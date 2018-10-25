Unilever - Quality Company, Mediocre Stock

Investment thesis

Unilever (UL) (UN) is the ultimate company that touches everyone’s lives. The company also shows off its apparent wide moat that allows sustained profitable business model. Its heavy presence in emerging markets also acts as diversification for U.S investors.

However, Unilever has not been a great stock in the last few years, and its performance continues to lag. We find Unilever current valuation rich and unlikely to reward investors handsomely. The dividend yield of 3%+, a touch higher than the average yield of the S&P 500 of 2%, is an illusion of value for investors.

The prospect of higher interest rates and inflation will not help either. Lastly, compared to its closest rival, Procter & Gamble (PG), Unilever is an inferior investment.

Beautiful fundamentals

Unilever as a company needs no introduction; one needs to check their fridge and around the house. And yes, people will still be able to see its headquarters in the UK. As a stock, from the packaging, it looks beautiful, well-wrapped by its wide moat. In this challenging economic environment, Unilever’s product prices and sales volume are still rising. Against the market top-line growth of 3% (1% volume), Unilever does 3.8% (2.4% volume). Unilever has brand power that is inflation proof, meaning Unilever brands are able to raise prices with inflation and still sells like hot cakes, in other words, its product demand is sticky.

More importantly, the company’s fundamentals are very healthy. Its operating margin is at 15% normalised, ROE is in the 40%’s, and FCF margin is around 11%. Its balance sheet is clean with net debt at $20B, and 70% of its interest rate obligations is fixed.

Unattractive stock

However, under the hood, we find Unilever an unattractive stock to own at the current price.

First and generally, Unilever business revolves around consumer spending; it looks like people will have to put a brake on that and the company’s revenue growth will be hard-pressed to continue. The reason is for a long time; our spending was stimulated by cheap money, we have become addicted to debts. With interest rate expected to rise in the next few quarters, coupled with higher tariff and inflationary market environments, especially in Argentina, businesses will have to raise costs and consumers will feel the pinch. As a result, Unilever will fight an uphill battle to pass on prices. Therefore, it is perhaps unsurprising during Unilever’s Q3 2018 earnings call, CFO Graeme Pitkethly opened the called with a remark on the challenges going forward

….there are challenges, for example currencies and rising commodity costs, which put pressure on gross margins, high competitive intensity in some sales and the shifting retail channel landscape particularly in Europe and in North America. …The environment for pricing, as we said in the talk, we step forward with pricing in Q3 but the environment remains a little bit tough and quite promotional intense…

P&G, the closest rival also expressed the significant deceleration of market growth rates, currency weakness in markets that these two operates. The competitor also noted higher commodity cost increases and political volatility as substantial headwinds going forward.

Secondly, we understand that dividend investing can be vital to one’s wealth planning. It also makes sense if the yield is high and growing faster than the broad market. In this case, Unilever ticks both boxes and its history of paying a dividend is also very consistent. However, the dividend at 3.4% yield offers little margin of safety and upside reward. It only acts as a faux incentive to buy a stock, especially if the stock has tiny room for capital appreciation, which is the case with Unilever.

Thirdly, as much as the company is committed to rewarding investors in share buyback, we do not think, at the current prices, is a good use of cash. As we will conclude in the next section that the current share price is not exactly cheap, making any buyback now an unproductive use of cash. Moreover, year on year, Unilever’s share price has not moved, and its margins and growth prospects have not improved to warrant a higher valuation. We would prefer Unilever to save the cash for further CAPEX. Currently, it spends only just over 2% of its sales, which is incredibly asset light if you think about it. The low CAPEX rate is also less than PG of 5%. Alternatively, we would also prefer Unilever to deploy its cash on M&A opportunities. Something in the form of Dollar Shave Club would be fantastic. Since the acquisition, the company has integrated nicely under Unilever. And despite the market dominance of Gillette, Dollar Shave Club has been growing at 10% year to date and also started to sell in Europe.

Rich valuation

Unilever is currently priced at 22xPE and 24xFCF, these multiples are no more attractive than investing in the industry index which has an average PE of 23x. In fact, Unilever is currently more expensive than its previous five-year average, which was 19xPE.

If we compare to its closest rival, P&G, at the current price, we think P&G is a more attractive investment in the consumer packaged goods space.

P&G Unilever Organic growth 2-3% (FY2019) 3-5% (FY2018) Core EPS growth 3-8% 1% (FY2019) Operating margin 20% 15% FCF margin 15% 11% Dividend yield 3.3% 3.4% Share buyback $5B $7B

Like Unilever, P&G is guiding a challenging prospect, but it too enjoys a strong moat and will likely achieve organic growth of 2-3% in 2019 (excl. impact of acquisitions and divestitures) slightly lower than Unilever of 3-5%. However, P&G core EPS growth of 3-8%, is higher than Unilever 1% margin expansion. Both companies are generous with their shareholders, paying above average market yields and share buybacks. However, fundamentally, P&G is throwing away less cash on buyback compared to Unilever, $5B vs $7B.

Overall, P&G fares better than Unilever as an investment, with operating margin above 20% and FCF margin at around 15%. The decision to invest in what is not clear-cut but if we have to choose one, we would go for P&G.

Takeaway

Unilever will remain a household favourite in people’s home, as demonstrated it also has the brand power to temper the challenging market. In case of a gloom and doom bear market, Unilever will become a haven. It has a beautiful balance sheet, wide strong moat, and well-diversified business segments and geography. However, if we have to choose a consumer stock among Unilever’s circle, it would be P&G, paying just as much dividend, wasting a little less on the buyback and commanding stronger margins.

Endnote

