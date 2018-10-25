Hibbett Sports: A Bargain At 10.2x Forward EPS Guidance With $120M Cash In The Bank

After a wild year, the shares of sports and apparel retailer Hibbett Sports (HIBB) are looking back on sale again. Since reporting disappointing Q2 results on August 24th and lowering guidance for fiscal year (FY) 2019, shares have continued to edge down to their current $16.85 per share, which is less than the company's $17.98 book value per share. Currently trading at only 10.2x the $1.66 EPS midpoint of management's forward FY 2019 guidance, shares of Hibbett are firmly back in value investor territory in my opinion. The icing on the cake is that HIBB's $119.6M cash pile is quite significant for a $323M market cap company, leaving lots of ammunition for more share buybacks.

HIBB data by YCharts

What Happened in Q2

The probable cause of the share decline since Q2 results was the fact that management lowered EPS to the range of $1.57 to $1.75 from the previously higher guidance of $1.65 to $1.95. However, Q2 results from the company were nothing to be frowned on with increases in sales, gross margins, and net income. To top it off, the company continued to return capital to shareholders by repurchasing $8.0M of its outstanding shares.

Sales in the quarter increased 12.3% for the 13-week period but were actually only 1.0% higher after adjusting for the week shift resulting from the 53rd week last year. Comparable store sales increased 4.1%. The important retail industry metric, gross margin, was 31.4% for the quarter compared to 28.9% last year driven by fewer clearance markdowns and leverage in logistics and store occupancy expenses associated with Hibbett's higher sales this year. SG&A expenses were higher for the quarter at 29.4% of sales compared to 28.5% of sales in the prior period due to higher marketing costs and omni-channel investments (e-commerce).

While Hibbett posted a net loss for the quarter, the loss was smaller at $1.2M compared to a loss of $3.2M for the prior year. The company normally posts a net loss in what is a slow Q2 so investors should not be too worried there. Year-to-date net income was still higher at $20.3M ($1.06 EPS) compared to $17.7M ($0.84 EPS) in the prior year. For the quarter, Hibbett opened six new stores, expanded, relocated or remodeled three stores and closed 15 underperforming stores in the normal pruning of its retail footprint.

A Little about the Company

Hibbett Sports was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. The company is an "athletic inspired fashion retailer" that sells shoes, clothing, and sports equipment. It primarily serves small- and mid-sized communities through 1,059 store locations in strip centers and enclosed malls. With 9,200 employees nationwide, Hibbett is also the largest company headquartered in Alabama.

A Profitable And Growing Company

While the competition for retailers looks to have gotten tougher in the past couple of years with the rise of e-commerce, the company still managed to achieve an 11.4% return on invested capital (ROIC) in the trailing twelve month period. Over the past decade, the company has been very profitable, achieving average return on equity (ROE) of 22.1% and ROIC of 22.0%. This average level as well as the current level of profitability is above my rule of thumb of 9% ROIC, allowing me to be confident that, in my opinion, the company should be able to maintain its intrinsic value in the future.

Source data from Morningstar

On the growth side, book value per share has grown from $4.48 in 2008 to $17.98 in the latest quarter, which has averaged growth of 15.2% annually. The company carries no debt, which makes the ROE roughly equal to ROIC. Also, readers will notice that the company does not pay a dividend but it does choose to return cash to investors in the form of share repurchases instead.

No Debt, Big Share Repurchases... But Lots of Leases...

Hibbett continued to operate with no bank debt outstanding in the current quarter and now has $119.6M of cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. When thinking about this large cash pile alongside the current $323M market cap, enterprising investors should back out cash that is not needed in operations when establishing their valuation. During the second quarter, the company repurchased 336,302 shares of common stock for a total expenditure of $8.0M. Over the past decade, Hibbett has repurchased an average 4.1% of its outstanding shares each year. As of August 4, approximately $195.7M of the total authorization remained for future stock repurchases and the company has the cash on hand to put that authorization to work.

Source data from Morningstar

Looking at debt and interest only tells a small part of the story for retailers as many in the industry choose to lease store space rather than own it. Hibbett had $59.3M of lease expenses in FY 2018. Looking at a coverage ratio of lease and interest payments to operating income before lease payments, it came to only 1.95x in FY 2018. These are very low coverage ratios given how quickly things can change in the retail space and show a good deal of risk. Along with the decline in profitability over the past few years, this interest coverage ratio has seen a steady decline as shown in the table below.

Source data from company financials

Conclusion

Hibbett's valuation looks attractive at only 10.2x the $1.66 EPS midpoint of management's forward FY 2019 guidance. The company's Q2 year-to-date net income was higher at $20.3M ($1.06 EPS) compared to $17.7M ($0.84 EPS) in the prior year as sales and gross margins have both increased. However, the business has seen a steady decline in profitability over the past decade and it might be too early to claim it has stabilized. The company's low coverage ratio when including lease payments is a reminder of how risky the retail industry can be.

