibaba: Win-Win Option

Investors should look beyond the current trade rhetoric because the valuation multiple of Alibaba is at a historic low point which gives a good entry point.

If Alibaba follows Tencent in listing some of the biggest subsidiaries, it will get a better valuation on a sum-of-the-parts basis.

The company was valued at over $52.8 billion at the launch of its IPO and now Tencent is planning on listing Tencent Music at $30 billion valuation.

Alibaba (BABA) could soon replicate Tencent’s strategy of listing the strongest subsidiary in its ecosystem. Tencent has recently listed its online food delivery-to-ticketing services at over $50 billion. Although the losses in Meituan were high, the market gave it a high valuation on the back of robust revenue growth. Earlier this year, a Bloomberg report showed that Ele.me had a market share of 44 percent compared to 30.5 percent by Meituan. Alibaba is also ramping up investments in Ele.me to further increase the market share.

Eventually, Alibaba could also end up listing Ele.me at a healthy valuation. There are many subsidiaries within Alibaba’s ecosystem which would be ready for a listing in 2019. This will allow the market to do a much better sum-of-the-parts calculation about the vast number of businesses under Alibaba’s fold. There are fears about trade war and a slowing of Chinese economy, but from the recent listings of some of the big tech companies, we can see that there is a lot of unmet demand in this region. This should keep the revenue growth high for these tech and services giants for quite some time.

Win-Win situation

One look at Alibaba’s earnings report shows that its core commerce segment is performing extremely well. It is showing good growth momentum as well as contributing the biggest share in EBITA. Actually, the core commerce EBITA is more than 100% of the consolidated EBITA because other segments are losing money.

Fig: EBITA for different segments in the last quarter. Source: Filings

First, we can see that segments other than core commerce have led to a negative EBITA of $730 million. At the same time, the margin decline in the core commerce segment is because of the inclusion of lower margin units like Cainiao logistics, Ele.me and physical retail stores. All these businesses require heavy investments and have a lower margin compared to Alibaba’s Taobao and Tmall Chinese marketplaces.

By listing these entities, Alibaba would be able to raise additional cash for increasing market share. We have already seen good pricing level of Meituan when the IPO was listing. In my opinion, it is highly likely that Alibaba would do the same with Ele.me which should give us a better picture about the growth rates and losses within this unit.

Fig: Market share of Ele.me compared to Meituan. Source: Bloomberg

If Meituan is listed for $50 billion, Ele.me could surely see a decent valuation level considering it has a better market share. The current listing plan for Tencent Music has been delayed but it is still looking for a valuation of over $30 billion. Tencent Music has shown a very different business model compared to Spotify (SPOT) or Apple Music. In the first six months of 2018, the company reported a profit of $263 million on revenue of $1.3 billion. Most of the revenue of Tencent Music is not through subscriptions but through social use.

Fig: Revenue mix of Tencent music. Source: Techcrunch

Out of the 800 million users on Tencent Music, only 3.6% are paying users. This shows that companies can succeed in China even if they have a much different business model compared to the U.S. market.

There are a large number of unicorns (companies with over a billion dollar valuation) in China. Most of them have a big equity share by Alibaba or Tencent.

Fig: Of the 124 unicorns in China by end of 2017, 50.8% had direct or indirect equity relationship with Baidu (BIDU), Tencent or Alibaba. Source: itjuzi, pandaily

Upside for Alibaba

Alibaba has invested heavily in local as well as international startups. Along with Softbank which has close to 30% stake in Alibaba, it has built a formidable lineup of startups which are ready for listing. One of the most obvious candidates is Ele.me. Other options include the digital media segment.

Alibaba’s digital media segment is seeing rapid growth of subscribers. This is another loss-making segment which is providing a big ecosystem boost to Alibaba. In the recent earnings report, Alibaba mentioned, “ongoing improvement of video content offerings led to daily average subscriber growth of 200% year-over-year for Youku”. Tencent Music reported a paying customer ratio of only 3.6%. It is highly likely that Alibaba’s Youku also has lower paying customer ratio and has a very long growth runway. Hence, a listing of this segment would also receive good valuation due to future growth potential.

There are many other unicorns where Alibaba has invested in and which are close to maturity. Some of them are in international regions like Paytm of India. Paytm is a leading digital payments provider in India which is now aggressively expanding into e-commerce through its subsidiary Paytm Mall. Buffett recently invested $400 million in this startup at a valuation of $10 billion. Alibaba/Softbank hold a sizable stake in Paytm.

Other Alibaba-backed companies in South Asia and Southeast Asia could also see a listing if the market conditions are favorable.

Valuation

Successful listings by Alibaba-backed companies will provide a clearer picture about the sum-of-the-parts valuation of Alibaba. As mentioned before, many of these companies are currently a drag on Alibaba’s profitability. However, their rapid growth should give them a good valuation on a standalone basis. This also helps to generate additional resources to increase market share in their individual segments.

Fig: Upward revision in forward EPS estimates.

Alibaba’s 33% stake in Ant Financial which is valued at $150 billion will come close to $19 per share. The EPS estimate for FY2020 is $7.54 which means that Alibaba is trading at less than 20 times its forward earnings. If we take the possible upside from Alibaba cloud, the earnings growth could be much faster than estimated. Listing of Ele.me and digital media segment under Youku will also provide a clear valuation picture of these subsidiaries. This in turn should expand the valuation multiple and deliver a strong bullish momentum to the stock.

Investor Takeaway

Tencent’s successful listing of Meituan and future IPO of Tencent Music can lead to a similar strategy by Alibaba. Meituan’s biggest challenger is Alibaba’s Ele.me. Alibaba is a major investor in a number of bigger unicorns in China and other international regions. Many of these have been reporting losses but have also shown huge revenue growth. By listing these companies, Alibaba would be able to divert its resources to other profitable startups and also provide a better valuation picture.

Currently, Alibaba is trading at a heavy discount on a sum-of-the-parts basis. There is the lingering headwind due to trade tensions, but over the long term, the valuation multiple of Alibaba is very cheap and provides a good entry point.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, SAVE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.