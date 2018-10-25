Why Did Aurora Abandon Green Organic Dutchman?

We have long argued that Green Organic Dutchman (OTCQX:TGODF) is grossly overvalued and investors should avoid this stock. On October 12, TGOD put out a sneaky press release to announce that Aurora (ACB) has declined to exercise its offer to acquire an additional 8% of TGOD. This is bad news for TGOD and the company knows it as management purposely chose to release the news at 7 pm on a Friday night hoping to minimize investors reaction. However, the shares have already been facing significant selling pressure even before the announcement and we think investors need to realize that the company is facing several significant risks in the coming months. We reiterate our negative view of the company and will share our rationale below.

Aurora and TGOD

The relation between Aurora and TGOD dates back to January 2018 when Aurora made an investment to acquire 17.62% of TGOD shares for $1.65. Aurora acquired 33.3 million shares in the deal and 16.7 million warrants with $3.0 in exercise price. The initial deal also included a supply contract where Aurora obtained the right to purchase up to 20% of TGOD's annual production from its Ancaster and Valleyfield facilities (yet to be built).

When TGOD went public in May 2018, Aurora participated in the IPO and acquired 6.3 more shares for $3.65 per share. The deal also comes with 3.15 million warrants with a $7.0 exercise price. At this point, Aurora holds 36.7 million TGOD common shares and two tranches of warrants. Aurora also has options to acquire additional shares at 10% discount if:

8% on a fully-diluted basis 3 months after IPO

8% on a fully-diluted basis when Valleyfield is 50% complete

8% on a fully-diluted basis when Valleyfield receives cultivation license

12% on a fully-diluted basis when TGOD meets certain revenue goals

If all these options were acquired, Aurora would own more than 50% of TGOD and control the company. However, in September 2018, TGOD provided an update on the first milestone option, 3 months after TGOD's IPO, to extend the exercise deadline to October 12, 2018. On October 12, 2018, TGOD made the announcement that Aurora passed on the opportunity to acquire 8% of its shares at 10% discount to market prices and by doing so forfeited the rest of the milestone options described above.

Why Did Aurora Ditch TGOD?

Clearly, Aurora was debating whether it should exercise its options because it asked for the extension. However, the fact that Aurora still decided to pass on the opportunity is a significant signal to the markets that Aurora does not believe that such an investment represent an attractive use of capital. We think there are three things that investors should know.

TGOD is very expensive, even by Aurora standards. TGOD has 329 million fully-diluted shares which imply a market capitalization of C$1.2 billion. To acquire 8% on a fully-diluted basis would require Aurora spent ~$85 million even after the 10% discount. When we reviewed Aurora's latest quarterly results in "Wow! That Was An Impressive Quarter", we noted that Aurora had only $89 million in cash as of June 30, 2018. Although Aurora has over $700 million worth of investments in various companies and a $200 million BMO loan, an $85 million cash outlay still represents a large use of capital with no clear expected return in the near-term.

Aurora does not need TGOD. Aurora has 11 facilities currently operating or under construction, which would supply a combined 570,000 kg of annual capacity once all completed. The Company has 45,000 kg/year of capacity now which will increase to 150,000 kg/year by the end of 2018. The option to acquire 20% of TGOD total production (14,000 kg at Hamilton and 142,000 at Valleyfield) equals 31,000 kg per year. Aurora has ample capacity and it still retained the option to purchase 20% of TGOD production at wholesale prices in the future even though it did not choose to exercise the option. TGOD offers nothing special to Aurora from what we can see.

TGOD has poor execution. TGOD has exhibited a poor track record of execution since its IPO and management appears to be extremely promotional to its retail shareholders. The company has delayed the construction timeline for both the Hamilton and Valleyfield facilities from 2018 Q4 to 2019 1H. More importantly, TGOD has announced ZERO supply contract with provinces in Canada. Many small growers were able to win contracts with British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario, all of which selected a large number of vendors. TGOD failed on multiple levels and the company will have limited opportunities to sell its cannabis once its facilities are completed. TGOD was putting too much emphasis on its relationship with Aurora but the latter has left and had no ongoing obligation to keep bankrolling them.

Interestingly, Aurora actually divested over 5 million TGOD shares for $29 million during the two days prior to the October 12 deadline. Why would Aurora sell shares immediately before the extension deadline? It's not like Aurora needed the cash right away. We think they could be potentially be monetizing shares while trying to maximize value to themselves because they are well aware that the news could crumble TGOD share price.

TGOD Outlook

When we first covered the stock after its IPO in "Cautious Around The Post-IPO Hype", the stock was trading at $6.18 in July this year. We highlighted the irrational market reaction to a licensing deal that lacks substance. In August, we followed up with another analysis "When A Dividend Isn't Really A Dividend" to reiterate our concern that the company was too late with its facility construction and it risks being shut out of the domestic Canadian market. Our view on TGOD has only gotten worse now that Aurora has cut ties with the company which gave a reality check to TGOD shareholders.

TGOD has zero revenue and incurs significant losses. More importantly, TGOD has zero provincial deals in Canada which means that its cannabis productions will not have any place but the wholesale market which is low-margin and volatile in nature. TGOD has delayed the completion dates for its facilities to 2019 1H which means that realistically its products won't be ready by late 2019. Based on our prediction, despite an initial shortage, the Canadian market will quickly turn into a massive oversupply by 2019/2020. TGOD will miss the initial window of legalization and will be squeezed when it is ready to sell products because the market will be highly competitive and flush with cannabis by then. TGOD has no contract to back its capacity, unlike companies like Canopy (CGC), Hexo (OTCPK:HYYDF), and Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF) that have de-risked their capacity by winning large contracts from provinces for the next several years, which means that TGOD is highly risky in nature.

(2018 Q2 Financial Statements)

Conclusion and Looking Ahead

It seems clear to us that TGOD is still in Cannabis 1.0 when the industry has clearly moved on. Initially, investors focused on capacity and licenses but the attention has since shifted to international markets and adjacent product categories such as beverages and pharma. In the current market, capacities mean nothing if the company cannot convince investors that it has secured the distribution channels to sell these products. TGOD has no distribution channel in Canada and it has even struggled to complete its facility buildout, not to mention the subsequent licensing needed from Health Canada. We think the management of TGOD is pursuing initiatives that have no clear value proposition while its domestic operation is struggling to even stay relevant in today's environment. TGOD's $1.2 billion market value is incomprehensible for a pre-revenue company with no facility operating before 2019 1H or later! TGOD management has been very promotional with its large retail shareholder base in order to keep its share price aloft. However, money won't lie and Aurora's decision to not invest further in TGOD (instead they are selling TGOD shares) is the best evidence that they don't think TGOD is worth owning. So far our short thesis has been proven correct as TGOD shares traded down to almost breaking the IPO price of $3.65 per share.

