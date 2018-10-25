Canadian Pacific Railway: Is Its Recent Share Price Weakness A Compelling Buying Opportunity?

CP should continue to enjoy macroeconomic tailwinds as economic activities are expected to remain strong in both Canada and the United States.

Investment Thesis

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) (TSX:CP) delivered strong Q3 2018 earnings. The company has a strong outlook thanks to favorable macroeconomic conditions in North America, excellent operating ratio, and healthy demand especially from crude shipments. Its shares are attractively thanks to a pullback of its share price in the past few weeks.

CP Railway’s Q3 2018 earnings

CP delivered strong Q3 2018 earnings with revenue increasing 19% year over year to C$1.9 billion. As the chart below shows, its revenue from all categories increased year over year.

The company was able to offset its rising fuel expense with fuel surcharges. In the past quarter, its fuel surcharge revenue contributed to 4% increase year over year. The company has done an excellent job controlling its operating expenses. Its operating expenses (excluding fuel) only increased by 7% year over year. As a result, its diluted EPS grew by 24% to C$4.35 per share.

Why we think CP offers compelling buying opportunity

Excellent operating ratio

CP has greatly improved its operating ratio in the past 5 years. It now has one of the best operating ratios in North America. As can be seen from the chart below, its operating ratio has greatly improved from over 80% in 2011 to sub 60% in 2017. In Q3 2018, its operating ratio of 58.3% was 270 basis points lower than a year ago. We believe this was largely due to its ability to keep its operating expenses growth rate under control. Given CP's good track record, we have confidence that CP’s management can continue to improve its operating ratio.

Strong free cash flow generation

One of the reasons why we think CP’s business is compelling is because it generates strong free cash flow. As can be seen from the chart below, the company has consistently increased its free cash flow in the past 10 years. CP expects its capital expenditure in 2018 to be about C$1.6 billion. Although this represents a growth rate of 19.4% year over year, we are not overly concerned as these investments will be used to drive future top and bottom line growth.

Demand for crude shipment will remain strong in the next few years

Since Canada’s pipeline has already reached full capacity, a lot of energy producers now rely on railroads to ship its excess crude capacity. As can be seen from the chart below, the gap (in white space) continues to widen in 2018. CP’s network of railroad infrastructure should continue to benefit from this excess capacity. In Q3 2018, CP shipped about 23,000 carloads of crude through its network. This was much higher than the 20,000 carloads of crude shipped in Q2 2018. Management believes that this crude shipment opportunity will continue in the next two to three years as new pipeline capacity won't be ready in the next year or two.

Strong economic growth rates in both Canada and the U.S. will act as its tailwind

Economic activities in both Canada and the United States are expected to perform well in the second half of 2018. Canada and the United States’ real GDP growth rates are expected to be 2.1% and 2.8% respectively. We especially like the fact that trade uncertainties between Canada and the United States have finally been cleared with a newly agreed trade deals between Canada, United States, and Mexico. In fact, RBC Economics even revised its Canadian economic outlook upward. The firm expects Canada’s real GDP to grow by 2.1% in its latest September report. The newly revised GDP growth rate was 10 basis points higher than its previous projected growth rate. In addition, RBC Economics now expects Canada’s exports to grow by 3%. This was higher than its previous projection of 2.4% back in June. Therefore, we expect CP’s shipping volume growth rate to remain strong.

Canada 2018F 2019F Real GDP 2.1% 2.0% Consumer spending 2.2% 1.9% Exports 3.0% 3.1% Imports 4.2% 1.8%

United States 2018F 2019F Real GDP 2.8% 2.4% Consumer spending 2.6% 2.4% Exports 4.8% 2.6% Imports 4.6% 4.5%

Risks and Challenges

Investors should keep in mind several risks that might impact CP’s business:

(1) Fuel price

Since fuel expense represents about 20.4% of CP’s total expense in Q3 2018, a surge in fuel price can negatively impact its operating income. For reader’s information, the company’s fuel expense as a percentage of its total operating expenses was about 15.4% in Q3 2017.

(2) Macroeconomic condition

CP’s revenue is exposed to macroeconomic risks. A slowdown in economic activities in North America and the rest of the world will impact CP’s revenue negatively. This is because about 30% of its revenue derives from shipments coming to or from Asia and Europe.

Valuation

CP’s share price has declined by nearly 10% in October 2018. As a result, it currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 18.48x. Although its forward P/E ratio is above its 5-year average PE ratio of 17.4x, it is below Canadian National Railway’s (CNI) 20.36x. Given its much improved operating ratio, we believe its share price should trade at a valuation near CNI’s P/E ratio.

For dividend investors, CP currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.65 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of about 1%. This dividend yield is not high. Nevertheless, CP has significantly increased its quarterly dividend from C$0.35 per share in 2016 to C$0.65 today. This represented a growth rate of 86% in 3 years. Its dividend is sustainable as its payout ratio in 2017 was only 37% (based on free cash flow).

Investor Takeaway

We believe CP is an attractive investment choice as the company should be able to continue to enjoy favorable macroeconomic trends in Canada and North America. The company is also well-managed. After a pullback of about 10% in the past month, we believe its share price is attractive. However, investors should keep in mind that its business can be negatively impacted in an economic downturn. Given that we are now in the latter stage of the economic cycle, we believe investors should apply a wider margin of safety.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

