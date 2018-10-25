Best Drill Interceptions In The Metals Mining Sector For The Week Ended 21 October 2018

Source: Exploration Insights

Introduction

Welcome to Gold Panda's weekly series of articles covering the best drill interception in the metals mining sector.

If you're into investing in the mining sector, you should know the above chart very well. Exploration and discovery can add a lot of value for a mining company across all stages of its life cycle, although the greatest increases in the share price usually happen when a small company makes a major discovery and the hype arrives. However, great exploration results can also improve the economics of large projects of established global mining companies.

I'm planning on writing a weekly series of articles in which I will analyze the three projects with the most significant drill interceptions over the past week as well as the prospects of the companies which own these projects. I will use data from the weekly bulletin of RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration which can be found on their website. Note that the drill interceptions are converted into grades of gold equivalence using the following formula:

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration have chosen gold as the metal equivalent for all conversions as they consider it the most widely used and best understood benchmark to determine or appreciate the grade tenor of a drilling intercept.

Source: RSC Mining and Mineral Exploration

1) Manono lithium project in the DRC

On 19 October, AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF) announced that it has intercepted additional high-grade lithium and tin mineralization at its 60%-owned Manono lithium project. The best interception was 350.95m @ 1.44% Li2O & 376ppm Sn from 146.3m in hole MO18DD050, which is equal to 2,562m (AuEq.).





Source: AVZ Minerals

I have already covered Manono in this series twice as AVZ Minerals is in the middle of a very successful drilling campaign and it plans to release an updated mineral resource estimate for before the end of the year.

Manono is located in the southern part of the DRC and is one of the world's best lithium-rich lithium, caesium, tantalum (LCT) pegmatite deposits. The Manono pegmatite extends for a strike length of at least 13km and is more than 290m thick in places:

Source: AVZ Minerals

On 2 August, AVZ Minerals released the maiden mineral resource estimate for the project, which confirmed it as the world’s largest hard rock lithium deposit, with the second highest grade:

Source: AVZ Minerals

On 9 October, the company announced the results of a scoping study on the project and the latter outlined a project with the capacity to produce an average of 440ktpa of 5.8% Li2O spodumene concentrate over an initial 20-year mine life. I think the economics of the project look fantastic and one of the metrics that really impressed me was the low stripping ratio – just 0.7:1.

Source: AVZ MInerals

The initial capex for Manono is expected to come in at $150 to $160 million, including a $36 million contingency. Note that the scoping study does not include tin by-product credits, which I think have the potential to greatly improve its economics. AVZ Minerals thinks that its funding model will most likely include a mix of debt, equity and off-take financing. The company plans to complete scoping studies for 4Mtpa and 10Mtpa operations as well as a full feasibility study. The latter is expected to complete in the second quarter of 2019.

2) PAK lithium project in Canada

On 16 October, Frontier Lithium (OTC:HLKMF) announced the results of the 1,221m Phase VI drill program at its PAK lithium project which was completed in July 2018. The best interception was 219.75m@ 2.07% Li2O from 62.25m in hole DDH PL-028-18, which is equal to 2,249m (AuEq.).

The main objective of this program was to drill through the pre-feasibility open pit shell so that the inferred resources at depth under the pit shell could be intersected. The drill program also aimed to further delineate the high grade upper intermediate zone reserves close to surface and DDH PL-028-18 was one of the two holes that were drilled from the NNE at a steep angle attempting to drill through the bottom of the pegmatite:

Source: Frontier Lithium

The PAK deposit is located in northwestern Ontario and is a lithium- cesium- tantalum type pegmatite:

The PAK deposit currently has a measured and indicated resource of 8.5 million tonnes of 1.78% Li2O and 101 ppm Ta2O5 and an inferred resource of 1.92 million tonnes of 2.01% Li2O and 97 ppm Ta2O5:

Source: Frontier Lithium

In March, the company released the results of a preliminary feasibility study for PAK which I think included pretty good figures:

Source: Frontier Lithium

3) Rupice polymetallic project in Bosnia and Herzegovina

On 18 October, Adriatic Metals announced assay results from a further four drill holes from the current drill program at its Rupice project. The best interception was 66m @ 9.5% Zn, 4.9% Pb, 187g/t Ag, 2.4g/t Au, 0.5% Cu, and 56% BaSO4 from 204m in hole BR-17-18, which is equal to 945m (AuEq.). This hole extended the high grade mineralization drilled in the 2017 and 2018 campaigns to the north by 35m while drill holes BR-15-18 and BR-16-18 confirmed continuity of mineralization up-dip and to the west:





Source: Adriatic Metals

Adriatic Metals owns a historic open cut zinc/lead/barite and silver mine at Veovaca and Rupice, which are 15km apart:

I think these deposits have very good grades of base and precious metals and the company is currently drilling with four rigs ahead of a maiden resource estimate at Rupice in 2019.

Veovaca was mined between 1983-1987 and produced a zinc, lead and barite concentrate. The company has already defined a JORC compliant mineral resource of 4.4 million tonnes grading 2.0% zinc, 1.1% lead, 36g/t silver with significant gold and barite credits:

Source: Adriatic Metals

Adriatic’s short-term objective is to expand the current JORC resource at Veovaca and to complete an in-fill drilling program at Rupice.

Conclusion

Manono yet again delivered excellent drill interceptions and is quickly proving itself as the best lithium project in the world. Besides the size and grade of the project, I also like the very low strip ratio, the good amount of tin (which can be a valuable by-product) as well as the low volume of ferric oxide, which can be a potentially deleterious element. The internal rate of return of around 90% for the 2Mtpa scenario is amazing and the company has already started work on scoping studies for 4Mtpa and 10Mtpa operations. I think that the initial capex of $150 to $160 million looks low and the company said that it will most likely fund the project through a combination of debt, equity and off-take financing. Manono has been attracting a lot of interest from China, which I think is a positive since it will help with funding. My greatest concern about investing in AVZ is the jurisdiction considering that the DRC has never had a peaceful transition of power and presidential elections are scheduled for December.

Frontier Lithium has recently completed a drill program at its PAK lithium project which showed some pretty good drill interceptions. I think that the project has very decent economics, although not as good as Manono. According to Frontier president and CEO Trevor Walker, mineralization remains open to depth and along strike, which suggests that this pegmatite could be significantly more robust than is currently known. Although PAK might seem inferior to Manono, I think that investors should take into account that it’s located in a much safer jurisdiction.

Adriatic Metals is developing two interesting polymetallic deposits in Bosnia and Herzegovina and I view the company as mostly a zinc play. Bosnia generates a lot of its power through hydroelectric schemes and electricity is priced very attractively. Also, the country also has good infrastructure with Adriatic’s projects centered around the town of Vares, which is only 15km by road from an operating railway line. Adriatic Metals listed on the ASX earlier in 2018 and it has a cornerstone investment and strategic relationship with Australian copper producer Sandfire Resources (OTC:SFRRF). Adriatic raised $10 million in its IPO and Sandfire subscribed shares for $2 million for a relevant interest of 7.7%, which I find as a strong vote of confidence for the company. I think that Veovaca and Rupice have a potential to become a low-cost project focused on zinc and the two deposits seem to have a good exploration potential. Unfortunately, Adriatic’s shares are currently not listed in the U.S. so if you want to buy some shares, you’ll have to go to the ASX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.