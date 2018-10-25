AT&T Q3 Update: The 6.6% Dividend Still Appears To Be Safe

However, AT&T is just getting started integrating media into its broader business and long-term, I still believe this foray into the media space with Time Warner to be bullish.

Last week, I published an article focused on my bullish opinion of AT&T (T). On October 24, AT&T posted earnings pre-market that generally disappointed the market. The stock opened up down ~3% and continued to slump throughout the day, eventually closing down 8%, hovering near the lows it set in July. Thankfully, thus far at least, those lows have held, supporting my thesis of support here in the low $30s. In this piece, I wanted to take a look at the company's recent earnings report and discuss why, even amongst so much weakness in the shares, I'm not overly concerned about my position.

I've said this before and I'll say it again: to me, AT&T is an income-oriented investment. When I write bullish pieces about this company, a common response is "Well, investors who bought T shares a decade ago haven't made any money." The same could be said for a T investment made two decades ago.

To me, this critique doesn't make a lot of sense. First of all, it has a lot to do with market timing and picking on a stock when it's beaten down (remember, T traded for more than $40 in both 2016 and 2017). Actually, the one-decade argument doesn't work anymore because during October of 2008, AT&T was trading in the mid-$20s. However, some will cherry-pick the ~$40 price tag that T traded with in the spring of '08 and compare that to the $31 price that T trades with today.

20 years ago, T was trading for more than $50/share. Sure, the stock is much lower today, but in 1998, the stock had been caught up in the run-up to the dot.com boom and while it's unlikely that many long-term T shareholders bought their entire positions at these all-time highs. There have been numerous times during the last couple of decades that investors could have bought T shares for prices lower than their current 52-week lows. However, I think it's worth noting that even if you bought shares of T at some point in the past that has led to capital losses, since then, you've been paid a significant amount of dividends by this company, which was probably the reason you made that purchase in the first place.

The reason that I say that T should be viewed as an income-oriented investment is because the company's high yield is by far the best thing it has going for it. Telecom companies shouldn't be bought for growth. If that's what you want, go buy something in the information technology or semiconductor spaces. Investors interested in telecoms (alongside utilities and REITs) should have realistic expectations for capital appreciation considering the fact that the business models of these types of companies have been constructed to generate reliable cash flows that they can return to shareholders. To me, so long as this expectation is being met, I'm a happy camper and in T's case, even today at 52-week lows, that continues to be the case.

I'm sure that some consider me to be a perma-bull when it comes to AT&T at this point in time. That's not exactly true. Sure, I wish that my shares were performing better. No one likes seeing their holdings sitting at 52-week lows. However, I just don't think it makes sense to get overly emotional and sell a stock like AT&T when it's at the lows when it's trading at generational lows in terms of P/E ratios and offers a reliable 6%+ yield. Buying high and selling low is rarely the path to success. So, instead of locking in losses and moving on, I'm content to hold my shares and collect the high yield that they provide (potentially re-investing it along the way) as I wait for shares to stabilize/rebound.

Much of T's post-ER weakness appears to be because of T's newfound exposure to media. During the company's recent conference call, management highlighted the fact that DirecTV Now subscriber growth fell off so much because they slowed promotional activities because of profitability issues. They were experiencing major churn and noted that subscribers are jumping around the OTT space, from promotion to promotion, without much loyalty. This isn't a great long-term model, especially compared to the satellite business (that T spent ~$80 billion on a few years back) which offers much more reliable reoccurring costs that customers are locked into long term. No one wants to hear the term seasonal when it comes to a telecom. AT&T's cash flow is supposed to be reliable and this division doesn't appear to be checking that box yet.

Management's candid remarks about the OTT space sent just about any company with exposure to digital media falling. Disney (DIS) and Alphabet (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) were down more than 5% during Wednesday's trading session, while Netflix (NFLX) fell an astounding 9.4%. Verizon (VZ), on the other hand, is viewed as a pure play wireless company. Investors are loving the fact that it doesn't have exposure to the media space.

However, I continue to be bullish on the "smart pipes" ideas associated with adding media and advertising to AT&T's distribution network long term. As the media landscape changes, I'm not surprised that these companies competing for viewership are having a hard time figuring out the most profitable way to run these services.

I am happy to see that T is being realistic and focusing on profitability, rather than throwing good money down the promotional rabbit hole that may not offer returns. At the end of the day, I'm still a believer that those with the best content will win out. DIS is the king here, but AT&T isn't far behind with its Time Warner brands, led by HBO. Remember, the new season of Game of Thrones airs next year and even if revenues in this space continue to be seasonal, that will be a bullish short-term catalyst for HBO GO/DirecTV Now.

Furthermore, during a quarter where certain companies have had trouble posting growth due to rising input costs and tariff associated headwinds, forex issues, and slowing global growth, we watched AT&T post earnings on Wednesday morning, reporting double-digit revenue, earnings, cash from operations, and free cash flow growth.

Another general concern was about dividend safety moving forward. As T sold off, its dividend yield rose above 6% and when yields get that high in a low yield environment, people begin to think that something is off. Granted, that thought is probably warranted. I too have concerns about abnormally high yields at first. The market is supposed to be efficient, right?

Well, in AT&T's case, I've come to the conclusion that it is not. I've said many times that I think the Time Warner acquisition will help AT&T's long-term dividend safety (as well as improve its dividend growth outlook). The data presented in Q3 appears to support my thesis.

While AT&T's cash from operations increased by the aforementioned 14.3% during Q3, capital expenditures only increased by 11.8%, allowing free cash flow to rise by 16.6%. AT&T's dividend-related costs did increase 20.7% during the quarter, which is why we saw the free cash flow payout ratio increase from 54.2% a year ago to 56.1% today. However, looking at the 9 months reported thus far year to date, we're seeing the free cash flow dividend payout ratio fall significantly, from 75.3% during the first 9 months of 2017 to 67.8% during the first 9 months of 2018.

I'm of the belief that the TWX acquisition will allow AT&T to continue to grow its cash flows due to exposure to higher margin businesses like the OTT media and advertising. I also believe that the media component will allow T to differentiate itself from the competition as we move into an ever-digitalized world where data becomes commoditized. Only time will tell if I'm correct, yet in the meantime, the dividend appears to be well covered by free cash flows which should put any fears regarding dividend safety to rest, in my opinion.

And, on an EPS-related payout ratio, I'm seeing similar safety. AT&T management reaffirmed that it expected to see EPS come in somewhere on the high end of previous guidance, in the $3.50 range. Right now, AT&T's annual dividend is $2.00. That represents a 57% payout ratio. I expect to see the company raise the quarterly dividend another $0.01/share on schedule when it declares the December dividend. The expected $2.04 annual dividend would then represent a 58% payout ratio based upon the $3.50 2018 EPS expectations or 56% based upon the current consensus estimate for 2019 EPS at $3.61.

I also think that some of the concerns are balance sheet oriented. Yes, I know that AT&T's debt load is enormous. However, I simply cannot see why/how investors believe that the dividend is at risk of being cut when we're looking at EPS and FCF payout ratios in the 50s. It's true that in a rising rate environment, AT&T needs to take significant steps to reduce the leverage on its balance sheet. T's debt issues were recently covered in great detail by Seeking Alpha contributor, Stefan Redlich in his piece, "AT&T: How Risky Is $190B In Debt?" and instead of covering these concerns in detail here, I will simply forward you to that piece which received an editor's pick and was extremely well done.

Management addressed T's debt issues in the earnings report and again during the conference call. Regarding debt and the company's free cash flows, CEO Randall Stephenson said:

These strong cash flows have put us on track to hit our deleveraging objectives, getting to 2.5 times debt-to-EBITDA by year-end 2019."

In the Q&A session of the report, Stephenson continued covering AT&T's debt issues, saying:

We will exit this year with average annual debt maturities for the next four years of $12 billion, well within the free cash flow less dividend range."

During Q3, T's excess free cash flow after dividends was $2.8 billion. Assuming the company can continue to produce billions of excess cash flows on a quarterly basis, I think management is right in thinking that it can hit its targets over time. I don't expect to see them totally de-leverage all at once, though I suppose they could sell non-core/underperforming assets to help with the debt situation if need be.

So, at the end of the day, while I don't think that AT&T's results were blow out numbers by any means, I also don't think they were bad. All of the major metrics that I track were up double digits post the TWX acquisition. I'm not seeing huge synergies yet, but the integration is just getting started. I've always said that this investment isn't about capital appreciation, but instead, a reliable, high yield. As far as I can tell, AT&T still provides a safe dividend and after the initial Q3 sell-off, the company's yield has risen to 6.59%. This high yield, alongside generational low valuations of ~9x earnings, makes the stock an easy hold for me. I'm not adding quite yet because I'm already so overweight, but if fear sparks a further sell-off in this name, I'd be more than happy to add shares as the yield approaches 7%.

