AMD: Q3 2018 Results, Shares Fall - Part 1

Executive Summary

It is no secret on SA that I have been bearish on AMD (AMD) since $14 per share (roughly $14 billion) last year. Accordingly, reasonable minds would understand that if I was bearish at $14 billion then at $32 billion market cap I obviously find AMD to be an unreasonably risky investment.

Last night, AMD released its Q3 2018 results. Its results lead me to continue to believe that by Q1 2019, AMD will be trading at $9 per share.

Q3 2018 Results - Where Is The Cash?

If you have not followed my views on AMD over the past 12 months, here is a short recap of why I believe AMD to be overvalued - AMD does not generate much free cash flow. And what little free cash flow it does generate is not supportive of its approximate $25 billion market cap - before Q3 earnings were released.

I had previously generously assumed that AMD would generate $50 million of free cash flow in FY 2018. However, seeing as how Q3 is typically the strongest quarter for AMD, and that this quarter only generated a paltry $62 million of free cash flow, this was not sufficient to reverse AMD's H1 2018 cash burn of $220 million.

Thus, so far, over its trailing 9 months, AMD used $158 million of free cash flow. Simple math will now show that the likelihood of AMD finishing FY 2018 with $50 million of free cash flow is very much unrealistic. AMD would need to generate more than $200 million of free cash flow in a single quarter, which AMD is not capable of doing.

Growth - Expectations vs. Reality

Further compounding AMD's issues is the fact that AMD had been selling itself to investors as a fast-growing turnaround company. However, the figures below tell a different story.

Source: author's calculations, SEC filings, press releases

AMD started off 2018 by growing at a mighty clip. It had been informing investors that for FY 2018, AMD would grow at mid 20% YoY. However, given that H1 2018 AMD had grown so fast at mid 40% YoY, partly due to blockchain revenue, investors could not believe that H2 2018 would decelerate so quickly. However, Dr. Su and her team continuously highlighted that FY 2018 AMD would grow at mid 20%, therefore the problem did not lie with AMD's management, but rather with investors' expectations.

Source: AMD Q3 2018 press statement

AMD's guidance for Q4 2018 now points towards 8% YoY to roughly $1.45 billion. AMD explains itself in the press release that blockchain-related GPU sales of approximately low double-digit percent benefited last years' Q4 2017, making last year's Q4 unusually strong.

This I found amusing. We had been informed by CEO Su during AMD's Q4 2017 earnings call,

[...] I previously said, we thought [blockchain] was about mid-single digit percentage of our annual revenue, it maybe a little bit higher than that, let's call it a point or so, but it's really a lot of our growth is outside of the blockchain market. - AMD CEO Su

Going forward, the question on shareholders' minds should be at what rate is AMD actually growing at? And is AMD trading at a bargain valuation to offset potential risks?

Valuation

Source: author's calculations, Morningstar

The table above shows AMD's P/Cash Flows (from operations; GAAP). We have already established that AMD is in the best case scenario growing at mid-to-high 20% YoY.

Further, I had previously estimated that AMD's run rate for FY 2018 would be around 27%. This seems to have been slightly optimistic. However, even if we were to assume that AMD is indeed able to grow its top line at 27% YoY over the next 2-3 years, AMD's cash flows are already priced multiples higher than any of its peers. This should highlight to investors a yellow flag in its valuation.

Additionally, we know that unlike Intel (INTC) or Nvidia (NVDA), that AMD is extremely capital-intensive. Thus, the cash flows which AMD generates need to be largely reinvested back into the business for AMD to grow its top line.

Takeaway

AMD released disappointing results. Its guidance was not as strong as investors had hoped for. And its free cash flow generation remained negative. I have doubts about whether AMD's free cash flow will turn positive in FY 2018. Finally, my previous best case estimate of $50 million of free cash flow now looks like nothing more than a mirage.

