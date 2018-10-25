Seeking Alpha (SKNG) has updated our earnings information to arm you with an array of tools that will serve to keep you better informed during this season. Here's a link to an example for AAPL.

We have long had a superb summary page that included links to the latest earnings news and analysis, company earnings releases, transcripts, earnings slides and historic reports. Now we have added separate tabs for Earnings Estimates, Earnings Surprise, Transcripts and Analyst Ratings.

The Earnings Estimates tab includes a summary of revenue and EPS estimates for six quarters -- the two trailing, current and three future quarters. Earnings Revisions provides a look at all analyst changes, up and down, for the current quarter.

The Earnings Surprise tab provides a look at the company’s actual reports vs consensus for the three trailing quarters.

In addition, we continue to offer our best in class Transcripts service on a separate tab, which includes calls and the slides from these reports, when available. You can also look at Analyst Ratings on its own tab. We truly believe that this page provides the ultimate one-stop shop for earnings information investors need.

In addition to these enhancements that are available to all users, we have extended features available to subscribers to our Essential service. Subscribers get the complete history, and the annual vs. quarterly view, of Estimates, Revisions, Surprises and Transcripts.

