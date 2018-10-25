Tesla's Q3 Beat Expectations, But Guidance For Q4 And Q1 Was Weak

The slowing sequential growth from here, along with peak annualized earnings of $1 to $1.5 billion, applied to an automotive industry multiple means the stock could fall below $50.

Management is hoping that international Model 3 deliveries will offset U.S. weakness in the wake of $7,500 Federal tax credit being reduced January 1.

More importantly, the company was very tepid in guiding for Q4 and especially Q1 profit growth. Basically, no commitment to profit growth.

But stay tuned for the 10-Q, because just as with the last quarter, the 10-Q revealed important caveats around how the company achieved its gross margin.

Until we have seen the 10-Q, it looks like the Q3 earnings beat came mostly from a better-than-expected automotive gross margin.

Tesla (TSLA) delivered on better margins -- gross and net -- than anyone had thought was possible for 3Q. This was partially a function of a high Model 3 average selling price given Performance and AWD, and partially a function of various other production efficiencies.

ZEV credits in the quarter were “only” $52 million, which is slightly below the $75 million quarterly average of the last couple of years, so the upside can’t be explained by that either. I actually thought ZEV credits were going to be a lot higher. This means the “earnings quality” was better than it could have been.

Before reading the 10-Q that should be out no later than Monday morning, I see mostly a pretty solid quarter, all things considered. Actually, the first truly solid quarter Tesla has ever delivered in its history. Valuation and other risks, however, remain another story.

The balance sheet remains weak - but not as weak as it could have been:

Accounts payable: $3.6 billion

Accrued liabilities: $2 billion

Current debt and leases: $2.1 billion

Total current liabilities: $9.8 billion

That compares to cash of $3 billion and total current assets of $7.9 billion. $7.9 billion minus $9.8 billion is.... a negative number. It’s almost two thirds of the company’s cash balance.

Basically, the company will have to raise more cash soon, even with the Q3 profit under the belt. It’s all about whether the company can raise this new capital. Perhaps the Q3 profit can overcome whatever hurdle there is or has been, of raising such new equity (or refinancing the debt that’s coming due).

The debt stands at $10.5 billion in total. That’s not including purchase liabilities that are not on the balance sheet.

There are two main points surrounding the Tesla investment case going forward, if we assume the balance sheet risk is off the table for at least another quarter:

Valuation Peak earnings and competition

Valuation

In the best possible sales mix for which Tesla can hope, the company made $312 million of GAAP profits. Automakers are trading for approximately 6x earnings. That would imply $1.25 billion per year in earnings, or an equity valued at $7.5 billion. Now, the company has $10.5 billion in debt… still underwater!

Yet, at $317 per share and 178 million shares, that’s a $56 billion market cap. Add $10 billion for the debt and you’re looking at a $66 billion enterprise value in the market today. Even if you imagine away the debt, that’s not too far from 10x what the equity really should be worth - assuming the company had no debt.

One objection to this valuation will be: Why should Tesla trade at an automotive industry valuation of 6x earnings? The highest-flying tech companies can sometimes trade at closer to 6x revenue!

Yes, I get that. It will be the battle that will determine this valuation. Which multiple to assign to Tesla’s just over $1 billion in annualized earnings? If Tesla is viewed as an automotive industry peer, the equity downside is in the approximate ballpark of 90%.

Peak earnings and competition

3Q saw the best mix for which Tesla could hope before the Model Y comes on board, which would happen in some factory that is yet to be built. In other words, that’s two years away in the most optimistic of scenarios - closer to three in a more realistic scenario. Management says it will happen in 2020, but investors should have learned to assign a more realistic discount rate to the Tesla CEO’s predictions of future production ramps.

Even the company itself didn’t guide to growing earnings in Q4 2018. It only said that it would make a profit. Could be less than the $312 million it posted for Q3. The mix of the Model 3 will start to fall closer to the new $47,200 version that was just introduced. Clearly the ASP won’t be $47,200, but it won’t be $60,000 either. The number is coming down, and the gross margin potential with it.

What would be such a gross margin impact? Assume a $6,000 ASP drop applied to 55,000 units. That’s $330 million - or a larger impact than the $312 million profit just posted. Obviously an ASP drop may not correspond exactly to a gross margin drop, but this at least begins to show the sensitivity to the GAAP earnings just posted, in the context of the company starting to sell the $47,200 base price car ($46,000 plus $1,200 mandatory delivery fee) compared to peak Model 3 sales mix in Q3.

The company said that it will start exporting the Model 3 in “early” 2019. Orders will be taken before 2018 is over, which is going to be critical to the customer deposit balance.

Speaking of customer deposit balance, it was down from $942 million last quarter to $906 million now. The company said that fewer than 20% of the 455,000 deposits from mid 2017 had cancelled. But the company didn’t say how many were left. Those are not the same thing. After all, Model 3 deposits may have declined for reasons other than customers canceling. Does it mean that there are fewer than ~360,000 Model 3 left? How much less? Goldman Sachs said in its Thursday morning report that it estimates 285,000 remaining Model 3 deposits.

Of course, the big challenge going forward is competition. There are approximately 200 pure battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) that are coming onto the market between 2018 and 2022. Someone who is not looking may think that there's no impact from this competition yet.

I don’t think that’s accurate. Norway is the “canary in the coal mine” in the EV business because 60% of cars sold in Norway have a plug - 45% BEVs and 15% PHEVs. That’s higher than any other country of note. So goes Norway, so goes the developed world, one might say.

To illustrate what a single high-end competitive entry (Jaguar i-Pace) has done in only the 24 first days of October (the first full month it has been on sale), let’s take a look at the Norwegian sales chart as it stood around 5 pm local time on October 24:

2018-10 Norway Oct 1-24 1 Nissan LEAF 841 2 VW eGolf 536 3 BMW i3 304 4 Jaguar i-Pace 277 5 Kia Soul EV 252 6 Renault Zoe 154 7 Hyundai Ioniq EV 127 8 Tesla Model X 106 9 Tesla Model S 63 10 Nissan e-NV200 61 11 VW eUp 60 Top 11 2781 Others 211 TOTAL 2992

As you can see in the table above, the The Jaguar i-Pace has come into the market and basically eaten Tesla’s lunch. It’s now the fourth best-selling EV in Norway. When given a choice, the consumer goes with Jaguar - not Tesla.

Of course, it’s still early in Norway. Tesla will deliver the Model 3 in Europe, it hopes, in February or March 2019. Barring any quality issues, it should become an EV sales leader there. It needs it - because Tesla’s U.S. sales are likely going to be approximately flat at best in Q4 2018 - and then down in Q1 2019 as the $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit is cut in half.

Tesla had the opportunity to say in the Q3 conference call - or in the quarterly shareholder letter - that the Model 3 had been approved for sale by all required European authorities. It passed. I still assume it will be approved, but until it has been approved, this remains a risk for European Model 3 deliveries to be delayed.

On the other hand, Jaguar also is just getting started with its European sales as the i-Pace went on sale at the very end of the third quarter. Furthermore, European deliveries of Hyundai Kona EV just started, and Kia Niro EV will become material in January 2019, after they have fulfilled demand to The Netherlands, which has an EV tax incentive that expires in December 2018. January 2019 will be the first month when European market shares “normalize” for the skewing of deliveries into The Netherlands, that must take place by December 31, 2018.

That’s not the end of the competitive onslaught, of course. Over a six-month period from late December 2018 until June 2019, there are two more battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) hitting the Norwegian and other European markets:

Audi eTron. Should see first deliveries in Norway in late December 2018 or January 2019. The Netherlands should be December 2018.

230-mile version of the Nissan LEAF. Should be in the market by June 2019.

Tesla’s ability to compete with these cars with the Model 3 is not totally obvious. It will depend on Tesla repairing its very poor quality reputation. The Model 3 may do well - or it may not - once it has become approved for sale in Europe. But consumers will now have alternatives. That will put pressure both on Tesla’s revenue and on margins.

What about U.S. BEV market introductions, you might say? Here's a list of the most immediate ones, discussed above in the context following the world’s leading electric car market, Norway:

US BEV initial availability:

Jaguar i-Pace: October 2018

Hyundai Kona EV: December 2018

Kia Niro EV: February 2019

Audi eTron: April 2019

Nissan LEAF 230 mile version: June 2019

As for what happens after June 2019, the list starts to include almost every brand. Over the following year or so: Buick (GM), Cadillac, Volvo, Infiniti, Ford (F), Mercedes, Mini, BMW, Maserati (FCAU) and many more.

Conclusion: Dramatic reduction in sequential growth

If Tesla is to grow from here, it needs new factory capacity. Even if it had unlimited access to funds, that’s a minimum of two years from now, and a bit more realistically - especially for meaningful volume production. That puts us at early 2021 realistically at best. Keep that in mind when you soon see the Model Y in concept/preproduction form, which the company will show not long from now (it had previously indicated March 15 as a possible reveal date, but I suspect it will happen sooner). Same goes for other models, including the pickup truck.

In other words, Tesla will have to survive on the Model 3 for another two years before there's any meaningful contribution from any other product. Sales should be kept up thanks to exports to Europe and perhaps China and other Asian countries starting in Q2 2019.

But there’s a bit of a wall here. There will be almost 100 new competitive BEVs in the market by the time the Model Y can be delivered in volume and 200 BEVs by the end of 2022. Good luck squeezing any profit out of that equation. Barring any new government subsidies, such as higher ZEV credits or equivalent, I believe it will be prove challenging to generate much more than $1 billion to $1.5 billion in sustainable GAAP profits for Tesla.

At that level of profitability, and sequential sales growth slowing to near zero in the next couple of quarters, this stock could be worth much less than $50 in a year from now. If the company gets valued as an automaker, that is.

