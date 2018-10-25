22nd Century Group - FOIAs Reveal Suspected Undisclosed SEC Investigation

Sharesleuth exposed articles from network of connected authors promoting XXII – those authors also wrote about many other “IRTH Communications” & “Honig, Brauser, and Frost” companies.

Our FOIA requests on 22nd Century Group received a 7(a) exemption response including the line "releasing the withheld information could reasonably be expected to interfere with on-going enforcement proceedings”. As a result, we suspect there is an ongoing SEC investigation regarding the company.

We are short XXII (22nd Century Group) because our FOIA (Freedom of Information Act) requests received 7((a)) exemptions that lead us to suspect that the SEC is actively investigating 22nd Century Group. The SEC Office of the General Counsel determined that records regarding any information about an investigation into XXII could be withheld from our FOIA requests due to a 7((a)) exemption because “releasing the withheld information could reasonably be expected to interfere with on-going enforcement proceedings”.

Sources – Letter from the SEC Office of the General Counsel (we redacted the Name & Address it was mailed to & the highlights are our additions); Initial SEC FOIA denial; More information on 7 (A) exemptions.

It is important to note that we cannot deduce exactly what the SEC is investigating due to this 7((a)) exemption, nor should the existence of an investigation mean that a person, entity or security has violated the law. We would only discover those things if/when the SEC brought forth any charges. We are unsure if 22nd Century Group is aware of an active investigation since they have not replied to our request for comment and since the Commission conducts its investigations on a non-public basis.

Our Recent History with Undisclosed SEC Investigations – Zion Oil & Gas

The last time we suspected an undisclosed SEC investigation and received an 7((a)) exemption in response to our FOIAs it involved Zion Oil & Gas on March 26, 2018 (see our tweet). Zion management publicly denied there was an investigation. They even called us “market manipulators.” Then months later the company confirmed that there was an ongoing SEC investigation when Zion filed an 8-K that the SEC Dallas Ft. Worth Office had subpoenaed Zion Oil & Gas. Meanwhile the stock fell from $5.35 (on March 26th) to its current $1.09—a 79% decline.

Alleged Undisclosed Stock Promotion for XXII – An IRTH Communications client:

Since we wrote our earlier article on XXII, Chris Carey at Sharesleuth wrote a damning exposé of a large network of often undisclosed stock promotions that included the creation of fictitious authors. 22nd Century (XXII) was a constant focus of these authors’ bullish articles: see Sharesleuth’s Pretenders & Ghosts: Stealth Promotion Network article. This should be required reading for anyone considering investing in XXII, either long or short.

The article suggests how the same authors (sometimes fictitious people) wrote a multitude of bullish investment articles for both IRTH Communication clients & companies backed by Barry Honig, Michael Brauser, and Philip Frost. Since Sharesleuth’s article was published, the SEC filed charges (link) against Barry Honig, Michael Brauser, Philip Frost, John H. Ford, et al. for allegedly running pump & dumps and manipulating the stock price of 3 specific companies (assumed to be MBVX, COCP, and MGTI). MBVX was also written on extensively by Samuel Rae, an author of many of the past bullish XXII pieces in 2017 (here & here). John H. Ford, who was charged by the SEC and has already settled the charges (link), was also an author of a positive article on XXII (it has since been removed from SeekingAlpha.com).

Highlights of the Sharesleuth article involving 22nd Century Group include:

Fake authors like George Ronan writing positive XXII stories. This fake author is shown to have 3 different profile pictures & bios for different investment sites, but despite his multiple fictitious personalities, he is bullish on XXII.

Lack of disclosure - authors like Samuel Rae did not disclose if they were compensated for or had positions in the stocks. If they were indeed compensated then this lack of disclosure would violate the law.

Exposed a network of connected authors for XXII (they produced more than 20 positive stories in 2017 alone). Sharesleuth’s list of XXII promotional articles is here. Authors were shown to write positive articles about IRTH Communications or Honig-related companies and often right before events like stock offerings.

The exposé of this network of promotional authors is especially important given that last year, the SEC brought enforcement actions against 27 different firms & individuals for stock promotion schemes that led investors to believe they were reading independent, unbiased analyses. (SEC charges)

22nd Century’s management has still not explained who authorized or funded the positive articles regarding XXII. Nor has it provided any reasoning for who else could be responsible for these tactics of having fake authors write positive articles.

Furthermore, XXII continues to pay & use IRTH Communications as their investor relations firm. IRTH Communications is still listed as 22nd Century’s IR contact on their website & in press releases (link, and link) - even as it sits at the epicenter of these articles.

Despite having extraordinarily long quarterly calls in which management talks about hypothetical future licensing deals, 22nd Century has not bothered to offer an explanation for why XXII has consistently been the subject of positive articles from this network of authors or other paid stock promotions.

MRTP (Modified Risk Tobacco Product) Update:

22nd Century has still failed to re-file their MRTP application 2 years after it was withdrawn in December 2016. Recently, they finally promised they will do so by the end of 2018 (XXII promise). Despite not even having an MRTP application on file (see FDA list of applications here), management still talks extensively about what receiving an MRTP designation would do for their business and how they could hypothetically license out this designation/brand. We find it highly unlikely that the FDA will ever approve a low-nicotine cigarette for a MRTP marketing designation primarily because XXII’s Low Nicotine Brand A cigarettes contain a similar amount of tar & other carcinogens.

As a reminder, 22nd Century has already attempted to get a MRTP designation and failed. (2016 10-K pg 8).

Cannabis Update:

The one positive development for 22nd Century Group has come from their minority stake in Anandia Laboratories. Anandia was purchased by Aurora Cannabis in an all stock deal (they exchanged 12,716,482 shares and 6,358,210 warrants) in August 2018 (link). We estimate that XXII’s 14.8% stake in Anandia Labs would amount to 1.88m shares and 941k warrants (with a $9.37 strike price) to be worth about $15 million if they sold & exercised all their shares today. Depending on if XXII has held their Aurora shares, they should also have a small investment (~$85k) in Australis Capital.

Source for Anandia Labs Deal - Aurora Cannabis FY2018 Annual Report pg 30-h (download available from SEDAR)

Previous Article on XXII:

Please see our earlier XXII article on Seeking Alpha – 22nd Century - Cutting Through the Smoke & Hype for a more complete list of all the red flags that an investor needs to be aware of before considering investing in XXII. We introduce investors to XXII’s history of a reverse merger & paid stock promotion, analyze their failed MRTP application and failed phase II-B trials of X-22, compare XXII’s patents & products with competitors, go through the dismal fundamentals of XXII’s business, analyze a major tobacco company giving up a cheap option on XXII’s patents, and more.

Investors need their questions answered:

Is the company aware of an SEC investigation? If so what exactly is the SEC looking into, and why haven’t the SEC's "on-going enforcement proceedings" been disclosed to shareholders?

Why is the company still involved with IRTH Communications and a network of promotional authors?

We are short XXII due to all the red flags raised in our 1st article and because our FOIAs makes us suspect that XXII could be the subject of an undisclosed SEC investigation.

Disclosure: I am/we are short XXII.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Fuzzy Panda and affiliates of Fuzzy Panda are short shares of 22nd Century (XXII) as of the time of publication. Fuzzy Panda does not claim any responsibility to update their report or their positioning in shares of XXII at any future time. This article is our opinion and the result of extensive research on the company; investors are encouraged to do their own due diligence.



Additional disclosures found at fuzzypandaresearch.com/...