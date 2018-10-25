New Seeking Alpha Tools For Tracking Earnings

Summary

  • Our earnings page has received a massive upgrade.
  • New separate tabs include Earnings Estimates, Earnings Surprise, Earnings Revisions, Transcripts and Analyst Ratings.
  • Estimates and Surprises provide a glimpse at the three most-recent quarters from the companies.
  • Currently, these features are available on our desktop website. In the future, they will be available on mobile.

Seeking Alpha (SKNG) has updated our earnings information to arm you with an array of tools that will serve to keep you better informed during this season. Here's a link to an example for AAPL.

We have long had a superb summary page that included links to the latest earnings news and analysis, company earnings releases, transcripts, earnings slides and historic reports. Now we have added separate tabs for Earnings Estimates, Earnings Surprise, Transcripts and Analyst Ratings.

earnings estimates

Source: Seeking Alpha

The Earnings Estimates tab includes a summary of revenue and EPS estimates for six quarters -- the two trailing, current and three future quarters. Earnings Revisions provides a look at all analyst changes, up and down, for the current quarter.

The Earnings Surprise tab provides a look at the company’s actual reports vs consensus for the three trailing quarters.

earnings surpriseSource: Seeking Alpha

In addition, we continue to offer our best in class Transcripts service on a separate tab, which includes calls and the slides from these reports, when available. You can also look at Analyst Ratings on its own tab. We truly believe that this page provides the ultimate one-stop shop for earnings information investors need.

analyst ratings

Source: Seeking Alpha

In addition to these enhancements that are available to all users, we have extended features available to subscribers to our Essential service. Subscribers get the complete history, and the annual vs. quarterly view, of Estimates, Revisions, Surprises and Transcripts.

Thank you,
Daniel Hochman, Senior Product Manager

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

