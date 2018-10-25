Harmonic Making Some Noise

Bookings have been strong for several quarters, leading to record backlog at the end of Q2.

In addition to CableOS, Harmonic also is benefitting from adoption of its new OTT video infrastructure delivery SaaS offerings.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) came across my desk recently as it was clicking new 52-week highs before the recent market downturn. What I found in my initial due diligence was interesting, and it seems like the stock is actionable as the fundamentals play out.

Harmonic is "a developer of (1) versatile and high-performance video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services that enable our customers to efficiently create, prepare, store, playout and deliver a full range of high-quality broadcast and "over-the-top" (OTT) video services and (2) cable access solutions that enable cable operators to more efficiently and effectively deploy high-speed internet, voice and video services to consumers' homes."

At first glance, Harmonic doesn't look compelling based on the business results over the past several years as the market transitioned from legacy equipment to a virtualized architecture. I'll admit that the set up sounds strikingly similar to a recent holding, Radcom (NASDAQ:RDCM). But stocks are forward-looking, and HLIT's recent price action appears to support improving fundamentals driven by adoption of Harmonic's new CableOS platform and its SaaS offering for OTT video delivery infrastructure.

Moreover, the balance sheet is a little weaker than I would like with around $55 million cash (and a $111 million convertible debt instrument which has no financial covenants and can be settled in cash or shares), but Harmonic does have an interesting source of working capital lined up; namely, in September 2016, the company awarded Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) 7.8 million warrants (or about 10% of the company) exercisable at $4.76 per warrant based on certain milestones designed to incentivize Comcast to do business with Harmonic and influence R&D in the vendor ecosystem. On that note, Harmonic disclosed a subsequent event in its 2Q 10-Q:

On July 31, 2018, pursuant to the vesting provisions of the Warrant, a tranche of 1,172,425 Warrant shares vested and became exercisable upon the acceptance of completion of field trials by Comcast.

According to a recent Light Reading article, Comcast is eyeing "scale deployments" of its virtualized infrastructure in 2018, of which, CableOS is likely a driving component. And Harmonic issued a press release this week discussing new updates to CableOS, including support of Kubernetes-orchestrated containers and indicated the solution is already deployed by a Tier-1 cable operator.

Note that Harmonic also disclosed in April 2018 that it closed a large international Tier-1 cable operator in a deal over $50 million over multiple years for CableOS. Management also added color on the Q1 earnings call, lending evidence to CableOS being the early market leader:

This win involved a very competitive formal RFP process substantiating both our technology leadership and our ability to compete effectively in the marketplace. While we currently anticipate the financial impact in 2018 to be modest as this engagement ramps up, this is a major strategic win and an important step forward for our CableOS program.

Adding to the idea of market leadership, HLIT CEO Patrick Harshman described the CableOS situation in very bullish terms on the August earnings call:

During the quarter, much of our CableOS focus was on working closely with a few global Tier 1 customers, preparing for scale deployment. And this Tier 1 progress has been good and underpins our second half guidance. However, we've also made progress expanding our overall customer base and now have over 20 line commercial deployments and advanced field trials, up from 15 reported last quarter. We're seeing this Tier 1 endorsement and broader market momentum because CableOS has introduced a powerful new architectural paradigm. Harmonic has done a tremendous amount of groundbreaking work inventing and productizing this technology, and the recently announced award of a foundational patent for virtualization of the CCAP core is an important milestone that further underlines our market-leading position. I want to reiterate here that when we say market-leading, our business objective goes well beyond achieving $100 million Cable Access revenue this fiscal year. The combination of our technology leadership, our initial wave of Tier 1 wins and associated volume deployment pipeline, the increasing pace of market demand for virtualized and distributed access solutions and ongoing expertise and successfully deploying these solutions all position Harmonic uniquely to be the market leader in the next generation of scalable cable access. Considering the recently announced very positive broadband results of Comcast and other cable operators, it's clear that scalable cable access is a compelling end market and that the opportunity for Harmonic with CableOS is nothing short of tremendous.

Operating Model A Bit Murky

At the current $475 million market cap, I'm comfortable with the current price which is about 1.2x 2018 revenue when coupled with the idea that Harmonic appears to have a disruptive, market-leading CableOS product, large addressable market (CableOS estimated at $2 billion TAM), and early indications of customer wins and deployments.

That said, I still need to get a better idea of the earnings leverage in the operating model which I hope to pin down over the next several quarters. The company has had significant restructuring over the last few years, but it does appear like non-GAAP operating costs can and will remain relatively stable around $50 million per quarter. Gross margins are hovering in the 50-52% range, but include some lower margin, legacy products. The question, in my mind, is how fast can the higher margin CableOS and SaaS business scale, leading to revenue and gross margin expansion? When I start modeling modest gross margin expansion and revenue growth, coupled with slight increases to operating costs, my model yields acceptable operating and earnings leverage relative to the current stock price.

Conclusion

While I'm a bit cautious on making investments in an evolving technology ecosystem since sales cycles can be long and uncertain, but my current line of thinking is that Harmonic has a large enough customer base that it's not a binary outcome. Yes, Comcast accounted for 14% of H1 2018 revenue, but that revenue stream seems like it can accelerate as Comcast rolls out its new distributed access architecture which rides on top of CableOS. Sales to HLIT's top 10 customers accounted for 36% in the first half of 2018.

Current analyst estimates are for $99.5 million revenue and 1c non-GAAP EPS in Q3. The company provided a range for Q4 guidance on the last earnings call, featuring $105-118 million in revenue and a GAAP breakeven to a 9c EPS profit which could provide a significant financial inflection point to the HLIT story and give a much needed catalyst to a stock that is being held down by weakness in the Russell 2000 and technology sector.

Revenue visibility seems like it has improved significantly from when Harmonic revenue and bookings bottomed out in 2017. As of the end of Q2, Harmonic reported record Q2 backlog and deferred revenue of $230.4 million, up 19% year-over-year.

HLIT reports Q3 earnings after the market close on Monday, October 29.

