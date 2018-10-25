Tilray: Convertible Notes Signal Lack Of Confidence In Share Price Upside

A follow-on equity offering would probably have been better for Tilray long-term since it will be left with a fair amount of debt if the notes aren't converted.

Tilray's convertible note offering suggests that the market has a fairly low confidence in the company's ability to stay above the $167 conversion price by the October 2023 maturity.

Even using extremely optimistic assumptions, I can't get to a value higher than the mid-$60s.

Tilray's (TLRY) stock continues to be quite inflated, even if one uses very favorable metrics. I generally believe that Tilray's stock should be in the mid-$30s, although in an extremely optimistic scenario, it could be worth in the mid-$60s instead.

This is still a 40% discount from Tilray's current price, which has already fallen sharply since mid-October. The price may continue to remain inflated above its estimated fair value until at least its January 15 IPO lockup expiration date. I am assuming that Tilray's recent decision to go with a convertible note offering rather than a straight equity offering to raise $450 million in gross proceeds was influenced by a desire not to tank its share price at this time.

Notes On Valuation

I had previously discussed how the company would be worth approximately $34 per share using a 13x EV/EBITDA multiple along with $1 billion in revenues and a 25% EBITDA margin. The EBITDA margin is similar to some alcoholic beverage companies as well as leading consumer goods companies. The $1 billion in revenues is pretty optimistic as it is roughly double analyst projections for Tilray's 2021 revenue.

If we use a higher EBITDA margin (such as 35%) and an 18x EV/EBITDA multiple instead, Tilray would be worth around $65 per share instead, if it reaches $1 billion in revenues. This EBITDA margin and EV/EBITDA multiple are in line with Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ).

Both the $34 and $65 valuation estimates are well below Tilray's current price as well as the conversion price on its recent convertible note offering.

Convertible Note Offering

Tilray recently issued $450 million in 5% convertible senior notes due October 2023, raising $435 million in net proceeds. Tilray is paying down its $9.1 million Nanaimo mortgage and intends to use the rest for items such as future acquisitions and working capital.

The initial conversion price on the notes is $167.41 per share and the notes may be converted under various circumstances (such as in April 2023 or later, or from April 2019 to March 2022 if Tilray's share price is at least $217.63 for at least 20 trading days out of 30 consecutive trading days). There are other circumstances where the notes may be converted, but I will not list them all here.

In combination with the IPO proceeds, this gives Tilray a substantial cash hoard to grow its existing business and make acquisitions. However, this also increases Tilray's risk due to the addition of debt.

The onus is now on the company to make efficient use of its debt proceeds. If Tilray overpays for acquisitions or is otherwise not careful enough with its spending, it could run into trouble with its debt down the road. I'd argue that there is a low chance that the notes get converted into stock due to the $167.41 per share conversion price, which is nearly 10x its IPO price from a few months ago.

I'd also note that the note offering doesn't appear to have a high amount confidence in Tilray's stock being able to reach the conversion price. The notes have a 5% interest rate and a conversion price that was at a 15% premium to the company's recent share price.

Other convertible note offerings typically have conversion prices that have a much higher premium to current market price. For example, Twitter's (NYSE:TWTR) 0.25% convertible notes due 2024 had a conversion price with a 42.5% premium. Infinera's (NASDAQ:INFN) 2.125% convertible notes due 2024 had a 30% conversion price premium. RH (NYSE:RH) (formerly Restoration Hardware) had 0% convertible notes due 2023, with a 25% conversion price premium.

Tilray's relatively high interest rate and relatively low conversion price premium reflect the risks associated with the company having a modest amount of revenue currently, along with the general belief that its share price is inflated.

Conclusion

Tilray's convertible note offering may saddle it with $450 million in debt that it will need to refinance or repay if the notes do not get converted into equity. I think there is a low chance that Tilray's share price maintains a high enough level to result in conversion. If Tilray can grow to close to $1 billion in revenue by the maturity date, it will probably be okay in terms of refinancing, as with a 25% EBITDA margin, leverage would be under 2x if Tilray doesn't add to its debt. A lower rate of revenue growth could be problematic though, as $500 million in revenue at that EBITDA margin would result in a higher 3.6x leverage ratio.

I think it would have been better for Tilray to do a follow-on offering and issue additional shares to raise the capital it desired. Even at a significant discount to its share price at the time, it could have raised $450 million without a massive amount of dilution. However, its decision to go with a convertible note offering could have been due to the potential for a straight equity offering to significantly negatively affect the stock, as well as a lack of interest from institutional investors at inflated share price levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.