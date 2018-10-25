AMD Tanks (A Lot!)

We dissect what went wrong and why AMD has their work cut out for them.

Is the market overreacting or has the shine come off this stock?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc tanked in the after hours after what was perceived as horrific earnings.

In our recent article on Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) we pointed out that the only thing that bulls should really care about is whether the semiconductor cycle has topped. If it has, AMD will get killed. We presented our leading indicator and its correlation to AMD earnings.

As is true with every bubble, we were mocked relentlessly. The key arguments were:

1) AMD's lead over Intel Corp (INTC) is insurmountable.

2) Lisa Su is the best thing since sliced bread.

What happened on October 24

AMD came in light on revenues with computing and graphics being hit really hard quarter on quarter.

Source: AMD Q3-2018 slides

We had repeatedly warned that AMD was receiving some boost from cryptocurrency and comparisons post the bubble burst will be horrific, regardless of how much AMD may deny it. AMD did mention that the quarter contained negligible cryptocurrency revenues, so in that sense that headwind has passed. On the plus side, gross margins were impressive and showed that AMD can charge higher amounts on the CPU front.

On the server front, AMD did affirm that it is on track to capture mid-single digit server share.

This was another pillar of our bearish thesis as we felt that on no planet would server gains offset the cryptocurrency and graphics declines. EESC revenues were still down year on year although operating income improved due to better margins.

AMD did continue its relentless shareholder dilution with another bunch of shares issued although we suspect some of the warrants will likely not be in the money.

AMD's penchant for share issuance is well-documented and that is why looking at just share price can make it appear undervalued when it actually is not.

AMD Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

The stake through the heart

AMD guided for Q4-2018 at $1.4-$1.5 billion. Consensus was close to $1.6 billion. This 10% midpoint miss was the key reason the bubble is imploding. In our previous missive we had stated.

The short thesis: Advanced Micro Devices' run has been a victory of hope and hype over facts. Revenues are projected to actually decline as we go into Q4 of this year, and bulls will have a hard time sustaining these high multiples when the cycle looks like it is peaking.

Key Positives

AMD did generate some free cash flow and they used it wisely to deleverage at this stage of the cycle.

The upward trend in gross margins while the graphics segments has been feeling impacts of Bitcoin's bust is also a big plus.

Where do we go from here

The key battles against INTC have yet to be fought and it remains to be seen if AMD can compete, let alone win. From our perspective, AMD has usually been good value at 1X price to sales. INTC on the other hand has been good value at close to 3X price to sales. If the tide is turning, and AMD can start to compete, and bump up gross margins while stealing market share, AMD could move to a baseline 2X price to sales valuation.

This is a big upgrade from its long standing value and one we think is fair if AMD can step into the ring with INTC.

Where so we stand today? At a price of $17.55 (in the after hours), the forward price to sales looks a lot more reasonable than it did very recently.

AMD PS Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Conclusion

We went into the earnings short with an average price of $28, but we sold the $24 puts at $1.60 for October 26 expiration. That means we have effectively covered at $22.40 as it is unlikely AMD will trade above $24 by October 26. We view the current price as still overvalued but a valuation AMD could eventually grow into, if both items below apply:

1) The semiconductor cycle has not topped

2) AMD can compete against INTC for significant server share.

If not, AMD could fall a lot further.

Our service, Wheel of Fortune, was also short this from $27.60 and we issued an alert to cover in after hours yesterday at $18.80 as we felt shorter term profit potential had been realized.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks : Switch to hold from sell.

Disclosure: I am/we are short AMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short $24 puts.