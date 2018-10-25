Europe (EZU) Now More Attractive Than The US (SPY) For Fundamental Investors

Both equity analysts and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expect growth in the U.S. to decelerate in 2019.

Given the significant outperformance by U.S. equities relative to foreign equities since 2011, investors focused on fundamentals and valuations should examine foreign equities. The below chart illustrates that returns for SPY, an exchange traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500, and VFWIX, an ETF designed to mimic returns for world stock markets excluding the U.S. moved in tandem until 2011. Then, SPY began significantly outperforming the VFWIX. It generated an annualized return of 14% for the period between January 1, 2011 and September 30, 2018. That compares very favorably to the 4% produced by VFWIX. This gap became more pronounced in 2018 when SPY posted a 12% gain compared with a 3% loss for VFWIX.

Total Return SPY (S&P 500 ETF) vs VFWIX (Global ex-U.S. ETF)

Source: Yahoo Finance

Several conclusions can be drawn from examining the performance of ETFs that track major regions over two time periods – 2011 through 2017 and the first nine months of 2018.

Every ETF’s return compares unfavorably to SPY for both periods.

Every ETF’s performance deteriorated in 2018, and most reported losses.

Latin America has clearly been the worst performing region since 2011.

Comparison of Total Returns for Region Specific ETFs

Source: Yahoo Finance

While the historical returns by region are interesting, they are not very useful in identifying which regions are the most attractive based on their fundamentals. Instead, investors focused on fundamentals should devote their energies to answering three critical questions.

What are the prospects for medium term earnings growth in the region? How will exchange rates affect the value of a U.S. dollar investment in an ETF focused on a region of the world outside the U.S.? Is the ETF fairly valued given its earnings prospects and exchange rate risk?

Earnings Growth Projections

Historical Corporate Earnings Growth and Analysts’ Expectations

Notes:

Latin America reflects US$ GDP weighted average of Argentina, Mexico and Brazil.

Emerging Asia reflects US$ GDP weighted average of China, India, Taiwan, Singapore and Hong Kong.

Euro Zone reflects US$ GDP weighted average of Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Finland, Belgium, and Austria.

Source: Thomson Reuters

Two important conclusions can be drawn from the above the chart. First, growth has been strong across the globe. Australia is the only region or country to report a cumulative annual growth rate (OTCPK:CAGR) of less than 5% between 2011 and 2017, and Oz land grew at a respectable 4% during that period. Second, analysts generally expect earnings growth to decelerate in 2019. The chart also demonstrates some interesting country and region specific trends.

Earnings growth in Canada is accelerating after the earnings dipped 23% in 2015 when oil prices plummeted due to a glut of supply from shale producers.

Australia has lagged other countries and regions. A decline in metal prices in 2015 hurt a key segment of the country’s economy. Consumers have also been dealing with rapid increases in both housing costs and debt.

Emerging Asia’s earnings recently recovered following the negative effects of a concern about bubbles in local stock markets in Hong Kong and China, tightening a lending practices in China, and volatile money supply in India. Analysts appear to have modest concerns about potential impact of escalating tariffs between the U.S. and China.

Many Latin American countries benefited from strong price appreciation of oil and other commodities following the Great Recession. However, recent earnings growth has mostly been fueled by excessive of inflation, which stems from poor fiscal policy mismanagement and political instability.

Earnings growth for Japanese companies significantly outpaced their peers in advanced economies because the Great Recession had a more severe impact on earnings in Japan than in the U.S. and Europe. Rob Marstrand’s article contains a couple charts that illustrate this point. Unfortunately, analysts expect Japan’s long-term problems of a meager productivity and an aging population to negatively impact prospective earnings.

Europe has generated the most consistent earnings growth.

The sharp reduction in the corporate tax rate from 35% to 21% in a spike in corporate earnings in 2018. Analysts’ expectation for earnings growth of 10% approximates the average growth rate in 2016 and 2017. That suggests they are not overly concerned that tariffs will have a negative impact on earnings.

If Analysts’ earnings projections were accurate, they would support more aggressive valuations for investments outside the U.S. However, investors would be foolhardy not to examine other sources of information especially since quality and depth of analyst coverage varies significantly outside the U.S. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently published World Economic Outlook (WEO) is an excellent resource for a second opinion.

The WEO highlights many challenges to corporate earnings growth particularly over a five-year horizon. The IMF’s latest forecast cut its estimate of real GDP growth for both 2018 and 2019 to 3.7% from 3.9%. In explaining its rationale for shaving 20 basis points from its forecast for real GDP growth, the IMF cited a combination of idiosyncratic shocks and broad issues that are likely to persist over the medium term.

Nationwide strike by truckers in Brazil

Weak demand in Great Britain in 1Q18 due to bad weather

Political instability in several emerging markets

Escalating threats of tariffs

Rising cost of energy

The IMF’s projections are consistent with analysts’ view that earnings will decelerate in 2019, but they are pessimistic about the macroeconomic environment over the medium term especially in the U.S. If the IMF’s forecast is correct, corporate earnings in advanced economies would likely continue to decelerate after 2019. The organization believes real GDP growth will slow to approximately 1% by 2022 in most advanced economies. This level would be well below the long-term average growth rate in advanced economies and not supportive of assuming corporate earnings growth stabilizes at the level that analysts project for 2019.

Real GDP Growth in Local Currency

Source: IMF WEO Database October 2018

The IMF’s pessimism reflects a myriad of issues including the following.

Elements of U.S. Tax and Jobs Act that caused firms to accelerate fixed asset purchases in 2017 and 2018, which will lead to reduced purchases between 2020 and 2022.

Normalization of monetary policies in most countries will increase the cost of borrowing.

Threats of tariffs and the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union will dampen trade. The IMF issued a bulletin in July that proposed tariffs could shave a half of a percentage point from global real GDP growth.

Cost of energy is rising.

There is a growing imbalance in the wealth of nations. Emerging markets are suffering from a reduction in foreign investment.

Importance of Exchange Rates

Exchange rate movements can become dominant driver of the performance of a fund that invests in foreign companies. The below chart shows that most currencies have been depreciating recently against the dollar. Mexico and Brazil have been plagued by economic weakness throughout Latin America, the decline in commodity prices and political instability. Australia’s and Canada’s currencies have also been hurt by pressure on commodities. Differences in interest rates among advanced economies is another key driver of the dollar’s strengthening. The yield on 10 year Treasuries of 3.1% compares very favorably to similar bonds in Germany (0.4%), France (0.8%) and Japan (0.2%) according to CNBC.com. Finally, the U.S. relatively healthier economy as demonstrated by its stronger real GDP growth in the past five years have made the dollar the preferred currency.

Exchange Rate Movements (2014 =1.00)

Source: OANDA

Exchange rates will likely be a modest headwind for U.S. investors in foreign equities. The factors that led the dollar’s strengthening seem likely to persist for at least a year. However, the situation is more stable than it was a year ago when many analysts expected interest rates and real GDP growth to move in tandem across advanced economies. Consequently, continued differentiation in interest rates and real GDP growth between the U.S. and other advanced economies should not have a material negative impact on valuations of foreign equities because that scenario has already been priced into current valuations as the expected case.

Investors who agree with the IMF’s projections should expect exchange rates to become a significant tailwind in late 2019 or 2020. The IMF’s latest WEO provides several potential catalysts for reversing the dollar’s recent appreciation.

Consistent with its expectations for weaker growth in the U.S., the IMF predicts the U.S.’ current account deficit will balloon to over $800 billion in 2023 from $462 billion in 2018. Significant growth in the U.S. current account would increase demand for foreign currencies, which would result in downward pressure on the dollar.

The IMF believes combination of the U.S. Tax and Jobs Act and increased federal government spending has created an “unsustainable” fiscal position. If investors conclude the U.S. has serious fiscal problems, it will jeopardize the dollar’s status as the world’s primary reserve currency. Losing that status would cause a significant decline in demand for dollars and deterioration in the dollar’s exchange rate.

The IMF expects central banks in advanced economies to increase rates next year. If that occurs, it would likely trigger a shift away from dollars toward euros and yen.

Valuations and Recommendations

Countrywide price-to-earnings (P/E) ratios are becoming more attractive according to Thomson Reuters. After spiking in 2017, P/E ratios have retreated a bit. The improvement in fundamentals is due to a combination of strong earnings growth and modest or even negative returns for some indices. The S&P 500’s P/E ratio is clearly elevated relative to indices in other countries.

Price to Earnings Ratio

Earnings Growth 2019 Earnings Growth 2019 Real GDP Growth 2020-2022 U.S. (SPY) 18.0 10.2% 1.7% Canada (EWC) 16.2 16.6% 1.7% Australia (EWA) 15.8 7.8% 2.7% Europe (EZU) 14.8 11.2% 1.5% Latin America (ILF) 14.6 18.0% 2.6% Japan (EWJ) 14.0 5.3% 0.5% Emerging Asia (EEMA) 13.6 17.7% 2.2%

Europe (EZU) is the top recommendation. It has a solid combination of low P/E ratio and double-digit earnings growth in 2019. Real GDP growth beyond 2019 is less than optimal, but it is roughly consistent with the IMF’s expectations for the U.S., which has a much more aggressive valuation. As mentioned earlier, there are a number of catalysts that could lead to appreciation in the euro against the dollar.

Emerging Asia (EEMA), Canada (EWC) and Australia (EWA) could be attractive investments depending on an investor’s view of certain issues and risks. Emerging Asia has a compelling valuation given its growth prospects. However, trade relations between the U.S. and China are weighing on EEMA. A NAFTA II like resolution with China would be a windfall for investors in EEMA.

EWC and EWA should perform well if energy and metal prices will continue to rebound. However, Canada and Australia come with some additional baggage. Both countries have very high ratios of household debt to GDP. According to Trading Economics, Australia ranked second in household leverage at 122%. Canada was moderately better at 99%, but that is still well above the U.S. (77%). Most advanced economies are in the range between 40% and 60%. There is also some concern about the housing markets in Vancouver and Sydney.

Japan (EWJ) and Latin America (ILF) seem like the least attractive regions. Japan’s earnings and real GDP growth has been generally been sluggish for quite some time due to structural issues with its labor markets. The recent strengthening of the yen has hurt its exports. Latin America’s weak performance in recent years is justified by its political instability and significant inflation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EZU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.