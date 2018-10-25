KemPharm Inks Deal, But It's Not The One The Market Wanted To See

KemPharm (KMPH) has been sitting on the proverbial fence of potential and timing for a few months now. Last month timing won the initial battle and the company was essentially forced into a situation where it had to dilute to raise cash. The move increased the share count, and the equity dipped to the expected level given the amount of dilution. This move can be frustrating for current investors, whilst providing a trading opportunity for those looking to make a play.

This week KemPharm had a positive announcement about a collaboration with twoXAR, an AI biopharma company. The deal was actually met with a poor reaction by the Street. It is not that the news was bad, it was simply a case of this not being the news that everyone is anticipating and thus is a bit of a letdown.

The news the Street wants to see relates to KemPharm's ADHD candidate KP415. That drug has very nice attributes that could deliver substantial upfront cash and royalties with the right partner.

Any positive impact from the announcement of a collaboration with twoXAR will be on the back-burner in the near term. This deal appears to have not involved any up-front money, and thus should be considered a work in progress until such time that the deal begins to bear fruit that will be meaningful to the Street.

The collaboration seeks to use the artificial intelligence capability of twoXAR with the LAT technology of KemPharm to identify and de-risk drug product candidates. KemPharm's business model is to create new prodrugs that are designed to address unmet patient needs, improve the profile of drug product candidates and generate long-lived composition-of-matter patents.

As part of the deal, KemPharm has executed a research and license agreement with Novoxar, Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of twoXAR. This license agreement will have KemPharm beginning to research and develop a prodrug that may form the basis of a target drug product candidate of Novoxar in a therapeutic area which has yet to be disclosed. KemPharm is eligible to receive specified license fees upon successful delivery of the target prodrug, payments upon achievement of certain product development and commercial milestones, and royalties on commercial sales of any product developed under this agreement.

In separate news, KemPharm has also announced that it will present abuse potential data to the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry (AACAP). The company has posters that will be presented at the annual meeting in Seattle Washington.

What Investors Need To Know

Recent events with KemPharm have essentially forced the hand of the company to dilute at a less than optimal time in order to gain back some possible leverage in ongoing negotiations that the company says it is conducting for its ADHD drug KP415. These recent events could be a case study in how the timing and sequence of events can carry a vast difference on the price of an equity, and indeed the potential value of a deal that might be made.

Had a sizable deal for KP415 already been made, the news relating to twoXAR and the presentation of posters at an event involving leaders in the ADHD space may have been viewed value added positives that delivered a small spike in the stock price rather than a dip. Despite the fact that these recent news highlights are potentially positive, the reaction of the Street was almost predictable. It is simply not the news the Street wanted to hear and is therefore a disappointment.

In my opinion the play on KemPharm is a simple one. It is tied to a binary event of a partnership on the ADHD drug. I believe that a sizable partnership is possible and therefore the risk reward profile is good. If you are of the school of thought that such a deal is not going to happen, then you should likely not play this binary event.

A KemPharm with a sizable deal and the cash it brings is a much different company than a KemPharm attempting to take a drug to market itself and bear all of the burden of what that entails. KP415 could be the best ADHD drug on the market, but if it remains in the hands of KemPharm to approve and market, could struggle in a major way.

Management has indicated that it is in negotiations with multiple parties and anticipates a deal by the end of the year. Anything less than that will be very problematic for this stock even if the company were to pull a deal out for its already approved drug Apadaz. The Street wants a deal on KP415 and nothing less. That is the simple reality investors need to grasp. Place your bets on whether or not that will happen. I see no issue with making a speculative bet on a partner being identified in the next 10 weeks or so, but would hesitate on getting yourself over-committed. Stay Tuned!

