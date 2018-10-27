Atrium European Real Estate Is Now Yielding 7.3% Again (And 11% Including Special Dividends)

Introduction

Despite my previous coverage on Atrium European Real Estate (OTCPK:ATRBF) here on Seeking Alpha, the company remains a hidden gem. Since my first article was published in 2013, the company has paid a total of 1.39 EUR in net (tax free) dividends. As it has been a while since I discussed Atrium, I think it’s time for an update, including a NAV calculation based on more conservative parameters.

Atrium European Real Estate is a Jersey-based company with a dual listing in both Amsterdam and Vienna. Both exchanges are viable options to trade in Atrium’s shares and the ticker symbol ( ATRS) is the same in both Amsterdam and Vienna. You can re-read all my old articles on Atrium European Real Estate here.

The first half of the year

Atrium European Real Estate (hereafter just ‘Atrium’ or ‘ATRS’) is focusing on commercial real estate in Eastern Europe with a specific focus on the Polish market. This means the company does carry a higher risk profile as the geopolitical risk of a mall in Poland or Russia is per definition higher than prime real estate in Paris.

Thanks to its local expertise, Atrium European Real Estate has been able to navigate through these sometimes muddy waters pretty well, and it has been able to provide its shareholders with nice quarterly and special dividends. Despite the sometimes volatile circumstances in the Eastern European countries, Atrium has done a good job in keeping the occupancy ratio relatively high at almost 97%, and that’s excellent.

The gross rental income actually decreased by approximately 5% to 89.2M EUR, but that’s entirely due to the sale of some properties which obviously also reduced the rental income from the assets. The net rental income decreased by approximately 4% to 87M EUR, but according to Atrium this actually represented a 3% increase on a like for like basis, so the lower gross and net rental income shouldn’t worry you too much. The net impact of the sold properties was approximately 6M EUR per year, while Atrium is also feeling a negative impact from its redevelopment plans at other malls which prevent it from maximizing the rental income from those properties.

These excellent results allowed Atrium to continue to pay its quarterly dividend of 6.75 cents per share, and on top of the normal quarterly dividends, it also paid a special dividend of 14 cents per share. This brings the total dividend payout to 27.5 cents per share in the first half of the year (note: the 14 cent special dividend will very likely not be repeated in the second half of the year). The normal 27 cent dividend (paid as 4 quarterly dividends of 6.75 cents) currently represents a dividend yield of 7.3% based on the current share price of 3.70 EUR per share.

The exit from Romania and applying a more conservative NAV calculation

Atrium European has been trading below its EPRA NAV value, but we all know sometimes those values are inflated. However, considering Atrium European has been able to sell 12 assets for 175M EUR (which is 9% above the book value) in the first half of the year, it appears Atrium is applying relatively conservative methods to value its real estate.

Even in ‘special’ areas like Romania, Atrium has been able to sell its only mall for 95M EUR, which is also approximately 9% above the book value. Rather than relying on the 5.13 EUR EPRA NAV, I prefer to calculate the value of the portfolio using my own, tougher requirements.

For Atrium European Real Estate I will use a minimum required rental yield of 8.5% to reflect the higher risk nature of the assets in ‘emerging European markets’. I have also deducted the 4M EUR gross rental income from Romania from the reported GRI, as the asset sale was completed in the first week of July. The net debt also reflects the cash proceeds from this sale. I am also assuming the value of the equity-accounted investment in joint ventures will take care of the non-debt liabilities, but I am adding 50% of the book value (186M EUR on a 372M EUR book value) of the redevelopments and land back to the Gross Asset Value.

In a second scenario, I will apply the full book value for the redevelopment portfolio and use a required rental yield of 8%.

Of course, trying to value properties and a company purely based on the gross rental income isn’t a perfect method, but the mid-point of both scenarios would be approximately 4 EUR per share, and I think that would be a good starting point to value the company.

Investment thesis

After the recent pullback, it looks like Atrium European Real Estate is trading at lower levels than it should be trading at. At the current share price, the market appears to be applying a gross rental yield of 8.5% while knocking off almost half of the book value of the land and the (re-) development projects in the asset portfolio. On top of that, ATRS has just spent in excess of 300M EUR on the purchase of a new Polish mall, and the rental income from this new asset will support the generous dividends.

I currently have a long position in Atrium European Real Estate but am not adding to this position right now as I’d like to hold out for even slightly lower share prices. But with a robust book value (and after applying a more conservative re-calculation of the property values) underpinning the current share price, the current (tax-free) dividend yield of 7.3% is very attractive.

