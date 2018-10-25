Sunoco LP: Gas Up Your Income Here

Investment Thesis

Sunoco LP (SUN) offers investors a high distribution yield with improving coverage and plenty of liquidity to continue its growth.

Business Overview

SUN has two segments, Fuel distribution and All other. SUN has focused on sliming down its non-core assets to focus on its main business - fuel distribution. SUN is a master limited partnership, or MLP and investors should note it issues a K-1 at tax time.

Source: SUN Q2 Earning Slides

SUN has a vast distribution network connected to multiple long-term take or pay contracts. SUN operates as a middle-man between retail gas stations and refiners. This means they generate their income of a margin of the price they sell the gas for. Typically, SUN's margin is typically 9-10 cents a gallon.

Source: SUN Q2 Earning Slides

SUN also has secured regular income from leasing locations to third parties and franchisees of the Sunoco name.

Financial Strength

SUN as shown vastly improved financial performance this year compared to last, this was helped by its successful adjustments to its debt structure.

Source: SUN Q2 Earning Slides

SUN was able to amend its revolver and expand it, pushing its maturity back till 2023, and leaving SUN with no maturing debt until that time. This leaves SUN plenty of runway to grow their business without the looming threat of maturing debt.

So with this added flexibility, what has SUN been doing? SUN made two strategic acquisitions to increase its fuel delivery income. SUN typically moves about 8 billion gallons of fuel. SUN purchased Superior Plus and Sandford Oil, they distribute 200 million and 115 million gallons of fuel respectively, but offer bolt on additions to SUN's portfolio. To fund these SUN used cash on hand and money from their revolver - both of which are way cheaper than issuing additional equity. After these acquisitions, SUN still has $1.5 billion in liquidity - plenty of dry powder to grow.

Distributions

Currently, SUN distributes $0.8225 quarterly and has done so since August of 2016. Management made no mention or indication of raising this distribution even though the coverage ratio is now peaking at 1.24x. Considering that SUN's distribution coverage was 1.03x on a trailing 12 month basis a year ago, SUN is seeing solid coverage improvement. This additional coverage is going directly back into SUN's plans to grow.

Roll Up Risk

Energy Transfer Equity (ETE) and Energy Transfer Partners LP (ETP) recently rolled up into Energy Transfer LP (ET). This process simplified ET's corporate structure. All of this wouldn't matter to SUN except that ETP and ETE held great sway in SUN's existence.

Source: SUN K-10

ETP owned 26.5% of SUN's outstanding LP units, and ETE owned SUN's general partner - and all its IDRs. Now ET holds all of these rights and units.

SUN's management remains confident that they will remain an independent entity for the foreseeable future and ET's CEO has expressed the desire for SUN to expand into other markets with dropdowns from ET directly to SUN. This means for the near-term, as long as SUN continues to provide a source of income for ET and complete solid third party acquisitions, SUN's independence should remain strong.

Investor Takeaway

SUN provides investors a high yield, well covered distribution. With the amendment to its revolver pushing back the maturity, and continued revenue growth, SUN is set to continue to grow and develop independently and provide Unit holders income moving forward.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.