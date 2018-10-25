Canadian National Railway Is Driving The North American Economy

When I first started building my business more than twenty years ago, I realized that I was taking a path less traveled. As a business owner I would be forging my own way, making my own decisions and getting paid based on my own abilities. My good fortune was achieved because of the relationships I created with my customers and my ability to identify new trends and meet their ever changing needs. But while I was building that business I was also building another in the background. One where I took a much more passive role, a business that could run itself. My plan was that one day this business could support me and my family; it would become my pension. Building that pension meant that I needed to identify superstar companies that I could trust to see me through 30+ years of retirement. One of the first companies I chose was Canadian National Railway (CNI).

When I first started building my pension my two key criteria were growth and income. Initially I thought that if I could grow my portfolio large enough I could convert that growth into income when I retired. Based on historical averages, if I invested in stocks I could expect to see growth of 8-10% over the lifetime of my investment. The key question then became who to partner with.

I was fortunate that one of my first stock positions was with CN Rail. At the time CN had just been taken public and was sitting at the top of many analyst charts. Without a lot of experience I dove in purchasing a couple of hundred shares and thus began my history following the company. That couple of hundred shares eventually turned into 1000 shares as my admiration for the company grew. Their focus on efficiency soon became the industry standard and under the guidance of former CEO Hunter Harrison CN transformed into one of North Americas greatest precision railroads. What most impressed me about CN was that in a very mature, slow growth industry they consistently produced double digit returns. The more analysts put them down the higher they moved.



Today CN is the second largest publicly traded railway connecting the East, West and Gulf Coasts of North America delivering product through the continents heartland. Since 2011 they have managed to grow revenues at a 6% CAGR which might not sound too inspiring. But in that same time frame they have managed to grow their earnings per share at a 13% CAGR and their dividend at a 17% CAGR which for a dividend investor is impressive.

During that period they have also led the industry in growing Revenue Ton Miles and have consistently produced the lowest expense / revenue ratio making them North America’s most efficient railway. Although this is a metric which has defined CN for a number of years it is not a metric that they want to be defined by and their recent investments in upgrading their system is evidence of this.

Earlier this year President and CEO Jean-Jacques Ruest discussed how an over focus on building efficiency may have contributed to under investment in their business. As a result CN committed an additional C$200M of capital expenditure in 2018 bringing their total spending to C$3.4B. This additional investment has begun to restore capacity as we move through 2018 and will meet the additional demand going into 2019, particularly in their Western Canadian corridor which feeds their Global West business, a key component of their success.



The Chicago Advantage

Chicago is arguably America’s most important railway hub as all six Class 1 railways intersect in the city and freight is interchanged among the various carriers, up to 25% of all American rail traffic moves through the city. As a result of this congestion it can take up to 72 hours for freight to move through this choke point. In 2009 CN purchased the Elgin, Joliet and Eastern Railway which was very important because it included a section of track that allowed CN to go around the congestion of the inner core providing greater fluidity and created a significant time and efficiency advantage. In an era where time is money and connecting to your customers in the most efficient means possible CN is a leader.

Prince Rupert is the gateway to Asia

Another advantage that CN enjoys is the Port of Prince Rupert. Despite the efforts of the Trump administration to create an alternative reality the fact is that Asia is still the largest source of consumer goods to retailers in North America. That makes the fact that the Port of Prince Rupert is the closest deep sea port to Asia all the more important and as the principle rail provider to the port gives CN a distinct advantage. This can be seen by the growing utilization of the Port since CN’s partnership began in 2006. The next few years will see even further expansion from outside investors as well as CN who continues to make capital investments to this system. It will be interesting to see how Trumps war with China solidifies Canada’s position as a prefered point of entry and the impact that has on imports and exports.

Investing in their Future

After a disappointing winter season in 2018 due to weather and a lack of resiliency within the system, it was decided to overcome this hurdle investment was needed to meet short term challenges and pave the way for future growth. As a result significant investments were made in new track infrastructure, locomotives, rolling stock and manpower primarily directed at the Western Canada corridor where increased traffic and potentially difficult weather patterns created the greatest need. With most of these investments on track for completion before the 2019 winter season CN is well positioned to head off any challenges that might occur this winter and take on additional business.



Already these investments have led to improvements in many key metrics CN uses to assess operational efficiency including train velocity, order fulfillment and terminal dwell. CN also continues to invest in new technology to run a better railroad.

A Growing International Presence

As has been highlighted throughout the past year international trade is a very important component of our economy and a critical part of CN’s success. Offering access to the shortest overseas ports to Asia and European markets gives CN a distinct advantage over other class 1 railways. With new free trade agreements in place with the US and Europe plus upcoming agreements with Trans Pacific Partners Canada would appear to be open for business and CN will be a key component of this success. To prepare, expansions are underway that will see significantly increased volumes of inter-modal traffic at the ports of Vancouver, Port Rupert, Montreal and Quebec as well as the Gulf Coast in the next 4 years.

The third quarter was about building for the future

Some of the key highlights from their most recently completed third quarter were; increased net income of 18% compared to 2017, a 21% increase in diluted EPS with adjusted EPS of C$1.50 or 15%. Revenues were up 14% while expenses were also up 19% and their operating ratio edged up to 59.5%, an increase of 2.3 percentage points over last year.

Also important was that they reaffirmed their guidance outlook for the remainder of 2018 aiming to deliver 2018 adjusted diluted EPS in the higher range of their forecasted C$5.30 to C$5.45, versus last year's adjusted diluted EPS of C$4.99 and now assumes RTM growth for the year to be approximately five per cent. This is important because after a slow start to the year there were concerns they may not hit their targets but a strong start to October has them optimistic concerning the balance of the year.

As a matter of fact it was revealed that the top 10 productivity days in the history of CN have been recorded in October of this year as new trains and new productivity investments have come on line. In all22 of 27 capacity expansion projects have been completed this year and the remaining 5 are still on track for completion by the end of the year. With increased demand CN also experienced pricing improvements during the quarter as well and expects this trend to continue as they prepare for 2019.

CN’s declining operating ratio was addressed as well on the conference call as it was pointed out that improvements in their system, particularly in the western corridor, had slowed traffic down reducing efficiencies but by September they were seeing this trend reverse. They also pointed out additional costs related to training new workers in preparation for the 60 new locomotives coming on line, 30 of which are now in service and increased fuel costs as reasons for the increase. That said they felt that they were working through these issues and Octobers record productivity should be an indicator of their future direction.

A look ahead

One of the concerns expressed by analysts was the impact Trumps trade war with China was going to have on the company going forward. CEO JJ Ruest pointed out that container traffic was actually up in the quarter as American businesses and Asian producers seeking to beat the tariffs ordered product early, ahead of the busy fourth quarter. He also provided his personal view that tariffs on China would only shift manufacturing to other countries like Viet Nam, Bangladesh, Malaysia and others who could quickly pivot to fill the gap American companies would be hard pressed to fill. These Asian shippers would then continue to ship their products through the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert benefitting CN.

He also discussed their crude by rail business as the price differential being experienced by Canadian producers is creating additional opportunities for CN. With added capacity on the system CN is signing new take or pay multiyear contracts with producers who recognize the bottlenecks being created by a lack of pipelines. It was also revealed that CN is pushing car ownership to the shippers meaning that they are shifting the risk should new pipeline capacity does come on line.

Ruest also discussed new opportunities that could arrive as new coal operations come on line and LNG export terminals open in BC. He pointed out the additional capacity needed for pipe, steel, sand and chemicals that would naturally spin off and benefit CN. But the real opportunity will come from increased inter-modal traffic as planned expansions come online beginning in 2019.

As a long term shareholder of this company I have always been impressed by their ability to pivot quickly and take advantage of new opportunities in a very calculated yet decisive way. They face adversity head on and usually come out stronger on the other end. They have a very capable and experienced management staff that lead by results and I am confident this history of success will grow well into the future.

